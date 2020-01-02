CytoDyn: Buy, Sell, Or Hold Following PRO 140 Commercial Agreement

I review the details of the press release and discuss what I like and don't like about the agreement.

As a result, the stock has doubled in value and is now trading north of $1.00 per share. I debate whether to buy, sell, or hold CYDY following the announcement.

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) recently publicized that they have signed a U.S. commercial agreement with Vyera for PRO 140 in HIV indications. In return, CytoDyn will receive an upfront payment and milestone payments worth up to the royalty on net sales. This was one of the most anticipated catalysts remaining in 2019 and the stock responded appropriately by doubling in value in a couple of days. Typically, I would shave a portion of my position and hold the rest following good news, but I decided to sit on my hands in this case. PRO 140’s commercial agreement is a pivotal event for the long-term outlook for the company but it didn’t meet some of my wish list features. Now, I am divided to either buy, sell, or hold my CYDY position.

I intend to review the press release and go over the details of the Vyera agreement. In addition, I discuss what I like and what I don’t like about the agreement. Finally, I reveal my plans to add to my undersized CYDY position in 2020.

The Details

According to the press release, CytoDyn is accountable for PRO 140’s development and FDA approval, while Vyera is responsible to market and distribute PRO 140 in the U.S. for HIV indications. Vyera will pay CytoDyn $87.5M in upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, along with a 50% royalty on net sales. In addition, Vyera will make a $4M investment in CytoDyn common stock.

What I Like

The financial aspect of the Vyera deal is pretty standard for commercial partnership agreements, but that shouldn’t discount the impact it will have on CytoDyn’s fundamentals. $87.5M in upfront and milestone payments is a big deal for a stock that recently was trading around $200M in market cap… add in a 50/50 split in net sales and you have a transformative event for the ticker.

Figure 1: Market Potential for PRO 140 (Source: CYDY)

Looking at figure 1, we can see how a 50/50 split in net sales from a multibillion-dollar market could produce remarkable royalty checks.

Not only are the numbers beneficial, but the fact the deal is only for PRO 140 in HIV indications in the United States. That leaves an ex-U.S. partnership/s for HIV and the global rights for the rest of PRO 140 potential indications to be claimed. Admittedly, those PRO 140 programs are a long way from the finish line, so we shouldn't expect those to be partnered in the near term. Still, it is nice to see CytoDyn get a beneficial deal while only giving up a small piece of the PRO 140 pie.

Another strong important point to note is the fact the company secured the partnership ahead of a potential FDA approval in HIV. Too many times I have invested in a small-cap biotech that failed to obtain a partnership before approval and the market punished the stock for a delayed launch or their decision to “go-it-alone” in commercialization. CytoDyn has avoided this blunder, so, Vyera, and CytoDyn will be able to quickly launch PRO 140 and start collecting revenue once approval is in hand. As a result, I don’t expect CYDY to experience a large “sell-the-news” event following an approval announcement.

What I Don’t Like

Although I like the primary details of the partnership, I am not too bullish on who the partner is. Despite Vyera’s ability to develop and commercialize treatments, I was hoping CytoDyn would be able to secure a more familiar partner that has some experience in HIV. I was certain either Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), AbbVie (ABBV), or Merck (MRK) was going to step in to use PRO 140 as an edge on the other HIV juggernauts. Consequently, I am a bit disappointed CytoDyn couldn't entice one of the market leaders to help ensure their PRO 140 receives enough support.

What is more, I discovered Vyera was previously Turing Pharmaceuticals, whose notorious former CEO, Martin Shkreli, was found guilty for securities fraud and is now in federal prison. Although Martin Shkreli is not officially directing Vyera, reports have surfaced claiming he is steering the ship from a jail cell. Regardless if this rumor is true, I am not exactly ecstatic the company’s commercial partner is infamous for raising the price of their DARAPRIM product from $13.50 a pill to $750 a pill and caused public outrage.

Image Source

I believe Vyera will be motivated to market PRO 140 but I hope CytoDyn made sure there were several contingencies that will allow the company to terminate the contract if necessary.

What Is My Plan?

Despite the huge milestone event, I am going to hold off on a buy at this point in time. Not only is the stock currently overbought on multiple time frames (Figure 2), but I need to see a few more catalysts to be crossed off the list before committing to another CYDY buy.

Figure 2: CYDY Weekly (Source: Trendspider)

The company still has to file the last portion of their BLA and receive FDA approval. I believe these catalysts are just a matter of time, however, these have been pending milestones for quite a while now, so I need these watershed events to transpire before I return to a bullish sentiment. Once the company has approval in hand, I will look to add on any major pullback in the share price. However, I am not going to “load-the-boat” until the company decides to start the process to be listed on a major exchange. This will entice some institutional investors to join the game and allow the company to execute more fruitful secondary offerings rather than multiple public and private offerings of several million shares at sub-$1.00 per share.

The company has big plans for PRO 140 (Figure 3), but trading on the OTC is going to continue to smother the market value of these milestone events due to an apparent lack of institutional buyers who are willing to buy CYDY shares from its current retail owners.

Figure 3: CYDY Strategy (Source: CYDY)

If the company is able to complete my list of demands, I will load-the-boat and hold my CYDY shares for at least five years in anticipation of strong revenue growth, as well as additional PRO 140 indications (Figure 4) moving closer to regulatory approval.

Figure 4: CYDY Pipeline (Source: CYDY)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.