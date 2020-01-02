Kirby's Core Business Back To Its High Tide

Kirby shares typically only look cheap when the Marine business is weak, but the outlook for Marine is quite healthy over the next two to three years.

Kirby (KEX) is a story of two businesses right now, one very much back to the historically strong operating performance, and the other struggling to find a bottom amid a significant decline in onshore oil and gas equipment spending. Fortunately for Kirby shareholders, it’s the Marine business -- the business that has always driven value for the company -- that is doing well, while management looks to minimize losses in the Distribution and Services business for the time being.

Valuation has often been a challenge with Kirby. The shares have underperformed the market since my last write-up, but I did note in that last piece that readers might want to try to buy shares below $75. That opportunity came about a month later, and investors who bought below $75 are holding a decent 20% gain over a roughly four to five-month holding period. While Kirby’s Marine business is definitely doing well again, and returns of capital to shareholder could be on the horizon, I still have trouble making the valuation work below $75.

The Cyclical Marine Business Has Come Back Strong

Kirby has seen improving results in its Marine business for several quarters now, but the third quarter results were the best the company had seen in almost four years. Inland barge utilization is back in the 90%’s, with double-digit growth in spot prices and healthy low-to-mid-single-digit price increases on new contracts (about 65% of the business comes from contracts of a year or more). With strong utilization and pricing, good cost control, and scale built through M&A, Kirby has seen its inland margins get back to 20%.

The coastal business has been healthier as well. Although utilization has remained lower (in the mid-80%’s), pricing has been recovering even more strongly than in the inland business. While the coastal is still a laggard in terms of profitability, the 9%-plus margin of the third quarter was the highest in years.

The fourth quarter is likely going to see a step down from those high levels of performance, with weather, lock closures, and barge/tug maintenance all weighing on results. Over the next few years, though, this looks like a very healthy up-cycle for the company. Several less disciplined operators have been shaken out during the last downturn, and the balance of newbuilds to retirements is fairly healthy (management is expecting 150 newbuilds to 75 to 100 retirements).

While the Chemical Activity Barometer slowed through the middle of 2019, it has been picking up in recent months, suggesting a healthier economy in the second half of 2020. Chemical market volumes have also remained relatively healthy, though there has been contraction recently (particularly in the Gulf Coast). Overall, though, Kirby continues to be well-positioned provided that the U.S. economy stays out of a recession, as recent capacity additions to the petrochemical industry should spur 4%-plus volume growth in the coming years. What’s more, the barging industry is in a better place now with respect to surplus capacity, but also remains considerably cheaper than other transport options (like rail or truck).

The Cyclical D&S Business Is Struggling

As strong as the Marine business is, Kirby’s Distribution and Services business is struggling due to exceptional weakness in the U.S. onshore oil and gas market. In better times, about two-thirds of this business was driven by manufacturing, service, and parts for fracking equipment, but activity has slowed significantly and not only are large numbers of fracking rigs getting stacked, operators are cannibalizing those stacked rigs for parts and postponing overhauls and other maintenance. Marine engine and power generation demand is quite good, but it’s just not enough to offset the severe weakness in the energy business.

While many of the sell-side analysts that cover Kirby think that the D&S business is washed out, I’m not entirely sure that’s true. For starters, other suppliers of equipment to the U.S. onshore market, including Weir Group (OTCPK:WEIGY), have warned that conditions could still get worse before they get better. Also, management at Kirby has been using headcount reductions within the energy operations to control costs and limit losses, and that’s not something you typically do if you expect conditions to improve in the near future.

Kirby could pick up some incremental business if e-fracking expands. E-fracking involves replacing the tradition engine of a fracking rig (typically diesel-powered) with an electric motor that is generally powered by a gas turbine – allowing operators to use gas produced at the wellhead (particularly flare gas) to power the rigs. Kirby has done some business for U.S. Well Services (USWS) in this area, and it could be a partial offset to weak overall trends in onshore activity, but probably not enough to be truly material.

The Outlook

With capacity already fairly tight in the inland barge market, Kirby should be looking at a strong pricing environment over the next couple of years as chemical output increases and demand for barged petrochemicals continues to grow. Less responsible capacity additions are a risk, but I’d note that some of the larger builders have gone out of business and there’s not a lot of idle shipbuilding capacity to allow for rapid inland barge fleet expansion. I don’t see the coastal business improving as quickly or as significantly, but I think this business will continue to improve from here.

A larger point of curiosity for me is whether Kirby will start getting more active about capital returns to shareholders. Management has spent billions building the fleet through capex and M&A, but practically nothing has gone back to shareholders since 2015. Kirby should be in a pretty good place with respect to net debt over the next two years or so, so I would look for management to start returning more cash to shareholders (or face more pointed questions as to why they’re not); given the cyclical nature of the business and institutional shareholder preferences, buybacks seem more likely to me than dividends.

I’m still expecting 4% to 5% long-term revenue growth from Kirby, driven largely by the Marine business and inland barging especially. With a scaled-up fleet, I think double-digit FCF margins are possible, and I think the D&S business isn’t likely to get too much worse on a long-term basis (I see some downside risk over the next 12 months, but not much beyond that).

Valuation is problematic, which it usually is when Kirby’s Marine business is healthy. Double-digit free cash flow growth would only seem to support mid-single-digit total annualized returns from here, and the shares likewise don’t look particularly cheap on a margin/multiple basis.

The Bottom Line

I’m usually reluctant to sell out of cyclical stories that are still seeing a cyclical tailwind. So while I think Kirby looks pricey, there’s momentum in the business and I think the valuation has room to expand. If that sounds contradictory, I’d simply note that there is often a difference in the stock market between long-term fair value as supported by the fundamentals and short-term stock price behavior as driven by investor sentiment and expectation. Were the shares to sell off again into the $70’s, though, I’d certainly reconsider the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.