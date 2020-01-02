Sberbank: Russian Government Wants To Buy Central Bank's Stake And What This Means For Shareholders

Some days ago, Reuters reported that the Russian government is considering buying the central bank’s stake in Sberbank. This stake amounts to 50% + 1 share. The main point in discussion is how much should the government pay for this stake - market price or par value. Though this news sounds like something very important for an investor in Sberbank stock, in reality, nothing will change. The most important thing for an investor in any Russian stock is the dividend expected from the stock. For now, Sberbank's dividend looks safe.

Some history

Sberbank is the biggest, most famous and powerful bank in Russia. Its roots trace back to Soviet times. It enjoys a near-monopolistic position in some far-flung places in Russia and has lots of offices in many Russian cities. The elderly population of Russia respects Sberbank so much (because of its Soviet background) that it allows Sberbank to keep deposit rates much lower than competitors and still grow assets.

The banking system in Russia has changed significantly in recent years. The number of commercial banks decreased to less than 500 in recent years. Some of them were bought by bigger banks but most simply lost their licenses because of some fraud activity.

All this consolidation and the population's fear of losing deposits in some fraudulent institution benefit Sberbank disproportionately. It shows record results year after year and keeps growing its dividend.

Dividends

Dividends are the most important thing in everything associated with Sberbank stock. There two main reasons for this:

Stock market valuation - The Russian stock market always had a low P/E. This is because foreign investors see a lot of risks in the Russia - lack of rule of law, no protection for minority shareholders, corruption, ugly ways to resolve corporate conflicts (Yukos, Bashneft, Baring Vostok). So there is no point in waiting for the stock to be repriced from the current price/earnings ratio = 7.

The Russian government is highly dependent upon the dividends it receives from the state-controlled companies. That’s why in 2017 Sberbank adopted a new dividend policy to pay up to 50% of earnings in dividends.

The discussions about transferring half of Sberbank from the central bank to the Russian government are not that relevant to future returns to be received by other investors. These two institutions are controlled by the same people in the upper echelons. Transfer from “right pocket to left one” has no real economic difference.

What should you do

If you are an average investor who considers buying stock in Sberbank for its juicy dividend (currently, it yields more than 6%), you should think about future dividend levels and the USD/RUB exchange rate. There are no clouds in the sky for the Russian ruble in light of OPEC cuts and budget 'proficit'. Future dividend levels are more uncertain because of the government's ability to change it anytime. For now, the government needs dividends and Sberbank's earnings keep rising. You should consider putting some amount of your investment money in Sberbank stock. Just do not put a lot (percentage-wise) because crises in Russia recur constantly and most of the time troubles come without warning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBRCY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.