How Infineon Technologies Is An Effective Way To Invest In The Electric Car Market

Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF) is a leading global semiconductor manufacturer and this article will outline why Infineon has a strong investment thesis which defies its current valuation and recent share price history.

Infineon Overview for 2019:

Infineon has performed reasonably well this year, however, looking at equity research reports like Barclays and Société Générale compared with UBS, MorningStar and Deutsche Bank and a dispersion of target prices emerges from 15 EUR to 25 EUR. A lot of uncertainty exists around Infineon: the integration risks from their largest merger to date in the $9 billion acquisition of Cypress and the fact they are a German semiconductor company that is mostly reliant on the automotive market. UBS Research notes that, discussions with investors has revealed the main though regarding Infineon is the risks of an upcoming Cypress merger, which mirrors the headline press coverage Infineon has received recently.

With IHS Markit forecasting 100mn cars to be produced for 2019 before the year began and now revising that down to 90mn cars which has caused investor sentiment to sour regarding the automotive industry overall and is one reason why Osram shares are down too.

However, looking at Infineon’s strengths, product offerings and the changing characteristics of the automotive industry: Infineon Technologies’ share price could enjoy a very good 2020.

Investment Thesis:

The crux of Infineon’s good fortunes for 2020 derives from the unique strengths of their product portfolio and the changing nature of the automotive industry. Infineon Technologies is already the number 1 automotive power semiconductor supplier according to Strategy Analytics.

Some key functions that Infineon semiconductors excel at are providing the processors for the powertrain (the engine ignition, electronic management of fuel utilisation within a car etc.) and the electronic components for functions like locking the car electronically, electronic operation of window etc. Infineon is already the leader in such power automotive components and is the second largest globally for overall automotive semiconductor sales by revenue according to Strategy Analytics.

With a 26.2% market share almost doubling ST (their nearest rival), Infineon’s dominance in what is a widely growing market cannot be overstated.

Infineon’s portfolio of semiconductor solutions includes providing sensors, microcontroller units and chips for the main inverter within an electric vehicle, on-board charging units and charging stations generally and electronic engine management systems. All of these products are targeted specifically at electric cars.

The above shows how Infineon benefits from the increased semiconductor content they can sell on average to electrified vehicles. ICE stands for Internal Combustion Engine Cars, MHEV is mostly hybrid electric vehicle. These vehicles are similar to normal combustion engine vehicles but have regenerative braking facilities which means some of the energy which would normally be lost when braking is instead converted back to electricity and stored in a small battery within engine and assists driving slightly. Infineon provides the power modules and inverters to carry out these functions. The middle graph titled PHEV represents more electrified cars – plug in hybrid vehicles which don’t quite have an electric battery to fully operate the car but can assist the fuel power to a much greater degree. Also, the car can be plugged into a charging station and charged. The far-right graph is a purely battery electric vehicle and has 0 direct carbon emission (no fuel utilisation whatsoever.) As can be observed, Infineon has more revenue to gain on electric vehicles.

There are perhaps already numerous articles detailing the electric car revolution, so I shall be relatively brief; overall, electric car demand is expanding. Already this year, electric car sales have been impressive when considering the backdrop of falling global demand for cars in general. In June earlier this year, the total global sales of electric cars (BEVs and PHEVs exceeded 264,500 representing a year on year growth rate of 67%.) (Global EV Sales In June 2019: Over 264,000 With Tesla In #1 Spot). (NB: Tesla was by far the most popular car manufacturer in this area and Infineon already supplies some parts for the Model 3 and Model S.) (German chipmaker Infineon to supply Tesla Model 3).

BCG estimates that 50% of vehicles on the road will have some form of electric power by 2030 and IHS and Bloomberg New Energy Finance have also provided a more detailed projection:

Near term Electric Vehicle upside (the Catalysts)

With new EU regulations coming into effect over 2020 and 2021 and car manufacturers planning to aggressively release new electric vehicle models to the public, the next year should see several catalysts for the stock price increasing.

Strict EU regulations will accelerate electric car sales within the EU as they are very strict. The average CO2 emissions per car should be below 95g/km for the new build cars sold during 2021, with 95% compliance expected during 2020. Strict fines being applied means it would be directly very costly for a manufactuer not comply with these rules: for every gram of emission above the target that manufacturers’ average fleets emit, they have to pay 95 EUR per vehicle. This can be very costly for the industry and demonstrates why Electric vehicles will become the norm and essentially why Infineon will benefit so much. “The excess emissions bill would have been £28.6bn on 2018 sales figures, according to analysis by the automotive consultancy Jato Dynamics.” (2020 set to be year of the electric car, say industry analysts).

2020 should see more family friendly and mass market accessible electric vehicles such as the Fiat 500 Electric and Vauxhall Corsa-e. IHS Markit believes the number of electric vehicles available to European buyers will be 175 (up from 100) (2020 set to be year of the electric car, say industry analysts). We have already seen the car industry engage in cross-firm partnerships to try and survive the adaptation towards electric and autonomous driving that the industry will have to undertake. Ford-Volkswagen, Honda-GM, Toyota-Mitsubishi-Suzuki, BMW-Mercedez Benz are some examples of autos partnerships. This all shows that electric cars moving into the mainstream is a reality.

With the car industry in general suffering recently, there is a clear opportunity for Infineon to make strong gains due to their exposure to the electric car industry.

Why Infineon are well placed to take advantage:

Infineon has two major factors which indicate they are well placed to benefit from this electric car revolution: they have an outstanding reputation for excellence and they already command leading market shares in automotive semiconductors and power semiconductors globally (this has already been touched on above.)

Expansion of 300mm thin wafer fabrication

Broadly, speaking the 300mm fabrication process allows for more processors and chipsets to be produced per wafer (2.5 times what is produced on a 200mm wafer) used in production compared to the 200mm wafer which is currently the norm. Infineon have already committed to investing 1.6bn EUR to have a fully functional production facility of 300mm fabrication starting in 2021 and reaching full capacity by 2025. Using 300mm yields around 25% cost reduction on the front end compared to using 200mm wafers.

Valuation:

I present here my own DCF model which is based on some simplifying assumptions. As this article is focussed on the Electric Vehicle segment for Infineon (what I believe to be their biggest opportunity as a company), I will present a detailed breakdown of how I estimated revenue projections from this sector and for every other sector I will use a mix of consensus growth rates and historical growth rates to derive overall revenue projections for Infineon.

From these revenue projections I then derive Free-cash flow to equity estimates and an NPV by using a WACC of 7.5%. The important thing to focus on in the FCFE table is the margin expansion I predict for the overall business due to the ramping up of production using 300mm wafers at the Villach and Dresden plants (detailed above in picture.)

The EV revenue projections:

Based on the 2.1 million Electric cars sold globally in 2018 and the xEV revenue Infineon generated in 2018 (380mn EUR), the average revenue per car sold globally for Infineon was around 180. This is a rough figure which takes into account market share and electric car semiconductor content. It is likely that this figure for later years will become higher for Infineon as market share increases and electric cars become more advanced (i.e. more Pure Battery electric vehicles rather than Mild Hybrid on the road) which would mean more semiconductor content for Infineon to sell per vehicle sold globally. However, to simplify things I assume this average figure won’t change.

Using Deloitte projections for EV sales for 2020-2029, I then derive revenue figures just from EV sales for Infineon. Overall given the difference between current share price and calculated fair price, the stock is undervalued based on a P/FCFE approach.

The FCFE table:

Source: My calculations, Infineon investor reports and annual reports

Historically, EBIT margin has never reached 20%. I believe (as do other optimistic analysts) that the 300mm wafer plants in Villach and Dresden reaching full capacity will enable Infineon to finally hit the 20% margin and maybe go beyond (although I do not consider it going beyond 20 in this model because likely by 2029 there is a strong possibility of a recession/contraction of demand which causes margins to fall due to underutilisation.)

Risks:

Potentially value destructive M&A; FX (every 1c change in €/$ impacts revenues by ~0.5% and earnings by ~1% excl. Cypress); cyclicality and inventory destocking; large dependence on Automotive end market.

If global economy does enter overall downturn (IMF revised growth expectations for 2019 down from 3.3% to 3%, then autos and semis will be demanded less, and this can mean the valuation revision and target price won’t be met necessarily in 2020.)

Infineon is currently trading above the 1-year average forward P/E multiple plus 1 standard deviation and just on 1-year average forward EV/EBIT multiple plus 1 standard deviation. If it were to invert back to the average values of 19.1x and 15.3x, respectively, the resulting values will bring the share price below the target. (€15.8/Share and €17.5/Share, respectively)

Currently China – the worlds largest consumer of Electric vehicles has reduced subsidies on EVs which has had significant effect on demand (50% increase in 1H2019 vs 1H2018 but 44% yoy decline in September. How Chinese demand responds and stabilises to subsidy cuts is a key factor in worldwide demand for EVs next year.

Conclusion:

Overall, Infineon has a very strong opportunity in the electric vehicle market as electric vehicles become more mainstream and Infineon is already the established number one provider of power automotive semiconductor content. However, investors looking at Infineon dismiss this opportunity and tend to place too high an emphasis of the risks of a Cypress merger and global economic uncertainty which affects automotive generally. A DCF model which uses conservative estimates for the growth of the wider automotive industry and considers the Electric Vehicle opportunity for Infineon provides a compelling valuation. Infineon is a great way to invest in the Electric Vehicle revolution.

This article focussed on the Automotive sector purely. I aim to also write a further article detailing the silicon carbide opportunities Infineon has (although, Infineon are not the only company who are present in this area) and also explore the possibilities Infineon has in Power Management for renewable energy sources (already included within DCF model above.) as well as the implications of the Cypress merger (not included in above model.)

However, the catalysts for this stock in my view are still dependent on electric vehicles sales over 2020. As new electric vehicles are released over the course of next year and production is ramped up along with demand increasing in the sale of second electric vehicles (those that were produced 2018/2019), I believe investor sentiment regarding Infineon will improve and hence the share price will improve.

