Endo International: Avoid Due To Weak Near-Term Outlook And Opioid Litigation Concerns

It's hard to find bullish reasons to put money to work now in the stock.

Entangled in lawsuits related to opioid marketing and ensnared by competition in the generics business, Endo now majorly banks upon its specialty pharmaceutical business to deliver blockbuster returns.

Endo International (ENDP) has been falling long and hard – from a high of $96 in 2015 to a low of $1.95 in 2019.

I have always stuck up for Western medicine. You can chew all the celery you want, but without antibiotics, three quarters of us would not be here. ~ Hugh Laurie

Endo International’s (ENDP) stock price was riding high in 2015, quoting around $96, when the company was hit by bad news. It got enmeshed in legal action related to advertising claims about their painkillers, and the lawsuits multiplied for a variety of reasons. The company also got sued over their testosterone drug that caused significant side-effects.

Since then the stock price has fallen like a ton of bricks from a heady $96 to a low price of $4.98 as on 20 Dec 2019.

Source: www.Investing.com

Should you invest in Endo International, a pharmaceutical company that makes generics and specialized branded medicines in USA and Canada? Is it possible for the stock to rebound? What does 2020 have in store for the company?

Here’s the analysis:

FIRST, THE GOOD NEWS ABOUT ENDO INTERNATIONAL

It’s not all gloom and doom for Endo. There are a few bright spots that may start peeping out in 2020.

In Q3 2019, the specialty products portfolio of the company’s branded pharmaceutical segment clocked 18% year-on-year growth. Its XIAFLEX franchise took the gold in this segment by registering a 29% increase in year-on-year growth and an 11% increase in quarter-over-quarter growth. The drug treats Peyronie's disease, which is growing at a rate of 24% annually.

On 19 Nov 2019, the FDA accepted to review the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for CCH (Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum). CCH is used to treat buttock cellulite and the company is expected to file for regulatory approval in the second half of 2020. CCH is expected to be launched in end-2020, and the company reckons that the demand for this drug will fatten over time.

Endo also expects its partnership with Nevakar to start yielding fruit in 2020. Nevakar makes innovative ophthalmic and injectable products and the partnership’s first product will be launched in end-2020.

NOW, THE BAD NEWS…

Endo’s immediate future, i.e., in the medium term, does not seem so hot. In the Q3 2019 earnings call, the company reported lower generic sales (because of intense competition) and narrowed the guidance for 2019. It also expects a bump-up in its operating expenses in Q4 2019. For Q3 2019, it reported (GAAP basis) a net loss of $0.18 per share v/s a loss of $0.65 per share in Q3 2018.

Source: Q3 2019 Endo International plc Earnings Conference Call | Endo International plc

The management team also attributed the drop in generics revenue to inefficient decisions made regarding the product mix. Though the company is upbeat on the prospects of its generics segment, there is no guarantee that the product mix will not turn adverse because of poor selection or due to severe competition in the future.

According to a report, four generic companies are facing legal action for allegedly making claims in the marketing of their opioid pills, and that the claims total up to $8.5 billion. Endo International’s exposure is estimated at $4 billion – and if the company has to pay the penalty in full, 3.25 years worth of its adjusted EBITDA would get wiped out (based on 2019’s guidance).

Source: Q3 2019 Endo International plc Earnings Conference Call | Endo International plc

Though the company has settled one legal case for $10 million in cash and about $1 million in free products, it is not certain of the outcome of the other cases. In the words of the management team, “there can be no assurances that resolution will be achieved.”

Summing Up

It’s very difficult to find one valid reason to invest in Endo International in the next three quarters. Perhaps things may pick up pace in Q4 2020 when it launches CCH and other innovative products in partnership with Nevakar. Till then the outlook seems soft. Even after the launches, product acceptance in the market will take some time.

Personally, I’d avoid Endo International as there are plenty of exciting opportunities to chase in this booming market.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.