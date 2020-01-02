China Mobile: A State-Owned Enterprise With State-Mandated Mediocre Results

My readers recall I recommended China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) in the inauguration article of My Little Conglomerate - a portfolio of businesses where each holding is treated as a subsidiary of the whole.

We have held China Mobile ever since the portfolio's inception. It is China's largest - and, therefore, the world's largest - telecommunication company by number of users. Per their H1 2019 interim results presentation, they now have 935M mobile customers - that's almost 3 times the population of the United States.

It has the lion's share of China's mobile and broadband market, trades at reasonable valuation, and pays out a dividend of around 4.5%. Everything looks splendid on paper.

In the original article, I cited China Mobile's status as an SOE (state-owned enterprise) as a key risk. Nonetheless, the fundamentals were so great that we chose to overlook the risk and made an investment in China Mobile.

That is, until recently, when a cross section of events had us reconsider our position.

State-Mandated Mediocrity

Investing in SOEs in a centrally-planned economy comes with idiosyncratic risks that western investors looking purely at valuation are not familiar with. These risks are absent from private enterprises in a typical free market with clear property rights and transparent rule of law. Chinese SOEs deserve to persistently trade below fair market value in order to compensate for them.

At the time of the initial purchase, I still harbored a naive notion that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) will somehow manage to strike a delicate balance between social needs and shareholder interests of listed companies, providing investors a decent rate of return. While this may have been true in the past when CCP leadership was legitimately moving towards economic reform, a lot has been reversed under the current President Xi Jinping's leadership, who slowly but surely returned ownership and control of the economy to the state over the recent years.

Source

The risks manifested itself in several ways for China Mobile.

The Chinese government has 3 key social objectives that conflict with shareholders of China Mobile: (1) equip the two other major Chinese telcos to better compete with China Mobile, (2) lower communication costs for consumers in general, (3) compel greater or speedier capital expenditure on 5G than what the telcos will do voluntarily.

China Mobile is huge - as mentioned, it is the biggest telco in the world by number of users. It is also bigger than its 2 largest domestic competitors - China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) - combined.

China Mobile China Telecom China Unicom 2017 Revenue 740,514 366,229 274,829 2018 Revenue 736,819 377,124 290,877 Change -0.50% 2.97% 5.84%

The CCP sees this as a problem, as such, they've deliberately tried to level the playing field with policies that favor the other 2 telcos over China Mobile. The most significant example was giving China Telecom and China Unicom a head start in 4G several years go. As a result, China Mobile has been stagnant last couple years (and, in fact, started to decline rapidly this year in 2019, which I will cover in a later section), while its competitors were still able to eke out single-digit growth.

To be sure, none of these SOEs behave like real private businesses in the western sense, and the competition between them is not real competition. Chinese SOEs have an interesting practice of rotating CEOs among them, where a CEO who served a few years' stint at one company will be rotated to a position at one of its competitors. This basically ensures that the CEO is more interested in executing on Beijing's policies than to make long-term plans that may deliver stellar results for shareholders of a particular company. The 3 telcos will always be managed such that none of them can truly excel over the other two for very long. It is as if the businesses are destined to be mediocre by design.

Not only is China Mobile the least favorite child of China's telecommunication industry, China's telecommunication industry as a whole is also under pressure.

The Chinese government, as a matter of national policy, mandates continuous mobile fee reductions, as mentioned in the opening paragraph of the opening statement of China Mobile's Q2 2019 financial report:

In the first half of 2019, we witnessed ever-intensifying competition within the telecommunications industry and from cross-sector players. When this is combined with the continued implementation of the national policy on "speed upgrade and tariff reduction", the operating environment has become more complex and is full of uncertainty.

As a result, while data usage volume has been increasing leaps and bounds, price cuts effectively amounted to 61% (a large part was related to cancellation of domestic roaming charges in July 2018). Margin collapsed, and revenue fell despite increased speed and data volume:

Source

Besides pushing for lower prices, the government is also pushing for higher investments, particularly in 5G. The telcos recently launched 5G ahead of schedule - despite challenges such as high prices and lack of capable handsets - in what seems to be a state-mandated roll-out.

CapEx by government decree by definition makes less economic sense than voluntary CapEx based on expected return. The telecom companies themselves have admitted immense costs and profitability pressure from the 5G project and are seeking to co-operate with each other in an attempt to lower CapEx spending (a lot of which will probably flow through their recently launched China Tower joint venture). Whether or not that will be enough to make the expenditures profitable remains to be seen.

China Mobile Peaks

So far, we've discussed the qualitative difficulties China Mobile is facing. Now, let's have a look at how they translate to its quantitative results.

Below is a high-level summary of China Mobile's results of the past 5 years (with estimated numbers for H2 2019):

Revenue Seq Change YoY Change Earnings Seq Change YoY Change 2015 H1 345,691 57,554 H2 322,644 -6.7% 50,985 -11.4% 2016 H1 370,351 14.8% 7.1% 60,572 18.8% 5.2% H2 338,070 -8.7% 4.8% 48,169 -20.5% -5.5% 2017 H1 388,871 15.0% 5.0% 62,675 30.1% 3.5% H2 351,643 -9.6% 4.0% 51,604 -17.7% 7.1% 2018 H1 391,832 11.4% 0.8% 65,641 27.2% 4.7% H2 344,987 -12.0% -1.9% 52,140 -20.6% 1.0% 2019 H1 389,427 12.9% -0.6% 56,119 7.6% -14.5% H2* 354,379 -9.0% 2.7% 47,525 -15.3% -8.9%

*Estimated numbers

China Mobile's business showed marked deterioration recently, starting with the cancellation of domestic roaming charges in H2 2018. Since then, further price reductions have been enacted, and revenue started to decline, putting pressure on margins and profitability.

Its dividends also declined 14% this year, from 1.957/share to 1.678/share (a trend that could worsen further for geopolitical reasons covered in the next section).

Based on the results reported so far this year, I am modelling a 12% decline in profitability for fiscal 2019 for an Owner Earnings of 3.17 per ADR share. This represents an earning yield of around 7%, which is too low for a declining business, and far too low to compensate for the risk of investing in a Chinese SOE.

With nearly a billion mobile customers, China Mobile is also running into limitations of a saturated market. China's population is 1.4 billion, some of whom live in poverty, and for those who do not, they are a market that has to be shared with the 2 other telcos.

Moreover, China Mobile was barred this year from entering into US market. Under the current geopolitical climate, this will be more of a norm than an exception, which makes international expansion difficult and essentially limits the Chinese telecommunication companies to a hard ceiling of their own saturated domestic market.

China Mobile plans to overcome market saturation and price reductions of their primary business by focusing on other "growth engines" such as IoT, media, electronic payment etc., many of which are unproven or too small to move the needle. This reminds me of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) at the beginning of the decade, or US wireline operators today - trying to replace declining legacy revenue with new revenue streams is like fighting against gravity.

China Mobile is also unlikely to achieve significant margin expansion or reasonable rate of return through its 5G investments, due to the state's control of prices paid by consumers. For all these reasons, China Mobile will spend significant CapEx just to keep running in its place. It is the quintessential value trap.

China Peaks

In the best of times, the above would've been enough reasons for an investor to avoid China Mobile. And, this is nowhere near the best of times. The problem for being the bellwether macro-play of a country is that when the going gets rough for the country, the bellwether company suffers along with it.

I wrote about China's situation in a previous article "Hong Kong As Epicenter Of The Great Power Struggle - China Investment Implications", where I applied game theory in an attempt to forecast the result of an intersection of events affecting China the most at the time: the trade war with US, and the protests in Hong Kong.

Since the article, Hong Kong protests have escalated at a slow motion (relatively speaking) towards one of the inevitable equilibriums with negative implications. The government has shown no indication of any concessions beyond retracting the extradition bill, and violence from both sides has been slowly escalating, but not yet at a level where CCP must send troops to intervene. For now, they are content with dragging this out and have Hong Kongers fight among themselves.

From the trade war front, we have progress - or so it seems. The "phase 1" trade deal was essentially is a massive to-do list for China in exchange for a small tariff reprieve from the US. In this conflict, the US holds all the cards.

This interim deal is probably as good as it gets. My updated view is that the chasm is too big between the two powers, and we will not have a full resolution in the foreseeable future. Therefore, we have already lived through the trade war "resolution" rally that we were waiting for, and now is as good a time as any for My Little Conglomerate to divest its China business.

The amount of farm products and other goods that China promises to buy from the US over the next 2 years as part of the agreement represents a 77% jump in imports from the US - a number that is in no way achievable in such a short period. I believe, sometime next year, it will become clear to everybody that China did not comply with the terms of the deal, which will make Donald Trump mad all over again and restart the cycle of escalation. The United States' pervasive, bi-partisan negative opinion of China will make "tough on China" a great election platform to run on.

The re-escalation of trade tension could also lead to other non-tariff penalties. For example, US officials have alluded to possible investment curbs on China, up to and including delisting of Chinese firms from US exchanges. US investors in China Mobile should consider this a possibility, albeit remote at this point in time.

In addition to the two above, there is a myriad of other issues that China is currently facing simultaneously, each one a potentially fatal game-changer. For example, I covered their demographic time bomb in my previous article. Also, much ink has been spilled everywhere on China's debt problem.

In my mind, China's world-beating debt level is not its biggest issue - China can print RMB to eternity, push it to its state-owned banks, and have them lent it out to keep corporations afloat. Albeit each dollar lent out is less and less productive, and there is some pressure on inflation, but there's no clear time limit on how long they can play this game for.

The bigger, more urgent, problem emerging is outside of China's control - its shortage of US dollars. China can't print those.

Referring to the chart below, official USD reserves reported by China fell by almost a trillion dollars from its peak. Then, sometime in 2016, it seems People's Bank of China decided to let its exchange rate move instead of drawing down its reserves.

Since then, you can see a drastic weakening of the Yuan right around the time when the trade war started in 2018.

China requires dollars to purchase the raw materials, food, and energy that power its economy. It is not self-sufficient in any of those input categories. It has to obtain dollars to purchase these goods from the global markets, and the dollars come from either exports or foreign investments.

This circles back to the outsized importance of Hong Kong to China. The vast majority of China's foreign capital flow through Hong Kong, and as such, it is the main conduit for China to raise US dollars. If and when Hong Kong ceased to be recognized as a special autonomous entity by the international community, in particular, the US, China loses its main gateway for hard currency. This is the primary reason why China can deal with Xin Jiang or Tibet with brutal expediency, yet it is dragging its feet when it comes to Hong Kong.

As the trade war worsens, capital will leave China at a quicker rate, and exports will continue to decline. Hong Kong losing its special status will further accelerate the process. The unraveling has potential to be very ugly, and one cannot rule out an Argentinian-style devaluation.

What are some of China's other options when it feels at risk of running out of dollars? We're going to get into some speculative territories here, but prudent investors should be aware of all possible risks.

Despite deterioration of its business prospects, China Mobile is still a cash cow with only a minor level of leverage, and ample cash flow to dip into before running into financial trouble.

The greater the stress the Chinese economy experiences, the greater the incentive for CCP to dip its hands into the SOE honey pot. Giant state-owned corporations that are in no danger of liquidity troubles are the perfect candidates to sacrifice for the good of the country.

In the event of a dollar liquidity crisis in China, investors in China Mobile need to ask themselves 2 questions:

(1) Will China Mobile have untethered access to its own USD balance deposited at Chinese banks controlled by the CCP, or do we need to discount the valuation of any foreign currency positions on its balance sheet?

(2) Will China Mobile be allowed to convert its RMB cash flow to HKD or USD in order to pay dividends to its international shareholders?

An early warning sign to watch for will be a persistent trend of lowering of China Mobile's dividend payout ratio.

Takeaway

We once got into China Mobile on basis of its valuation, while citing its state-owned nature as one of the potential risks. This risk has come to fruition in a big way.

China's national policies favor the consumers over the telecom companies. And within the telecom business, China's policies favor China Mobile's competitors over China Mobile.

On top of this, China as a nation is facing several threats simultaneously, some of which could be existential. As such, we feel the margin of safety embedded in China Mobile's valuation is no longer sufficient to compensate for the risks.

As the only China holding in My Little Conglomerate, we have used the recent rally to dispose of this underperforming asset. Details of our China Mobile trade will be disclosed in our upcoming annual update.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.