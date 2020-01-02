Luckin Coffee: It Make Sense That Shorts Sell At 4x Sales.

The market expects the company to have sales growth of 81% in 2021. In the light of these figures, we don’t believe that 4x 2020 sales is a cheap valuation.

Luckin Coffee (LK) appears to be the new Chinese Starbucks (SBUX). The company’s revenue growth can be compared to that of SBUX, so LK seems to be a must-follow stock. With that, the company trades at more than 4x 2020 sales, which appears expensive. We understand the large amount of investors who are currently short selling the company. Besides, we would only buy shares at 2.5x-3x 2020 sales or $26.

Business Model And Most Recent Business Growth

Founded in 2017, Luckin Coffee runs a chain of coffee shops in China. The company’s business concept is based on a technology-driven retail model, which offers high quality products and extraordinary convenience to the company’s customers.

Luckin’s business expansion is built upon mobile apps and store network. Thanks to the company’s mobile technology, clients don’t need to carry cash to obtain products. As a result, Luckin increases its operating efficiency and obtains a lot more information from customers. Besides, the company’s devices are capable of being connected to the customers 24 hours a day from everywhere.

The company’s most successful stores are named “pick-up stores.” They don’t offer a lot of seats. They are very attractive for clients because they are typically located in very busy areas like commercial areas or close to business buildings. The company notes that there is high demand for coffee in those areas. On top of it, Luckin does not pay high rental costs and is close to customers that really matter. See the image below for more on one of the company’s stores:

Source: Nanjing Marketing Group

Thanks to the company’s current size, Luckin acquires high-quality products from suppliers at very favorable prices. The company buys premium Arabica coffee beans from well-known suppliers and coffee machines and coffee condiments from large corporations like Schaerer.

Luckin Coffee is growing the number of stores at a large pace. As of September 30, 2019, the number of pick-up stores increased to 3,433, 864% more than that in June 2018. The number of relax stores and delivery kitchens stores also increased in the same period. As a result, the number of average monthly transactions also increased from 1207 in June 2018 to 9,339 in September 2019, 673% more. See the chart and the table below for more on the company’s business growth:

Source: Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Source: Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Most investors will doubt that selling coffee to Chinese consumers would be successful. It is well-known that Chinese are a tea-drinking nation. Having mentioned this fact, the amount of coffee consumption appears to be increasing at an average rate of 16%. Starbucks, Alibaba (BABA) and other large corporations are investing in this sector:

Source: Alizila

Having said that, the market will not grow at such a large pace in the next five years. Per Mordor Intelligence, China's Ready-To-Drink coffee market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024. Besides, the market appears to be very consolidated. It may be difficult for Luckin to compete with the established players:

Source: Mordor Intelligence

Source: Mordor Intelligence

Investors need to understand well that the business model may be fantastic, but the share price may not be. We don’t want to pay an expensive price for the shares. Taking this into account, let’s review the company’s financial results.

The Company May Be Profitable In 2021

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Luckin Coffee reported net revenue of $409 million. Taking into account annualized and previous sales growth, the company would make sales of more than $600 million. As shown in the image below, 73% of the total amount of revenue is generated from the sale of drinks:

Source: Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

The company is making an impressive effort in sales and marketing. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, sales and marketing expenses were equal to $156 million, 143% more than that in the same period in 2018. The increase in marketing efforts explains why sales increased by 681% in the same period. With that, Luckin Coffee is still not reporting positive operating income. As shown in the image below, operating losses were equal to -$252 million:

Source: Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

While the company’s lack of profitability may be a worrying factor, the market is very optimistic about the company’s future net sales. In 2019, traders expect sales to touch the $713 million mark. In 2020 and 2021, sales are expected to increase by 164% and 81% respectively. Besides, the company’s profitability is also expected to increase. Investors believe that the company’s EBITDA margin will touch 2.49% and 14.43% in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Sales, Marketscreener

With regards to the profitability at the net income level, the market expects that the company will reach its break-even point in 2021. With expected net income of -$322 million and -$85 million in 2019 and 2020, the company would reach net income of $386 million in 2021. See the chart below for more details on the matter:

Source: Net Income, Marketscreener

Impressive Amount Of lLiquidity

As of September 30, 2019, Luckin is cash rich. It has a total of $634 million in cash and $144 million in short-term investments. Besides, the company’s asset/liabilities ratio is equal to 5x. Thus, we believe that investors will not worry about Luckin’s financial health. The company appears to have an impressive amount of liquidity to finance its sales and market efforts. The image below offers the most significant assets of the company:

Source: Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

On the liability side, we appreciate that the company does not have significant long-term debt. The most significant liabilities are accrued expenses and other liabilities:

Source: Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Luckin’s EV/2021 Sales Should Be Lower Than 4x Sales.

With Morgan Stanley (MS) and other financial institutions reporting a price target from $27 to $32, Luckin's share price recently increased from $20 to more than $30:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha - KeyBanc

With 240 million shares at $37, we reach a market capitalization of $8.8 billion. Adding debt of $37 million and deducting cash of $778 million, the enterprise value equals $8.05 billion. Let’s use 2021 forecasted sales of $3.5 billion. The EV/Sales ratio is equal to 2.3x. If we use 2020 sales of $1.9 billion, the company’s EV/Sales would be equal to 4x. The market expects the company to have sales growth of 81% in 2021. In the light of these figures, we don’t believe that 4x 2020 sales is a cheap valuation.

Take into account that Starbucks traded at 4.2x when its sales growth was equal to 60%-70%. Besides, customers in the United States appear to drink more coffee than in China. With this in mind, we don’t think that the valuation of Luckin coffee can go much higher than 4x sales. Also, please notice that the EV/Sales ratio of SBUX was 3-4x in the past. We wonder whether investors will expect larger EV/Sales ratio than that of SBUX. Take a look at the valuation of Starbucks below:

Source: Ycharts

Also, notice that Starbucks’ EBITDA margin is 21%-23%, which is larger than Luckin’s expected EBITDA margin. It means that it makes sense that Starbucks’ EV/Sales ratio is a bit larger than that of Luckin. In the light of this fact, we believe that Luckin’s EV/2021 sales should be lower than 4x sales.

Source: Ycharts

Many investors believe that the company is overvalued at the current share price. Notice how the amount of short shares increased from 8 million to more than 20 million in the last six months:

Source: Ycharts

We would understand if investors short sell Luckin. For investors willing to acquire shares, we would not buy shares above 2.5x-3x 2020 sales or an enterprise value of $5.7 billion. Notice that in the history of Starbucks, the company traded at 2.5x-3x sales. In our view, Luckin should not trade at much higher or much lower than this valuation range.

Risks

Bullish investors may face significant risks. The most relevant risk is the company’s lack of operating history. Luckin was founded in 2017. There are many reasons, which may lead to a decline in sales growth. Among them, notice competition or decreasing customer spending in the lines below:

“Our limited operating history may not be indicative of our future growth or financial results. There is no assurance that we will be able to maintain our historical growth rates in future periods. Our growth rates may decline for any number of possible reasons and some of them are beyond our control, including decreasing customer spending, increasing competition, declining growth of China's coffee industry or China's food and beverage sector in general, emergence of alternative business models, or changes in government policies or general economic conditions.” Source: Prospectus

Besides, we see another clear risk. Luckin does not have a significant amount of suppliers. In 2018, the company bought coffee beans from only one supplier. If this supplier increases its prices, the company’s EBITDA margin may decline. As a result, the valuation would decline. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

“We have a limited number of suppliers for our raw materials, pre-made food and beverage items, delivery service to our customer and warehouse and fulfillment service. In 2018, we purchased our coffee beans mainly from one supplier, dairy mainly from four suppliers, syrup mainly from three suppliers and pre-made food and beverage items from a few selected national, regional and local sources.” Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Considering the company’s double digit sales growth, Luckin Coffee is a company to be followed very closely. Yes, we appreciate the company business model, but we don’t appreciate the current share price. There does not seem to exist substantial upside from its current level. Given the amount of short interest, many investors believe that the company is overvalued. In our view, if revenue growth continues, a buying opportunity would exist at 2.5x-3x 2020 sales, an enterprise value of $5.7 billion, or $26.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.