An Ugly Result In Ulta Beauty

I close by noting that the same change will exclude some winners too, but nevertheless should improve returns going forward. And how the system will correct itself from now on.

I describe why it was selected to one of my top names cohorts, and how a recent change in my selection process would have excluded it.

Image via the Weekend Jaunts.

One Of My Worst Picks From 2019

The new year is a good time to review the failures of the old one, and one of my failures last year was including Ulta Beauty (ULTA) among the top ten names I presented to my Marketplace subscribers in late June. Here, I'll explain why I picked Ulta, and how a recent change to my system's security selection process would have prevented that pick.

My System's Top Names From June 20th

Since June of 2017, I have presented my system's top 10 names to my Marketplace subscribers each week. So far, we have full six-month performance numbers for 108 of those top names cohorts, and they have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 2.1% annualized on average. The June 20th, 2019 cohort brought that average down a bit. In addition to Ulta, it included MSCI, Inc. (MSCI), Ferrari NV (RACE), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Woodward, Inc. (WWD), Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), Synchrony Financial (SYF), IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), Celgene (CELG), and Equifax (EFX).

Top names from 6/20/2019. Screen capture via Author.

Over the next six months, that top names cohort posted weak performance, dragged down by a 30% drop in ULTA.

Screen capture via author.

Why Ulta Beauty Was Included In That Cohort

Here's why Ulta Beauty was included in that top names cohort. My system starts with a look at past total returns, summarized in the column titled "Exp Returns" below. That's the most recent 6-month return for the security averaged with the mean 6-month return over the long term (10 years, in most cases).

Screen capture via author.

The reason my system averages those two figures is because it starts by assuming a mean reversion in returns. It then tests that assumption by gauging options market sentiment over the next 6 months. The first way it did that was by attempting to hedge ULTA against a >9% decline over the next several months with an optimal, or least expensive, collar capped at the "Exp Return" figure. Since it was able to do so, that figure remained the same in the next column, "w/Cap Drop". The other way it gauged options market sentiment was by attempting to hedge ULTA with the same parameters except with optimal puts. ULTA passed that test, as indicated by the "Yes" circled in blue above, and that boosted its ranking in the figure circled in red.

A Change That Would Likely Have Kept ULTA Out

In November, I described changes we made in our ranking process (Finding Alpha In Security Selection). Those changes essentially prioritized less risky names: ones that aren't just hedgeable against >9% declines with optimal puts, but with >6% declines as well. The only name that passed that test in the June 20th top names cohort was Celgene, as you can see indicated by the red circle below.

Screen capture via author.

Celgene ended up being the second-best performing name over the next 6 months.

Screen capture via author.

Wrapping Up: Will This Change Screen Out Winners Too?

Probably. If you look at the performance chart above, Chipotle was the top name, and it would have been screened out by this change just as Ulta Beauty would have. My guess is that we'll lose some big winners and big losers, but ultimately, our average performance will improve. But the system won't rely on my guess: it continues to select top names the current way and the old way each trading day, and it tracks their performance on an ongoing basis. Based on the performance of both sets of top names, it adjusts the calibration factors shown below.

Screen capture via author.

The number circled in blue above shows the average outperformance over 6 months of securities that are hedgeable against >9% declines with optimal puts; the number circled in red shows the average outperformance over that of securities hedgeable with optimal puts against >6% declines (the less risky names). My system will adjust how it selects securities as those results come in.

Generating Better Returns While Hedging

The top ten names I have presented in my Marketplace service each week since June of 2017 have outperformed SPY by 2.1% annualized so far, and can all be hedged at low cost. You can sign up for a free two-week trial to the service here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.