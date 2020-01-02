PCK: California Muni Bonds Remain Attractive, At The Right Price

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) as an investment option at its current market price. PCK has performed well in 2019, and I see reasons to remain optimistic in 2020. While muni bonds are getting increasingly expensive, PCK's premium has indeed risen. While this should give investors some pause, it is worth noting that PCK is the cheapest California muni bond fund from PIMCO, so it has some relative value. Further, the fund has seen strong underlying gains in 2019, which gives me confidence the fund has the right types of assets for our current economic environment. While rising muni issuance could be a headwind going forward, much of the new issuance is in the taxable market. This reality should keep tax-exempt bonds, which PCK holds, from being negatively impacted. Finally, California has seen its general obligation (GO) muni bonds receive upgrades from the major credit rating agencies in 2019. This has largely been driven by increases to the "Rainy Day Fund", which puts California is in a much better financial position to withstand an economic slowdown or recession than it was just a few years ago.

Background

First, a little background about PCK. "The fund invests primarily in California municipal bonds, and therefore seeks to provide current income which is exempt from federal and California income tax, as well as the alternative minimum tax." Currently, the fund is trading at $10.05/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.035/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.18%. I have covered PCK for a while, and recently gave it a "neutral" rating during my review in August. In hindsight, this was a good call, as the fund moved steadily lower following the piece, although it has made up some ground in the short-term. In fact, PCK now shows a slight gain since August, but the market as a whole has been performing very well, as shown below:

As we enter 2020, I am analyzing all of the funds and sectors I cover, including California municipal debt, to see if I should update my outlook going forward. While PCK has moved up a bit since my last neutral rating, I believe it is well poised to move higher in the new year. Therefore, I am shifting to a "bullish" stance on the fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

Good Year For Cali Muni Bonds, Great Year For PCK

To start, I want to take a look at the 2019 performance for the California muni bond sector. Looking back, this was a profitable year for investors as a whole, and California muni bonds were no exception. The broader index, which tracks these bonds, was up over 7% (as of 12/30). However, this was in-line with the national muni market, and the broader bond market, shown below:

Clearly, this past year has been great for fixed-income investors, and I will discuss later why I believe California muni bonds will show positive returns in 2020 as well. But it is clear that just investing in the Cali muni bond index this year would not have generated any "alpha", considering the returns were actually slightly below the primary benchmark indexes.

With this in mind, investors may be wondering why I have been touting PCK, and why I continue to do so today. The reason is simply performance. While the broader Cali muni bond market delivered average sector returns, PCK soared. In fact, the fund was far and away the top PIMCO CEF performer, when compared to its two sister funds, the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) and the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC). While the yields for the three funds have less than a 1% differential, PCK's share price move roundly beat out the others in 2019, as shown below:

My takeaway here is, if an investor was looking to add to exposure in the California muni bond sector, PCK is a fund with plenty of bullish momentum supporting it. Further, despite the larger share price gain, the fund also has the cheapest valuation out of the PIMCO options, which I will discuss next.

Valuation - Relatively Attractive, But Still Quite High

My next point provides some rationale for optimism, but also presents a reason for caution going forward. This relates to the fund's valuation and is a very important point for investors to consider in 2020. While I am not a fan of paying premiums for CEFs, especially double digit premiums, we have to consider the state of the market right now. Quality stocks and funds, whether for equities or fixed-income, are mostly trading at expensive prices, as the market has rallied hard in 2019. Therefore, avoiding above-average prices is quite difficult, and investors have limited options for finding true value right now. With that in mind, I am focusing more on relative value, how a particular fund or stock is trading against similar funds or benchmarks. While this strategy is straight forward, it does not ignore the fact that even at a relative value, a particular investment could be quite expensive, so investors need to be aware of the inherent risk of this strategy and consider their risk tolerance when building a position.

With this in mind, I want to illustrate some important metrics related to PCK's current price. On the surface, PCK looks expensive, with a premium that has risen since my last review and sits near its high for the year. However, this current premium is actually less than the current premium for its sister funds, as seen below:

Current Premium to NAV 11.8% Premium in August 10.3% 1-Year High 12.7% 1-Year Low (5.6)% Average Premium (YTD) 6.2% Current Premium - PCQ 39.0% Current Premium - PZC 12.3%

As you can see, there is not much "value" to be found here, in the true sense of the word. However, PCK is the cheapest of the three, and its NAV growth has actually been extremely positive this year, as the chart below shows:

NAV on 1/1/19 NAV on 12/27/19 YTD Change $8.29/share $8.99/share 8.4%

My point here is to approach PCK cautiously, even if you are optimistic. There are reasons for optimism to be sure, a relatively cheaper premium and strong NAV growth. However, PCK is expensive in isolation, and its trading history suggests there is more downside potential than upside (based simply on valuation). Therefore, even investors who are bullish, like myself, need to go in to new positions here with a realistic view of both the upside and downside.

Income Production Remains Steady

My next point on PCK has to do with income production, and this story is generally positive. PCK has continued to deliver a tax-free income stream this year, and its UNII metrics suggest consistency going in to the new year. While a lack of a UNII balance is a concern, we have to consider that PIMCO announced a $.16/share special distribution for PCK in December, which is partially responsible for the lack of current income reserves. While this announcement is overwhelmingly positive for current investors, it is especially positive when we consider that neither PCQ nor PZC paid out a special this year. This further exemplifies why PCK remains my top choice from PIMCO for California muni bond exposure.

Digging deeper into recent UNII figures, I examined the most recent UNII report that came out in December and noted PCK has seen little movement since my last review. Considering the figures were fairly strong in August, this is a good sign. Furthermore, the coverage ratios continue to be higher than PCQ and PZC as well, as shown below (top chart is August's figures, followed by December):

Again my takeaway is positive for PCK. The fund's coverage ratios do not indicate any red flags at this time, and the recent special distribution provides me with confidence that management is not concerned about short-term income production. As long as this story is consistent, I will remain long PCK.

Macro Look: Supply Rising, Driven By Taxable Bonds

I now want to shift my focus to the muni debt market as a whole, and not just specific to PCK or California. As 2019 winded down, the muni market saw a surge in net issuance, which came on the backdrop of a fairly quiet 2018 and generally slow start to the year in 2019 as well. As supply remained tight, underlying prices soared amidst robust, consistent demand. As we entered the later stages of 2019, however, issuance began to pick up. This came about largely because of a decline in interest rates through Fed action. And the result was quite a steep increase, especially on a year-over-year comparison. Not only that, but also issuance for the year was the highest this decade, as shown below:

Clearly, there has been an uptick in muni bond issuance, and that should raise some eyebrows. The point here is that if supply rises, and demand does not keep up, the underlying value of muni bonds could decline. This would pressure the total return of funds like PCK. However, there is another important detail in this graph. Specifically, it indicates the rise in issuance is largely being driven by taxable bonds, which now account for over 11.5% of total muni bonds issued. While this may not sound like a lot, the figure is up from under 9% last year and represents the largest proportion in a decade.

My point here is this is generally positive for the tax-exempt muni bond sector. While investors may have been hearing stories about rising issuance, the expected impact would be declining prices, assuming demand did not meet all the supply. However, I do not view this as a major risk in the short-term, as a lot of the issuance is in the taxable sector, which will keep a lid on the existing supply of tax-exempt bonds. As municipalities take advantage of refinancing existing bonds through the taxable market, the supply of tax-exempt bonds should remain low in 2020, and I therefore continue to pay up for tax-exempt exposure because I see a favorable year on the horizon.

California's Muni Bonds Have Been Upgraded Recently

My final point will now shift to the micro-economic environment, and look at California's fiscal position and how that can impact PCK's performance. As a major issuer of muni bonds, California's ability to manage its finances and plan for the future is of critical importance to the broader muni market, and especially to investors in PCK. During the previous recession, California was generally unprepared and had to resort to some drastic measures to manage interest servicing. Fortunately, the state appears to have learned from this expensive lesson and is currently in a much better position to withstand any forthcoming volatility in the economy or markets.

As a result of an increased priority to save, California has built up the state's fiscal reserves and paid down some long-term liabilities, which has resulted in the upgrading of California's GO muni bonds by both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings in October and August of this year, respectively. As a result, California's GO muni bonds continue to trend towards the upper tiers within the investment-grade rating levels, as shown in the graphic below:

My takeaway here is investors are right to have some confidence in California's fiscal position. While the U.S. government continues to borrow at an incredible rate, California is not following suit, and has used the last decade of economic growth to plan for the future, placing billions in to a "Rainy Day Fund" that will help the state withstand some economic setbacks. While some states are struggling with credit ratings and managing expenses, California's bonds generally sit with the highest ratings available, and recent upgrades show there has been short-term improvement. This reality provides me with the confidence to remain invested in California's muni bonds, despite rising valuations across the sector.

Bottom line

I was advocating caution on PCK mid-way through the year after an impressive run, and the fund did run in to some volatility. However, after a notable slide in price, the fund turned around quite nicely, and is actually sitting at a level above where it sat this past summer. While this may have some investors considering caution again, I have a renewed sense of optimism for the fund, despite its expensive price. While the premium is high, it is relatively lower than its PIMCO counterparts. Further, the fund's recent special distribution tells me management is very confident in the fund's earnings potential going forward. Finally, California is in a better fiscal position now than it has been in recent years, and that means the muni bond market remains a fairly safe investment. While an economic downturn could change this dynamic, for now California's GO bonds remain very highly rated, and the state's reserve fund is in a healthy place. Therefore, I am giving PCK a "bullish" rating and would recommend investors give this fund some consideration at this time.

