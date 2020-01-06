Asian REIT Opportunities: Introduction - Part 1

We introduce you to Asian REITs and explain why you should invest in them.

Unique to High Yield Landlord is our international approach to real estate investing. Having myself lived and worked in many different countries (Finland, France, Germany, Wales, Estonia and the US), I always try to bring an international perspective to our investment decision making.

We are constantly looking at opportunities across many countries and comparing them with each another to seek the best risk-adjusted returns. To give you an example: despite currently living in Europe, I have favored US REITs (VNQ, IYR) over the past years because I see much more opportunities on the American continent. Cap rates are greater, NOI is growing faster, there's more appreciation potential and you could easily make the argument that it is also a safer market.

Greater reward potential, with more limited risks, is what has driven our large allocation to US REITs so far. We have identified a few opportunities in Europe, but they have been few and irregular.

A third continent that could present very promising investment opportunities is Asia. Unfortunately, because we lack “boots in the ground,” we have not been able to identify any Asian REIT opportunities so far.

In an effort to finally dig deeper into Asian REITs, I undertook a three-month field trip to Asia from October until the end of the year. I met with REIT management teams, discussed market trends with local experts, toured properties, and ultimately, identified what I believe to be the Best Asian REIT opportunities.

The Asian REIT Market

The REIT market has grown rapidly in Asia. Many countries have adopted the REIT regime over the past 10 years and they are very similar to those in the US in that:

They force to pay out a large portion of net income in dividends.

They are structured as tax-advantaged vehicles.

They primarily own stabilized properties producing cash flow.

Investing in Asian real estate is all about the demographics and a growing middle class. Consider that in the below circle lives more people than outside of it:

Source

The living standards of many Asian nations are quickly converging closer to those enjoying in other more developed nations. The Asia Pacific region is adding 380,000 people to its middle class - every day! That’s the equivalent of New York city in just 22 days. It does not take a genius to understand that this should lead to exponentially rising property prices and rents in the long run.

That said, not all of these Asian countries are created equal. Some are riskier than others. Some impose greater withholding taxes on foreign investors. And others may be outright dangerous due to poor shareholder protection, corruption and conflicted interest.

The country that stands out as the preferred Asian REIT destination is Singapore:

Source: Google Maps

The small island-city state off southern Malaysia has become a global financial center with a tropical climate and multicultural population.

In less than two decades, Singapore also has become a global hub for REIT listings, often also called S-REITs (S stands for Singapore).

Singapore’s first REIT CapitaLand Mall Trust (OTCPK:CLLDF) was listed in 2002 following the establishment of the sector’s regulatory regime in 1999. As of May 31, 2019, the city-state had 44 REITs and property trusts - which is the highest amount of any other country in the region.

But why did this small country become the REIT Captial of Asia?

It has clear rules and tax incentives. Most importantly, dividends from S-REITs have a 0% withholding tax and so structuring your REIT in Singapore makes a lot of sense if you have a global investor base.

Singapore also is one of the richest countries on earth. The regulatory and financial environment is well tested. Corruption is low. It's one of the few remaining countries with a triple AAA credit rating (the US is lower at AA+). The Singaporean passport ranks first in the world.

In short, this is a jurisdiction that ticks all the boxes of an attractive foreign market that REIT investors can trust.

Why Invest in S-REITs?

I'm investing in S-REITs for five reasons:

(1) High Income: REITs in Singapore offer some of the highest dividend yields in the entire world. The average yield is ~6% and many of them are paying more than 8%. In comparison, most REITs in the US trade at 3%-4% dividend yields at the moment:

source

(2) Access to Emerging Nations: The great majority of S-REITs also invest in properties outside of Singapore, and therefore, they allow investors to gain exposure to emerging countries with the added security of actually holding shares of a Singaporean REIT and no withholding tax. As an example, I probably would not directly invest in Indonesia through an Indonesian REIT. I feel much more comfortable investing in a Singaporean REIT that then buys properties in Indonesia. I have much greater trust in its regulatory and financial environment. Here are some of the countries in which S-REITs invest:

source

(3) Long-Term Growth: As already mentioned in our introduction, this is a region of the world where economic growth is expected to remain above average as they catch up to the living standards of other developed nations. High-quality properties in desirable locations will enjoy rapidly-growing demand from an exploding middle class – whether it's apartments, hotels, malls or even offices. Prices have already increased a lot, but they still have a long way to go in the long run.

Source

(4) Diversification: Real estate is a local man’s game. Demand and supply cycles vary greatly from one continent to another. Rather than put everything into one basket (or country), I prefer to overweight one country (United States) and then opportunistically diversify into other regions of the world (Asia and Europe). I believe that this reduces risk in the long run, and may also boost returns as it allows us to look for opportunities in a much greater universe of securities.

(5) Tax Benefits: As already mentioned, Singapore does not charge any withholding tax on dividends paid to foreign holders (applies to most developed countries). This is very attractive when combined with the fact that S-REITs pay some of the highest dividend yields in the entire world. It's simple, transparent, and friendly to investors.

Source

Higher income combined with superior growth prospects and tax benefits has the potential to result in market-beating returns in the long run. As part of an overall portfolio, it may also result in risk mitigation.

I'm committed to gradually building up my Asian real estate investments and expect this portion of my real estate portfolio to reach a ~10% allocation in the future.

S-REIT Opportunities: Top 5 Picks (In-Progress)

We are currently going through the list of >40 S-REITs and gradually screening it down to our favorite investment ideas.

In Part 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 (and potentially more) – we will present all the Top Picks of the region and make new additions to our International Portfolio. In these reports, we also will provide guidelines on “how to invest” with relevant information on specific symbols and foreign exchanges.

For those of you who are impatient and want to already start digging into individual names, here is a list of S-REITs classified by property type, geographical focus, dividend yield and other important metrics:

source

Bottom Line

Our objective is to build a well-diversified international REIT portfolio and expand the number of positions from 10 closer to 20. The new investments are expected to be mostly Asian REITs from Singapore.

High Yield Landlord: Top 5 Asian REITs Revealed Join our 1,400 member community and get instant access to all our Top-Rated Asian REIT ideas, 3 portfolios, and tracking tools. We are offering a big sale to start the year so now is a great time to join! Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our 8% yielding real estate portfolio. Want Deep Discount? Start Your Free Trial Today (Only a Few Spots Left! Almost SOLD OUT)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.