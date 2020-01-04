Michelin Remains Strong With A 7.5% Free Cash Flow Yield And 3.6% Dividend Yield

H2 will see a 20% capex reduction compared to H1, and this, combined with working capital changes, should quickly reduce the net debt by year's end.

Introduction

Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) (OTCPK:MGDDY) is one of the best-known tire brands for cars and trucks and has done a good job by diversifying into non-tire related business sectors ("specialty business") and pursuing vertical integration by buying its own rubber plantation to secure an almost-guaranteed supply at an affordable price.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Michelin is part of the CAC40 index on Euronext Paris and that obviously is the most liquid trading venue for investors interested in Michelin. The ticker symbol in Paris is ML and with an average daily volume of almost half a million shares (for a monetary value of in excess of 50M EUR) the Paris listing is clearly superior to the OTC listings and should be seen as the primary exchange to trade in Michelin.

Unfortunately Michelin’s PDF files have an auto-download function so the links in this article refer to the pages where the information that has been used could be downloaded.

The cash flows remained strong in the first half of the year…

French companies usually don’t provide detailed financial results on a quarterly basis and Michelin is no exception. It only provides full financial results every semester so before checking how Michelin performed in Q3 and the first nine months of the year we should first take a moment to have a look at the detailed financial results in the first semester as those will provide a good basis to start from.

In Michelin’s H1 update, the company warned the tire volumes decreased by 0.9% despite an increase in the mining tire business (contrary to the lower demand in the agricultural business and the 2% decrease in the passenger car and light truck tire divisions). So all in all, a 0.9% volume drop should probably be considered to be a success and as Michelin has been able to cut costs and/or add revenue (79M EUR on the price mix and lower cost of raw materials, the contribution from recently acquired subsidiaries and about 40M EUR in so-called "competitiveness gains").

Source: half-year report H1 2019

Those measures were the main reason why Michelin was able to report an 11% revenue increase to 11.78B EUR while the gross income increased by approximately 10%. Although Michelin was able to keep the sales and marketing expenses and R&D expenses in line with the amounts it spent in the first half of the previous financial year, the G&A expenses increased by 13% so the operating income increased by "just" 8%. Additionally, an "operating income" of 23M EUR generated in H1 2018 was now converted into an operating loss of 90M EUR in H1 2019, resulting in a consolidated reported operating income that was almost completely unchanged vs. H1 2018. Note, the 90M EUR was predominantly a non-cash expense (consisting of impairment charges and amortization expenses).

Source: footnotes to half-year report H1 2019

The pre-tax income dropped as well on the back of a higher cost of net debt, but this included a 39M EUR change in the value of interest rate derivatives. So on top of the additional non-cash expenses, Michelin also had to deal with a bit of tough luck. Considering these circumstances the 858M EUR net income (4.74 EUR per share) attributable to the shareholders of Michelin (down from 925M EUR or 5.12 EUR per share in H1 2018).

Considering a large part of the additional expenses were non-cash expenses, I was expecting Michelin’s cash flow result to have held up pretty well. The company did report a 769M EUR operating cash flow but this includes 706M EUR in working capital investments and a 387M EUR tax payment although only 269M EUR was due over H1 2019.

Source: Half-year financial results

Adjusting the operating cash flow for these two items, the adjusted operating cash flow in H1 2019 was 1.593B EUR, and after deducting the 884M EUR in capex, the adjusted free cash flow was roughly 709M EUR. Not too bad compared to the 553M EUR in H1 2018. In Michelin’s case, the income statement was negatively impacted by non-cash items, but the cash flow result emphasizes the strength of the underlying operations.

And the Q3 update looked promising as well

It looks like Michelin’s situation was slightly improving in the third quarter as the 0.9% volume drop in the first half of the year evolved into a 0.8% volume drop after the first nine months of the year, indicating the third quarter made up a little bit for the weaker first semester. However, Michelin continues to warn for "increasingly difficult markets" in the truck segment while the drop in the construction and agricultural sector is "steeper than expected."

Source: Q3 presentation

Fortunately Michelin has been able to push its customers on pricing and that’s why the company is able to stick wit hits original guidance to generate a structural free cash flow result of at least 1.45B EUR despite an expected acceleration in the downturn in the truck tire segment that's expected in Q4. Fortunately Michelin’s move into the mining sector appeared to have been well timed and the company actually is experiencing growth in that sector.

And the incoming cash flow in the second semester will help Michelin to strengthen its balance sheet again after having spent 2.5B EUR on acquisitions in the past 18 months. As of the end of June, the net debt was approximately 7.06B EUR, but considering the consensus estimates are calling for an EBITDA of 4.7B EUR and some of the working capital investments will be reverted in H2, Michelin should be able to end the year with a debt ratio below 1.25, putting the company in safe territory.

Investment thesis

Despite the lower reported net income, Michelin remains a cash flow powerhouse as the lower EPS was predominantly caused by higher non-cash charges which have an impact on the income statement, but no impact whatsoever on the ability to generate a positive free cash flow. With an adjusted free cash flow of in excess of 700M EUR in H1, which will very likely increase again in H2 on the back of a slightly improving performance in Q3, a lower year-end net debt (and corresponding lower interest expenses) and a lower capex (the full-year guidance calls for a 1.6B EUR capex which means the H2 capex will come in 20% below the H1 capex of 884M EUR), Michelin will probably beat its own guidance to generate at least 1.45B EUR in structural free cash flow.

Source: company presentation

This means the free cash flow yield of Michelin remains above 7%, even at the current 109 EUR share price. And this, combined with the increasing FCF on the back of lower interest rates and unlocking synergy benefits from the recent acquisitions, make Michelin an appealing value investment to gain exposure to the automotive and tire sector.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGDDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.