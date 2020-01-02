AllianceBernstein: Accumulating For A New High

The United States, China, Russia, and Brazil are responsible for most of the growth in asset and wealth management.

Well, the most important thing in investing is to know what you're investing in, and if you're confident in the outcome, it's important to stay true to your position. - John Paulson

AllianceBernstein (AB) looks like it knows what it's doing as it grew into one of the key global players in the asset management industry. The recovery after the 2008 financial crisis continues - this is a bullish thesis pointing to new highs for its share price.

After Alliance Capital acquired Sanford C. Bernstein in October 2000, the new entity, AllianceBernstein, became a truly integrated global player. With almost $600 billion AUM at the end of Q3 2019 and a presence in 25 countries and jurisdictions, AllianceBernstein services range from wealth management to delivering investment strategies across various capital structure areas like fixed income, equities, alternative investments, and multi-asset investment solutions.

After a precipitous fall during the 2008 financial crisis, AllianceBernstein's share price recovered dramatically. It multiplied more than five times in the last decade - a solid return by all standards. Yet, the 2008 highs remain in place - is there room for more upside?

Global Asset Management Industry Overview

A PwC report reveals that the global asset management industry will exceed $100 trillion in 2020, growing at a steady CAGR of nearly 6%. Moreover, the global value of net investable assets of high net worth individuals will reach 25% by 2021 to almost $70 trillion.

According to a study by EY about the wealth management industry outlook, the net investable assets (NIA) growth of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) through 2021 is on the rise. The U.S. and China alone account for 45%, and another 10% comes from Russia, Brazil, and India.

Customer Base and Financial Performance

With a strong foothold in all these markets, AllianceBernstein stands to benefit from this growth. The share price's increase since 2016 proves it, as well as the ability to handle the continually increasing AUM.

Q3 2019 earnings report reveals growth on all fronts: gross sales, net flows, and AUM - they all outpaced a similar period from a year ago.

With gross sales up 67% YoY to $21.1 billion, Q3 2019 became the highest sales quarter in the company's history. Asia ex-Japan Q3 sales had a strong impact - it reached its highest level in history exceeding $11 billion.

Moreover, when it comes to retail active equity net inflows in the United States, AllianceBernstein ranks 6th out of 458 asset managers, handling 50 products with assets exceeding $1 billion.

Higher average AUM is responsible for the increase in base fees in all three channels - retail, institutions, and private wealth.

Risks and Challenges Ahead

There's plenty of potential growth out there, but challenges do exist. Regulatory threats apply to the entire asset management industry.

A growing tendency to shift from active to passive management is bad news for active managers. The battle for finding informational inefficiencies intensifies as active managers are expected to underperform for an extended period.

Increased competition among active managers makes it difficult to discover hidden market inefficiencies. Competitors like Eaton Vance (EV) or Invesco (IVZ) fight for a piece of the same pie. New entrants to the industry from other sectors (social media or technology companies) represent a potential source of disruption if they combine their reach, knowledge, data, influence, and financial strength with banking alliances, for instance.

Lower global trading activity and commissions are responsible for a shift from industry research products, affecting the bottom line revenues and forcing companies to look for alternative ways to compensate for the decline - AllianceBernstein revenues from the Autonomous (stock analysis research firm in the City of London) acquisition in 2018 almost compensated from the Bernstein Research revenue decline in Q3 2019.

Triangle as a Reversal Pattern Points to New Highs

From a technical perspective, one can make both a bullish and bearish case. For instance, the recent price action in the last six or seven years indicates a potential rising wedge - a bearish pattern.

However, before jumping on the short side, bears should be aware that a rising wedge is a reversal pattern. As such, it appears at the end of bullish trends. In this case, there's no bullish trend before the rising wedge's formation, invalidating the bearish technical scenario.

A triangle as a reversal pattern looks more likely. From the 2008 high, the price fell in a corrective fashion, ending the complex correction with a triangular pattern.

Typically, the price pierces the lower edge of the triangle - just as it did in AllianceBernstein's case. Moreover, the 2019 price structure indicates an imminent break of the upper trendline.

That being said, the technical picture calls for new highs when compared with the 2008 $36 level, while the price remains above $22-$23 area.

Despite more complex clients' needs, more transparency as a result of new regulations, and digital disruption in asset and wealth management, AllianceBernstein rally from the last decade points to new highs.

If and when the price stretches above $36, consider booking half of the profits and move the stop loss for the long trade at break-even - just to avoid a double-top rejection.

Conclusion

Asset managers will enjoy ample opportunities in the near to medium term, but so will a growing set of competitors. The company has a chance to benefit from a demographic shift from retirement saving to retirement income (wealth accumulation vs. wealth distribution) in Western Europe and the United States.

It has a vibrant brand identity outside the United States, expanding into UK retirement plans and retaining a strong Pacific Rim presence. These are regions with strong growth for the mutual funds and retirement saving vehicles the company has expertise on.

AllianceBernstein's share price multiplied five times since the 2008 financial crisis. But it lags the general stock market on strong earnings while rewarding its shareholders with a quarterly dividend.

Watch out for a break of the upper edge of the rising channel - it points to new highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.