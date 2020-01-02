Headline Risks Have Made General Motors A Value Opportunity

General Motors (GM) has had its fair share of bad headlines over the past year - and the share price has accordingly bounced up and down. That being said, it still merits consideration as a value investment and an income investment at this time.

That General Motors has had a tumultuous year is no surprise. At the start of the year, the venerable firm had to implement a series of cost-cutting measures, which resulted in a series of factory closures and to thousands of employees being laid off. Needless to say, these moves did not come without a reaction, and in September General Motors staff affiliated with the United Auto Workers Union organized a strike to demand raises and bonuses that lasted 40 days and is anticipated to cost $4 billion overall.

In addition, General Motors has had to cope with a decline in sales in China over the past year. In Q2 2019, General Motors reported a 12% decline in deliveries, which marked the fourth consecutive quarter in which deliveries had fallen. That being said, General Motors is far from being the only U.S. automaker to have suffered such declines in the Chinese market, the U.S. automotive industry suffered a 1.5% decline in market share, which the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers attributed to the China 5-6 emission standard change.

In light of the foregoing, it is little wonder that the share price for General Motors has fluctuated over the past year in the manner it has.

That Mr. Market has a kneejerk reaction to negative headlines is hardly news to most long-term investors. What should be looked at, however, is the underlying financial performance of General Motors. While net income was down in 2017 due to decreased wholesale volumes in North America, the reported figures over the past five years are impressive.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 155.93 billion 3.95 billion 2015 152.36 billion 9.69 billion 2016 149.18 billion 9.43 billion 2017 145.59 billion -3.864 billion 2018 147.05 billion 8.08 billion

The quarterly results reported over the past year not only show that General Motors remains productive and profitable, but that the cost-cutting measures implemented over the course of the past year have worked.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 34.88 billion 2.16 billion Q2 36.06 billion 2.42 billion Q3 35.47 billion 2.35 billion Total 106.41 billion 6.93 billion

General Motors has acknowledged that there are factors impacting the share price, but that does not mean that it is not prepared going forward. Indeed, this was made plain by what was relayed during the June 2019 shareholders Q&A:

We are positioning ourselves to win with our current products and services while simultaneously leading in the future of mobility. Underpinning this, we are exiting the underperforming parts of the business (Europe, Africa) where we have been unable to find a viable path to make an appropriate return on capital, investing in future technologies (Cruise, EV), and strengthening the core businesses with transformative actions. Lastly, our transparent capital allocation framework and our laser focus on generating free cash flow continues. Right now there are several macro factors impacting the overall industry and our stock price.

In short, the macro factors are ones that are not unique to General Motors, and the firm is focusing on what it can control - divesting unprofitable sectors such as Europe and Africa and investing in potentially lucrative areas such as Cruise and electric vehicles - to maximize gains going forward.

Certainly, General Motors is well-capitalized to cope with both the macro factors and the ramping down of underperforming business sectors. The long-term debt of $70.69 billion has to be viewed from the perspective of how capital-intensive the automotive industry in general is, and with a new worth of $48.77 billion, cash and short-term investments worth $29.08 billion, and total accounts receivable of $34.94 billion, there is little danger of General Motors being faced with the prospect of bankruptcy as was the case in 2009.

Nevertheless, the headline risks, the legacy of bankruptcy, and the transition from underperforming sectors to future technologies have all had their impact, and in consequence General Motors is currently trading with a share price of $36.56 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a dividend yield of 4.16%, which is sustainable given the low payout ratio of 24.50%. It seems, then, that General Motors is trading at a bargain price at present - is that the case?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.41 (6.10 / 15 = 0.41). I then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $89.17 (36.56 / 0.41 = 89.17). Then, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.36 (6.10 / 16.97 = 0.36) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $101.56 (36.56 / 0.36 = 101.56).

Next, I divide the five-year dividend yield average by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.99 (4.10 / 4.16 = 0.99) and divide this valuation ratio by the current share price to get a third estimate for fair value of $36.93 (36.56 / 0.99 = 36.93). Finally, I get an average of these three estimates to get a final figure for fair value of $75.89 (89.17 + 101.56 + 36.93 / 3 = 75.89). The stock is thus undervalued at present by 108%.

In summary, the negative headlines have caused General Motors to see its share price fluctuate throughout 2019, but it currently trades at a dirt-cheap P/E of 6.10 with a 4%+ dividend yield, and is therefore worth considering as both a value opportunity and as an income opportunity.

