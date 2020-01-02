Halliburton: A Key Region Could Falter

Source: Forbes

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reports quarterly earnings January 21st. Analysts expect revenue of $5.11 billion and EPS of $0.29. The revenue estimate implies a sequential decline of over 5%. Investors should focus on the following key items.

North America Will Likely Falter

North America land drilling has been the most attractive segment of the oil services market. The segment began to falter in the second half of 2018, likely due to budget exhaustion by certain oil shale plays. It faced headwinds for much of 2019. Halliburton reported total Q3 2019 revenue of $5.6 billion, down 6% sequentially.

Two of the company's four major operating segments experienced revenue declines. North America was hit hardest due to a decline in pricing power in pressure pumping and well construction services. It could worsen. Active drilling rigs in the U.S. recently fell by 8 last week. Core Labs (NYSE:CLB) recently lowered its Q4 earnings forecast, citing declines in the U.S. rig count and "slower-than-expected progress in client discussions for large international and offshore projects." That sounds ominous for Halliburton, which received over half its revenue from North America.

Halliburton's revenue outside of North America was $2.6 billion, and demonstrated flat growth Q/Q. Latin America showed some life on higher activity in Argentina and rising artificial lift sales across the region. Going forward, international revenue could be reliant upon the strength of the global economy. For now, Halliburton's fortunes could be driven mostly by how well North America performs.

Cost Containment Efforts

Halliburton cut into fixed costs for much of 2019. In Q2 2019, the company took a $247 million pretax charge related to asset impairments and severance costs. The company wants to adjust its capital structure to be more in line with the current operating environment. Last month the company announced it was laying off more than 800 employees amid a slump in the oil patch. It is too early to tell whether the layoffs will help the company preserve EBITDA margins.

In Q3 Halliburton reported EBITDA of $953 million, down 2% sequentially. EBITDA margin was 17%, about 100 basis points higher than Q2. The margin improvement allowed EBITDA to decline less than revenue. Management is excellent at cost containment efforts and I expect cost cuts to continue. Halliburton's EBITDA margins are strong relative to Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and smaller oil services firms. However, they are not on par with Schlumberger (SLB) which consistently reports margins north of 20%. If revenue continues to decline, then I believe Halliburton's EBITDA margins could fall, regardless of lay-offs.

Halliburton Appears Fairly Valued

HAL has an enterprise value of $30 billion and trades at 8x last 12 months EBITDA. The company is cyclical in nature and could be subjected to the vagaries of the global economy. If Halliburton and other oil services firms have to rely on consumer spending and industrial production to drive demand for oil, then E&P in the oil patch could remain stagnant. HAL appears fully valued, but could slide further if EBITDA deteriorates.

Conclusion

HAL is down by double digits Y/Y, despite the melt-up in financial markets. I expect more headwinds for the company. Sell HAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.