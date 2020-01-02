Vestas - 2020 Outlook Getting Stronger

Vestas has rarely been better positioned heading into a new year and despite the recent rise in the shares, it's cheaper than it was as of our last update.

This is a Z4 end of year note. Please see our last update on Vestas here which covered the 3Q19 results and general outlook. At the time we said they had a strong tailwind approaching 2020 and that has turned out to very much be the case.

Since that piece was written, order flow has been strong and the U.S. extended the Production Tax Credit by one year. While we don't see the credit as really needed any longer given the low, un-subsidized LCOE of latest generation wind, the extension will likely aid some U.S. projects in coming to fruition resulting in more orders in 2020.

Since our 3Q19 update:

Vestas Announced 3.0 GW of new orders ... We expect to see a significant additional figure for undesignated orders as well when the books are closed on 2019. This brings 2019 to 16.4 GW which would be a record before consideration that it's likely Vestas will have a significant undesignated orders figure to add to the tally, very likely taking order flow over 17 GW. Street expectations for order flow for 2019 have risen as well and at year end stood just short of 18 GW (up 10% from thinking shortly after the 3Q call).

The orders highlight a wide range of capabilities ... Ranging from a) high wind speed locations where the turbines have been configured to perform above normal cut out conditions, b) to a repowering project with Vestas revitalizing an existing wind park with new turbines that will nearly double the park's prior output while utilizing existing infrastructure, c) to extreme cold, d) to three orders in the intertidal zone of the Mekong Delta, potentially opening up a host of opportunities that are not strictly "offshore" in nature.

... And nearly all new orders come with management and service contracts. Notably almost all orders now have a service management contract attached, most in the 15 to 30 year range. Service margins are higher than power segment margins. Service backlog was already at a new high.

The Street has taken notice: Street estimates for orders for 2019 and 2020 zoomed higher during 4Q19. While 2019 deliveries were fairly set as of 3Q19, expectations for deliveries in 2020 marched up near 7% as the order flow built in the fourth quarter. As such, estimates directionality is up. Revenues for 2020 are up another 5% since our last update while the 2021 revenue outlook advanced a 3% as well or a 4% increase in expected deliveries. This yields 2020 and 2021 EBITDA that are higher since our 3Q update, and, given that Vestas has been buying back stack in 4Q (as is their custom in the second half of the year of late), this means that while the shares were up in 4Q the stock actually got a bit cheaper on TEV/EBITDA. Vestas will announce it's 2020 outlook in early February and we don't see the Street as ahead of itself at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.