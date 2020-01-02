Bank Of America: Digital Delusions

I am skeptical that medium to long term operating margins at BAC will expand strongly due to its digital strategy. Here it is a play on rates.

Digital banking progress has been impressive but has not translated into bottom line dynamism.

My recent article on Bank of America (BAC) met with a healthy level of criticism. In this article I explore some of the issues raised.

What did the previous article say?

The thrust of the argument was simple:

1. BAC is no longer producing operating leverage gains, which occur when operating revenues growth faster than operating costs, allowing its operating margin to expand, and the outlook on this front is no longer compelling.

2. This leaves the stock captive to interest rate movements as the main driver of its P&L, and of course capital distribution is something its holders will interest themselves in as well. But operating margin improvements have dropped off.

3. This wasn't a sell call. Valuation remains reasonable. I just wouldn't add fresh money to BAC here. I gave it a neutral recommendation. That basically means it's fine to hold a position.

One of the main counterarguments to my stance in the comments on the article was BAC's strength in digital banking, both BAC's recent achievements in this sphere and what this may mean for 'the future'.

This makes sense as an argument because digital is all about execution and growth.

There's no question that BAC's digital banking progress is impressive. Most aspects of its Consumer Banking division have benefited, with 78% of deposit transactions now taking place digitally (including ATM machines) from 70% three years ago. $755bn of payments are now digital, from $612bn three years ago, and so on.

Here is the relevant slide from a presentation made by BAC at a Goldman Sachs conference earlier in December.

Source: BAC Presentation

There's more than BAC showed on this slide. For example, digital mortgage originations have more than doubled as a % of total over the last two years, to 38%. Digital auto sales as a % of client originations have risen from 46% to 58% over the same period.

It's clear then that progress has been rapid and digital now accounts for much of BAC's Consumer Banking activity. How has the division fared over the last three years, while this digital ramp has been taking place?

One thing we can point to is the strong improvement in the efficiency ratio of Consumer Banking , with operating costs as a percentage of average revenue falling from 53% to 45% over 3Q17 to 3Q19.

Source: BAC Quarterly Supplements

That's good news. The snag for people excited about the digital angle on the Consumer Banking division is that the improvement in the efficiency ratio has mainly been driven by growth in income, rather than cost reduction, and this growth in income has mostly been driven by the net interest income line. We see this in the chart below, with the blue bars (net interest income) growing powerfully early in the time series then levelling off, just like the improvement in the efficiency ratio shown above did. In contrast, non interest income, card and services fees in this division, has basically gone nowhere over the same time.

Source: BAC Quarterly Supplements

Let's revisit the argument I made in my last article again. I said above that "the stock captive to interest rate movements ".

And half the growth in net interest income we've seen at BAC Consumer Banking is driven by the rise in interest rates in the earlier part of the time series.

Average deposit balances in BAC Consumer Banking have grown 7.6% over the last two years, which gives a proxy for the volume component of BAC's growth and is a little below nominal US GDP growth in this time. Net Interest Income has grown a little over 13% with the difference there being made up by expansion of the net interest margin achieved by this division. Absent the boost from higher interest rates, gains in division efficiency would have been less pronounced. Indeed, in the absence of recent rate hikes operating profit growth has slowed right down in Consumer Banking.

Digital growth is expensive, with heavy investment costs being expensed in the near term. To my own mind such expenses are likely to remain a constant feature for leading banks as they compete for a technological service edge.

So while cost containment is impressive, without rate hikes, revenue growth would also have looked very "contained."

Source: BAC Quarterly Supplements

One commentator cited Mike Mayo, Wells Fargo's well known bank analyst, as being positive about the prospects for large banks to improve returns due to technology driven efficiencies:

The video referred to in this comment was taken in October 2019.

Mayo is cautious about the revenue outlook for banks in this interview and predicts improving returns due to digital technology taking over from bank employees in the coming decade. I discussed Mayo's bullishness on this subject back in 2018, with an article entitled: "Big US Banks: Beware of Headless Bulls".

The idea is broadly that, yes, the revenue picture is subdued, but margin can be reduced through cost savings.

I've got two reasons to question this outlook, though of course I admit it may come about. First, the above data shows that despite great progress in the amount of business done online at BAC, it isn't really improving operating performance now that easy wins in efficiency gains have petered out.

The second reason is more general. Banking is a commodity business, and in commodity businesses unit cost reductions result in lower pricing. BAC may well be able to defend its position fairly well. But every step of the way, it will be subject to strong price competition from smaller banks attacking its market shares. This is likely to get more intense as the same technology is adopted at least by medium size players in the sector. Here is an article about the digital strategy of Keycorp(KEY), a large bank but one a fraction of the size of the mighty BAC, from 2018. Digital is an intense focus everywhere.

Conclusion

Don't sell your BAC. It isn't expensive, the economy looks OK and may well be in for a short upswing, we may get rate hikes out there in 2020 if all goes well. I repeat: this stock is not expensive.

Source: Nasdaq.com

But: basic operating performance is subdued, and digital banking is as likely to disappoint in term of margin improvements as it is likely to surprise on the upside . This leaves BAC as a play on rates, first and foremost at this time. This author will be more interested lower down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.