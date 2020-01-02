Dillard's Is Still Way Too Expensive

Shares are roughly where they were two years ago, but I think the fundamentals have deteriorated, making the stock quite expensive.

DDS has fallen well off of its highs in a pattern that has repeated many times over the years.

Department store chain Dillard’s (DDS) has spent most of the last two years bouncing around, but mostly hasn’t made any progress. Today, we find shares at $73, which is right near the middle of the range it has traded in, but I’d argue the situation has deteriorated and thus, it is more expensive on a relative basis than it has been. Due to this, I think Dillard’s must be sold until the valuation improves materially.

Years of mediocrity

Dillard’s struggling to improve its fundamentals is nothing new. Indeed, the company’s revenue, in millions of dollars, has been less than stellar for years, as we can see below.

In fact, revenue in 2018 was lower than 2015 as the company has struggled with weak comparable sales. Fiscal 2019 saw a modest improvement in revenue off of higher comparable sales, but with a largely static store count and no other sources of revenue increases, it has been tough going for Dillard’s.

So far this year, Dillard’s has managed just flat comparable sales after a 2% gain in the same period last year. The company continues to struggle with relevance of its merchandise assortment and even the department store as a concept, as more and more consumers eschew the dinosaur model of retail in favor of other smaller, more accessible means of acquiring their clothing and home goods.

Analysts have the company producing gradually lower revenue in the coming years, which I obviously agree with. Dillard’s has literally no catalysts in sight to see a higher top-line anytime soon, so I’m not even willing to bet on revenue remaining where it is today for any meaningful length of time.

Apart from revenue struggles, Dillard’s has seen its profitability deteriorate over time as costs to run the business have increased while pricing power has decreased steadily.

Gross margins were never that great in the first place, but have moved lower over time, as you can see above. In addition, SG&A costs have increased as a percentage of revenue, so the spread between the two has narrowed substantially. In fact, operating margins were cut in half from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2019, a devastating blow to profitability as every dollar of revenue is now only about half as profitable as it used to be.

The news isn’t any better this year as operating expenses are flat on a dollar basis, but gross margins have declined 148bps as a percentage of revenue. That means operating profits are lower still this year against last year, further extending Dillard’s pain when it comes to margins.

Of course, there is a third way that companies can increase earnings-per-share apart from revenue and margin gains, and that is by reducing the float. Below, we have the company’s weighted average diluted share count in millions for the past five years, and as we can see, Dillard’s has been pretty terrific at reducing the share count.

The share count declined by more than a third from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2019, with strong and steady reductions each year. This year, Dillard’s has spent just over $100 million and managed to reduce the float down to 24.7 million shares as of the beginning of November. That steady reduction in the share count affords Dillard’s the ability to offset some of the declines in profits in dollar terms it is seeing, lessening the damage on a per-share basis.

Dillard’s did manage to fix some of the sizable damage that was done to gross margins in Q2 of this year in Q3, but as mentioned, on a year-over-year basis, the company is still struggling. This is common among struggling retailers because lower sales have the impact of lower pricing power, which generally leads to markdowns and promotions to move product.

Indeed, we can see the impact of this in the above chart, which is the average days of inventory the company had outstanding at the end of each of the past five fiscal years. While it hasn’t moved drastically higher, it is higher than it was a few years ago, and it stands at ~4 months. Generally, retailers seek to be as efficient as possible with inventory considering the older it gets, the more time it is using up valuable working capital.

With inventory turnover of just over 3X annually, as seen above, Dillard’s isn’t even getting inventory efficiency right. You’d expect this from a company with weak comparable sales and loss of pricing power, as it takes longer to get rid of old inventory. Keep in mind that if the average holding period is four months, roughly half of the company’s inventory is presumably older than that. If Dillard’s is to fix its margin issues, it has to get better about buying the right inventory and selling through it, not just buying a lot of inventory and holding it.

Why Dillard’s is a sell

We’ve just seen all of the problems Dillard’s has, and it isn’t like they are new developments. Dillard’s has struggled for years with comparable sales, revenue growth in general, and margins. Recent results suggest nothing is changing – for better or worse – so there is no reason to think some measure of growth is on the way, either.

Indeed, analysts have Dillard’s hitting ~$4 in EPS this year, followed by a sizable decline in the next two years. Attempting to hit EPS forecasts to the exact penny is missing the point; the primary message here is that Dillard’s long-term EPS trajectory is flat to down, and that’s not great.

Even if the company can hit its consensus at $3.76 in fiscal 2022, which is two years from now, it is already trading at 19 times that level of earnings. Given the weak performances we’ve all become accustomed to from Dillard’s, that sort of multiple makes absolutely no sense. Today’s share price is – in my view – predicting a return to high-single-digit or better EPS growth annually. I simply don’t see it.

We cannot count on revenue growth, as it should remain around the flat line, and margins are certainly not the answer, as evidenced above. That leaves just share purchases, and while Dillard’s has done a nice job there, I don’t see it overcoming weak revenue and margins, and providing 8% or 10% EPS growth. As a result, I think Dillard’s is a sell until the price revisits the recent lows near the mid-$50s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.