A List Of 880 Useful ETFs In 54 Categories

ETFs were the product of the decade, and will continue as such.

The number of Exchange Traded Funds worldwide reached 6,722 in 2019. In aggregate, these products hold $5.9 trillion USD of investor funds.

BlackRock is the largest ETF manager worldwide, with a 36 percent market share in 2019. Other leading ETF providers are State Street and Vanguard.

In the United States, the largest ETF in 2019 is Vanguard Total Stock Market, with assets under management (AUM) of $874 billion U.S. dollars.

The top performing ETF in 2019 was Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC, or BTC on some systems). This fund was up 106.6% in 2019, far ahead of the 2nd place contender Invesco Solar (TAN) which logged a healthy gain of 66.5% for the year.

Where did this $4.5 trillion in ETF money come from? Mostly from traditional Mutual Funds. The number of open-end funds worldwide reached 112,542 in 2019. In aggregate, Mutual funds hold $53.4 trillion USD of investor funds, globally.

Purpose of this article

This article is meant to be educational, as opposed to expressing a particular point-of-view. I will provide commentary and express some opinions, but the bedrock information can be found in the 3 tables I show. Form your own conclusions.

Table 1. 54 ETF Categories – ranked by 2019 returns

It’s surprising to me that the curators of the ETF universe have found it necessary to create 54 different categories for these products. Is this necessary? Is it helpful to an investor who is trying to find just the right combination of ETFs to invest in? But this is what we have, so I’ll just go with it.

This table shows all 54 categories of ETFs, arranged in order of AUM. The first thing that jumps off the page is the dominating share of investor assets that are parked in the Large Cap Stock category. It’s not a surprise that this category is ranked #1, but the extent of AUM domination was surprising, at least to me.

Table 2. Individual ETFs – ranked by 2019 returns, both good and bad

Now let’s turn our attention to the top 10 and bottom 10 individual ETFs in 2019. Bitcoin fans are probably tickled to see their ETF at the top of the list, but let’s not forget. Bitcoin peaked at $20,000 USD two years ago, and it’s down 64% from that speculative top. When did you buy your Bitcoin?

Coming in at #2 with a strong 66% return in 2019 is TAN, an ETF that invests in Solar Energy.

#3 and #4 are Semiconductor ETFs. No surprise there. You can read the rest of the table for yourself.

The Winners

The Losers

No surprise that 4 of the bottom 10 ETFs are in carbon energy. Will Natural Gas ever reach $4 again? How about $3? I have no fracking idea.

Table 3. The “Bigs” – ranked by AUM

Lastly, we come to the “Bigs.” These are the ETFs where the Smart Money hangs out. Who is the Smart Money? The Big Money. Institutions like Sovereign Wealth Funds, College Endowments, Family Offices, top Hedge Funds, and, perhaps surprisingly, large Mutual Funds and other Money Managers who want to move in and out of the market quickly without leaving a footprint.

Final thoughts

The ETF universe isn’t just expanding. It’s also evolving. Rules have loosened up which allows for more entrants into this space. Actively managed ETFs are hot and growing. Expense ratios are coming down. And Mutual Fund Managers are putting their profiles on LinkedIn.

