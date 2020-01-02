MEI Pharma: Best-In-Class P13K Delta Inhibitor Makes Significant Progress In The Clinic

MEI Pharma is a Buy. One key risk is heavy competition in certain indications being targeted (especially from larger firms with much more in the way of resources).

Shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) have risen by 23% since my November 2017 article called the stock a prime turnaround candidate due to multiple material catalysts expected for its oncology-focused pipeline. On the other hand, shares have fallen by 40% since my post ASCO update in 2018 in which I highlighted ME-40's exciting prospects as a best-in-class P13K Delta inhibitor.

With shares currently on the rebound and two drug candidates in potentially registrational studies, I'm looking forward to determining if there's a near-term opportunity for readers to take advantage of.

Chart

Figure 1: MEIP daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock price shed much of its value in summer and reach a bottom in the mid 1s. After consolidating for a few months and a short-lived gap down in December due to dilution from a secondary offering, it appears that the buyers have returned to this beaten down oncology name. At first glance, dips appear to be a buying opportunity, given strong signs of accumulation.

Overview

In my last update, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

- Initial phase 1b dose escalation results for oral PI3K delta inhibitor ME-401 appeared promising, with a manageable safety profile complete with no reports of ALT/AST elevations, colitis or pneumonitis. Updated ASCO data in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), chronic lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) stole the show with an impressive 90% objective response rate observed (86% rate in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma).

Figure 2: Impressive initial data (source: ASCO poster and press release)

Importantly, the drug candidate was well-tolerated in general with no dose-limiting toxicities identified and most common adverse events, including diarrhea (19%) and rash (13%). At the time, the company was guiding for progression into a registration stage study later in the year, and the possibility of having a best-in-class P13K Delta inhibitor was an exciting development (differentiated profile included 28-hour half-life, long on target residence time, preferential cellular accumulation and large distribution volume).

Figure 3: Differentiation as reflected in side effect profile and especially discontinuation rate (Source: Stifel Healthcare Conference presentation)

Looking forward to the potential market opportunity for this asset, according to the company's research, two-thirds of physicians report high to moderate unmet need in relapsed/refractory FL and 75% report low to moderate satisfaction with currently available options. As a word of both caution and reflecting on future potential, I alluded to Gilead Sciences' (GILD) idelalisib (had been registered in double-refractory FL and slated to do $1.2 billion in peak sales before it was sidelined by serious side effects and adversely impacted by heavy competition from Imbruvica and other approved agents).

Figure 4: Differentiated profile of ME-401 as compared to other PI3K inhibitors (Source: Stifel Healthcare Conference presentation)

- Early data for pracinostat combined with azacitidine in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who were not eligible for induction chemotherapy was quite promising, with median overall survival of 19.1 months, 1-year survival rate of 62% and complete response rate of 42%. This was put into context that options for elderly unfit AML patients remain limited, and two-year survival rate of 41% was unprecedented for this patient population. Importantly, this survival benefit was observed not only in the overall population but across virtually every defined patient subset, including cytogenetic risk group, de novo or secondary AML, age and ECOG performance status. Based on these results, a pivotal phase 3 trial was initiated in newly diagnosed AML patients who are unfit to receive intensive induction chemotherapy. 500 were to be enrolled in this global double-blind, placebo-controlled study with primary endpoint of overall survival. I reminded readers that pracinostat had been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and that MEI Pharma stood to receive up to $44 million in future milestones from partner Helsinn plus royalties, not to mention the benefit of sharing costs in the clinic. Prospects in higher risk MDS patients were not to be forgotten, with an ongoing phase 2 study of pracinostat combined with azacitidine showing only 10% of patients discontinuing the trial due to adverse events in the first 3 cycles of therapy (consistent with discontinuation rate for azacitidine as a monotherapy). The plan here was to expand enrollment to up to 60 MDS patients in order to give the company a decent idea of response rate and overall survival to guide design of a pivotal study.

Figure 5: Pipeline (Source: Stifel Healthcare Conference presentation)

Let's take a closer look at recent events to determine how the bullish thesis has been affected.

Select Recent Developments

On June 1st, the company announced data presented at ASCO 2019 from an investigator-initiated study (n = 42) of investigational ME-344 in combination with bevacizumab in patients with early HER2-negative breast cancer. The trial demonstrated proof of biologic anti-tumor activity as measured by a statistically significant reduction in Ki67 (measure of cell proliferation that is highly correlated with tumor response) in the group of patients treated with ME-344 compared to an increase in the group receiving saline. In ME-344 treated patients, mean absolute Ki67 decreases were 13.3 compared to an increase of 1.1 in the bevacizumab monotherapy group. In ME-344 treated patients, mean relative Ki67 decreases were 23% compared to an increase of 186% in the bevacizumab monotherapy group. The mean relative Ki67 reduction in patients experiencing vascular normalization in the ME-344 treated patients was 33%, compared to an increase of 11.8% in normalized patients from the bevacizumab monotherapy group. As for side effect profile, treatment was well-tolerated with two Grade 3 adverse events of high blood pressure reported (1 in each arm and deemed related to bevacizumab).

On June 21st, MEI Pharma announced updated data presented in an oral presentation at ICML 2019 from the phase 1b study of ME-401. 83% overall response rate was demonstrated in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and r/r chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma. Additionally, the data showed overall response rates of 75% to 100% across all patient groups receiving ME-401 (100% overall response rate in all patients with CLL/SLL). Interestingly enough, lower rate of delayed, grade 3 adverse events observed in patients dosed on the intermittent schedule and median PFS had not been reached. Based on these results, MEI initiated the global phase 2 TIDAL study evaluating ME-401 as a single agent in patients with follicular lymphoma after failure of at least two prior systemic therapies, including chemotherapy and an anti-CD20 antibody. Importantly, positive results would support accelerated approval.

Figure 6: TIDAL phase 2 trial design (Source: Stifel Healthcare Conference presentation)

On October 3rd, the company announced updated data from the phase 1b study of ME-401. Highlights included overall response rates of 78% in relapsed or refractory FL and 89% in r/r CLL or SLL. Rates of Grade 3 adverse events of special interest were observed in less than 10% of patients dosed on intermittent schedule, and median duration of response was not yet reached in patients on this regimen. As for other assets, the company made public plans to develop voruciclib in combination with venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. Venetoclax is known to inhibit BCL2 but can lead to stabilization of MCL1 (an established venetoclax resistance mechanism). Voruciclib inhibits MCL1 via CDK9 inhibition and has shown synergy in preclinical studies.

Figure 7: Synergy and enhanced apoptosis in AML cell lines observed with venetoclax/voruciclib combination (Source: Stifel Healthcare Conference presentation)

On December 19th, the company announced closing of a secondary offering of over 32 million shares of common stock sold at a low price point of $1.60 per share. Gross proceeds totaled $51.75 million. Underwriters involved included Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities.

Other Information

For the first fiscal quarter of 2020, the company reported cash and equivalents of $65.9 million (does not include proceeds from secondary offering). Net loss came in at $3 million, while cash used in operations totaled $14.1 million. General and administrative expenses rose slightly to $4.1 million.

Management also reminded investors that, in addition to the potentially registrational TIDAL phase 2 study, they are also looking to explore the potential of ME-401 in combination with other therapies (Rituxan, zanubrutinib per clinical collaboration with BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), etc.).

While management's presentation at Stifel Healthcare Conference covered much of what we've already mentioned above, it's still a worthwhile listen for investors who wish to dig deeper. As for points of differentiation for ME-401, we are reminded that the drug distributes very well in the body ("order of magnitude better than the others"). Once drug gets into periphery, ME-401 is five-fold better getting into the cell and doesn't get back out. As for in-vivo biologic activity, the drug is 2 orders of magnitude more potent as it stays on target basically forever (noncovalent irreversible). Preclinical mouse B-cell lymphoma study where they fed same amounts of ME-401 and idelalisib to these animals showed orders of magnitude more of ME-401 getting into the plasma and the tumor. Also, after 24 hours in the tumors, high levels of ME-401 are retained whereas levels of idelalisib are undetectable. These properties allowed for going with the intermittent dosing scheme where the drug is administered 2 months continuously (85% of responses occurs during this time frame) followed by the intermittent schedule. TIDAL phase 2 study is open label design where all patients receive continuous dosing for 2 months and then are randomized to continuous dosing or intermittent schedule (1 week on, 3 weeks off). If patients on continuous dosing experience toxicity, they are changed to intermittent schedule, and if they then progress, they are done. If they are on intermittent schedule and progress, they can be switched to continuous dosing (some patients can be rescued that way). If they experience toxicity, they go on a drug holiday, are given steroid, and then get back on drug. The study's purpose is to compare risk/benefit, and management believes that intermittent schedule is likely to win out. Enrollment should finish up in summer 2020 with primary endpoint of response (to be reported in early 2021).

As for institutional investors of note, Perceptive Advisors has been adding to its stake, and BVF owns a significant position. As for insider activity, it's worth noting that insiders bought over 100,000 shares in the recent secondary offering. Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V recently reported a 9.8% stake as well.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, ME-401 is steadily making progress in the clinic as management executes on a logical development plan for both this asset as well as other programs in the pipeline. Having demonstrated high response rates and multiple advantages over competing drugs (less continuations, better safety profile), they are able to go after not just 3rd line salvage therapy in FL but later on also pursuing combination approaches in various B cell malignancies and stages of disease (confirmatory trial to go after 2nd line and then branch out from there longer term). While it's still early stages for voruciclib, it's worth noting that venetoclax is thought to have $3 billion or more in peak sales potential, and voruciclib could be combined with this drug in various indications (DLBCL, AML, CLL, etc.) as much synergy has been shown in preclinical studies. Here again, progress will take some time as the company must pursue dose escalation monotherapy to find the appropriate dosing schedule before doing a combination trial in AML and then expanding to other B cell malignancies. On the bright side, given high volume distribution much like ME-401, there is the possibility that they see efficacy signals early on with lower doses.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, MEI Pharma is a Buy, and dips should be accumulated. This idea is more appropriate for readers with medium to long-term time frame, given currently projected timelines for lead assets.

Risks include very high competition in B cell malignancies (with competitors who in some cases have much more in the way of resources and marketing muscle), disappointing data in the clinic, negative regulatory feedback, and the likelihood of additional financing in late 2020 or 1H 2021.

For our purposes in ROTY, I look forward to checking back in on progress here in the second half of 2020 when key catalysts are closer.

