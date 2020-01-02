My Top Upstream Oil Stock For 2020

Parex is trading at a deep discount to its fair value indicating that now is the time to buy.

Oil has rallied significantly in the wake of OPEC and Russia’s decision to shave a further 500,000 barrels daily off their collective oil output. This now sees Brent trading at around $65 per barrel and up by roughly 30% since the start of 2019. That will be a boon for oil stocks, notably those with solid balance sheets and higher quality petroleum assets.

An intermediate upstream oil explorer and producer which provides exposure to Brent is Colombia focused Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF). The company not only has a proven history of delivering value for shareholders but has experienced considerable exploration success and appears very cheap making now the time to buy. Even after accounting for the oil rout, which is entering its sixth year, it has outperformed the broader market and the largest oil industry ETF Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund over the last five years.T There is every indication that Parex will deliver strong value for investors in 2020, particularly if oil continues to firm.

Trading at a deep discount

Parex is focused on oil exploration and production in Colombia where it has 2.7 million gross acres comprised of 29 blocks (after including three awarded in December 2019) in the Latin American nation’s prolific Llanos and Magdalena Basins.

Over the last decade Parex has experienced significant exploration success which has seen its proven and probable oil reserves grow to 185 million barrels, giving it a reserve life of just over 10-years. At the end of 2018 those reserves were independently determined to have an after-tax value of $3.4 billion using a 10-year average Brent price of $76.51 per barrel.

After deducting Parex’s long-term liabilities totaling $78.5 million and including cash of $350 million at the end of the third quarter 2019, Parex has a net asset value (NYSE:NAV) of $25 per share on a diluted basis, as the chart below illustrates.

The after-tax NAV per diluted share is 35% greater than Parex’s current market price underscoring the considerable upside available. That is contingent on Brent averaging almost $77 per barrel over the next 10-years, which even in the current difficulty operating environment does appear likely with Brent currently trading at $66 per barrel. Even if Brent only averages $70 a barrel over the next decade, Parex’s NAV falls to around $23 per diluted share, which represents potential upside of 24%, indicating that the driller is still heavily undervalued by the market.

Key catalysts

There are a range of catalysts which are poised to boost Parex’s asset value, production and earnings. Key among them is an enviable exploration success rate and the acquisition of new oil concessions.

1. Growing NAV

There is every likelihood that the value of Parex’s 2P oil reserves will expand because of higher oil prices and the addition of further oil. You see, Parex’s owns high quality oil acreage in known oil basins which have a long history of oil discoveries and production, that has seen it experience considerable exploration success. The company announced two oil discoveries in 2019 being the Andina Norte and LLA-32 finds which tested at 2,900 and 1,500 barrels of oil daily.

Parex reported a 2018 2P reserve replacement rate of 238%, indicating that through a combination of exploration and development drilling it is adding more crude to its oil reserves than it is producing. That trend should continue throughout 2020 because of Parex’s considerable drilling success rate with the company planning to drill 59 gross wells in 2020 composed of 45 development wells and 14 exploration wells. Parex’s 2020 drilling program is expected to be financed from a combination of existing cash and operational cash flow, leaving its pristine debt-free balance sheet intact.

2. Recent acquisitions

In July 2019, the company announced that it had acquired a 100% working interest (WI) in two blocks in Colombia; the LLA-94 block in the Llanos Basin and the VSM-25 block in the Upper Magdalena Basin. Then in December Colombia’s oil regulator, Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (NYSE:ANH), awarded Parex three additional blocks;

LLA-122 block in which it has a 50% WI;

VSM-36 block in the Upper Magdalena Basin with a 100% WI; and

VMM-46 block in the Middle Magdalena Basin in which it has a 100% WI.

Those additional properties further enhance Parex’s exploration upside and if as successful as previous acquisitions, notably in the Llanos and Middle Magdalena Basins it is likely that the driller’s oil reserves will expand further in 2020.

3. Growing production

Parex has a long history of expanding its oil production, which is predominantly weighted to light and medium crude. Since 2014 Parex’s oil production has had a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of around 15%, and that trend will continue.

The driller estimates that its fourth quarter 2019 oil production averaged 54,000 barrels daily which represents a 2% quarter over quarter increase and is 9.5% greater than the equivalent period in 2018. It also means that Parex is comfortably on track to achieve its 2019 guidance with production averaging 52,750 barrels daily which is expected to increase to 55,375 barrels daily. Such a healthy lift in production will give earnings a solid boost when it is considered that oil has firmed.

Risks

Like any investment there are a range of risks that can affect Parex and its performance. The primary risk is volatile oil prices and the outlook for crude, which over the last four years has proven particularly difficult to predict. Current prices, which have firmed significantly since the start of 2019 are dependent on an anticipated slowdown in U.S. shale oil production growth and OPEC as well as its key allies, notably Russia, sticking to the agreed production cuts.

In November 2019, the cartel and Russia agreed to shave an additional 500,000 barrels daily off their collective oil output which will commence in 2020 but it remains to be seen whether those nations will comply or how long OPEC’s cuts will last. When that is considered in conjunction with fears of a global recession and the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, the outlook for oil will remain uncertain and weighed down by considerable volatility.

There are also several risks which relate specifically to Parex because it operates in the strife-torn Latin American nation of Colombia which has been caught in a complex series of low intensity asymmetric conflicts over the last seven decades. Rising geopolitical risk in Colombia could have a sharp impact on Parex’s operations and its ability to meet its 2020 guidance.

During November 2019 Colombia was rocked by civil unrest as protestors took to the streets to march against the administration of President Ivan Duque and its prominent failings. These include:

Duque’s failure to implement the historic 2016 peace accord with the FARC;

growing violence, particularly against indigenous peoples, social leaders, environmentalists and journalists;

rising corruption;

increased insecurity notably in rural and remote regions where there has been a swathe of murders as various criminal organizations, paramilitary groups and the ELN battle for control of former FARC territory, lucrative drug trafficking routes and rackets;

the increased use of violence by the police to repress civil movements; and

socioeconomic inequality and a lack of opportunity.

There were fears of a resurgence in roadblocks and increased attacks on vital transportation infrastructure, notably vulnerable oil pipelines which can disrupt operations within Colombia’s energy patch. The last remaining leftist guerilla group the ELN has escalated its attacks on transportation infrastructure including roads and oil pipelines, while FARC dissidents have been growing in number, leading to greater insecurity. That has the potential to trigger production outages leading to reduced earnings for Parex at a time when crude has firmed to be trading at around its highest level since September 2019.

Many of those risks are mitigated by Duque’s commitment to providing appropriate security for oil companies operating in Colombia and a marked decrease in the volume of civil unrest during December 2019. Parex’s operations are also focused on the Llanos and Middle Magdalena Basins which are in more secure parts of Colombia compared to the Putumayo Basin, further mitigating the risks posed by rising unrest and a deteriorating security environment.

Investment thesis

Parex is a highly promising play on higher crude which is trading at a deep discount of around 35% to its after-tax NAV. There is every indication that its reserves and production will expand further giving Parex’s NAV and earnings a healthy boost even if oil remains at current levels during 2020 or softens slightly. When that is considered in conjunction with Parex’s solid debt free balance sheet and quality oil acreage now is the time to buy and why the driller is my top oil pick for 2020.

