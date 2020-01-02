9 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including AT&T And Mastercard

Happy New Year, and 2020 is starting off with a bang with many dividend increases coming.

An average increase of 10.05%, median increase of 10.58%, and five with an increase of at least 10%.

Nine increases for next week (up from six last week).

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

Happy New Year, and welcome to the first edition in 2020. This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 3 Contender 2 Challenger 3

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Erie Indemnity Company - Class A Common Stock (ERIE) 29 2.33 6-Jan-20 7.22% Champion Culp, Inc. (CULP) 8 3.07 7-Jan-20 5.00% Challenger Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 27 0.58 8-Jan-20 10.58% Champion Heico Corporation (HEI) 12 0.14 8-Jan-20 14.29% Contender Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 8 0.54 8-Jan-20 21.21% Challenger Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) 5 2.44 8-Jan-20 11.11% Challenger AT&T Inc. (T) 35 5.32 9-Jan-20 1.96% Champion Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 10 2.71 9-Jan-20 8.11% Contender Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 53 2.06 10-Jan-20 10.95% King

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent ERIE 0.9 0.965 7.22% CULP 0.1 0.105 5.00% ROP 0.46 0.512 10.58% HEI 0.07 0.08 14.29% MA 0.33 0.4 21.21% RVSB 0.04 0.05 11.11% T 0.51 0.52 1.96% LNC 0.37 0.4 8.11% HRL 0.21 0.233 10.95%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High ERIE 166 127.04 270.23 27.23 30% Off Low 38% Off High CULP 13.69 13.09 21.08 32.5 4% Off Low 32% Off High ROP 354.23 257.89 385.51 32.47 37% Off Low 8% Off High HEI 114.15 72.81 147.93 48.21 56% Off Low 22% Off High MA 298.59 180.98 301.53 44.64 63% Off Low 1% Off High RVSB 8.21 6.81 8.7 10.68 20% Off Low 3% Off High T 39.08 28.3 39.7 17.57 37% Off Low 1% Off High LNC 59.01 49.7 67.52 14.68 17% Off Low 12% Off High HRL 45.11 37 45.84 25.21 21% Off Low 1% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule T 5.32 2 2.1 2.1 2.3 7.4 CULP 3.07 12.5 14.5 20.8 23.7 LNC 2.71 13.8 18.2 22.4 -2.3 25.1 RVSB 2.44 52.9 49.8 ERIE 2.33 7.3 7.2 7.2 6.7 9.5 HRL 2.06 10.3 14.5 17.1 15 19.2 ROP 0.58 17.9 18.2 20.1 19 20.7 MA 0.54 13.6 16 36.6 32.5 37.1 HEI 0.14 7.7 13.5 14.5 17.4 14.6

Bonus

With a fresh start to the year, there are a number of increases from popular companies. Among the list, AT&T, Hormel and Mastercard all have increased payouts starting next week. Hormel though is a Dividend King (50+ years of annual increases), so I will cover it a little today.

Hormel was on my watchlist previously and I do remember it hitting just about $30 near the tail end of 2017. Since that point, the stock is up about 50% (not reinvesting). That said, even during the meltdown at the end of 2018, the stock was pretty much where it is sitting today, so in that regards, it hasn't been the best investment the past year.

Looking at some of the operating data of Hormel, the stock is more expensive today than it was a year ago due to the fact that earnings actually fell during 2019. Earnings rocketed +20% during 2018 which is why we saw such a large rebound of the stock from that low point in 2017. With the decline, shares now trade around 25x earnings versus 24x a year ago.

Shares seem expensive as does most of the market these days. Earnings are expected to decline yet again this year, so I have a hard time recommending shares at 25x earnings.

Shares never carry much of a yield but there are some times that are better than others to jump in. At a quick glance, shares above 2% seem to be a reasonable entry point. That said, the payout ratio has been drifting upwards which has juiced that figure some.

Next let's move over to the Simply Safe Dividend scores analysis.

The safety and growth scores for Hormel score well above average. The company historically grows the dividend by about 12% per year though this increase of 11% is slightly under the historical averages.

As always, having a safe and quickly growing dividend comes at the expense of the current yield. The forward looking yield is also better than what is offered by owning the S&P as a whole.

Again - keep in mind that the payout ratio has been ticking up the past few years. With flat to declining earnings, giving shareholders these large 10-12% annual increases is not sustainable.

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing HRL to the S&P (SPY) since this time in 2010 to December 2019. Hormel substantially beat the S&P with results over 19% annually versus just under 13%. That compounding created a total return of 469% for Hormel versus 234% for the S&P. The dividends received were also substantially larger - that is a function of 12% annual increases. The compounding effect is quite strong even off a low base.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

HRL is the blue line.

SPY is the black line

The results were fairly close to one another until about 2014 when Hormel began pulling away. The largest divergence was some time in 2016 though the strong outperformance continued for the remainder of the time analyzed. It remains to be seen whether Hormel can return to earnings growth to justify its valuation.

(Source: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.