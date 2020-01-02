Liberty Global: High Yield, Questionable Value

The converged European communications company has limited growth and a complex business model to support owning the stock here.

When a stock loses over 15% after a major stock buyback, the related stock catches my attention. Such a stock is Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) trading near multi-year lows. The company is a complicated investment vehicle with a lot of net debt creating the opportunity for an investor willing to dig into the potential in the stock.

Image Source: Liberty Global website

Slimmed Down Focus

The Denver-based company has essentially become Virgin Media with several investment vehicles. The company has 31 million consolidated fixed and mobile subs along with 15 million fixed and mobile subs from the VodafoneZiggo joint venture.

Liberty Global spent the last year improving their capital position with the completed sell of Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic assets to Vodafone (VOD) on July 31 and the planned sale of UPC Switzerland. The combined deals were on pace to push the pro-forma cash balance to $14.4 billion at the end of Q2, though the UPC Switzerland sale is now called off for the time being.

Source: Liberty Global Q2'19 presentation

The Vodafone deal totaled $21.3 billion with $11.3 billion in cash and the other $10.0 billion in assumed debt. The Sunrise was for $6.3 billion with $2.5 billion in cash and another $3.8 billion in assumed debt.

Liberty Global was positioned for $14.4 billion in cash and around $11.7 billion after the company spent $2.7 billion on a modified Dutch auction share repurchase. The company bought ~100 million shares at $27 per share.

The UPC Switzerland sale to Sunrise remains a future possibility, but Liberty Global doesn't need the extra $2.5 billon in cash to continue with major stock buybacks.

Massive Buybacks

With the modified Dutch offering for $2.7 billion shares, Liberty Global has seen their net payout yield soar due to spending over $3.7 billion on share buybacks in the last four quarters. The converged communications company now has the largest net payout yield for companies with a market cap in excess of $10 billion.

The net payout yield combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield and offers an indication of extreme value in a stock when the yield tops 10%. Liberty Global now offers a net payout yield of over 26%.

Data by YCharts

The big catch with Liberty Global is the leverage ratio. Without the UPC deal closing, the company has net debt down to $17 billion with a leverage ratio of 3.6x on $4.7 billion of EBITDA.

The company has a large gross debt level of $25 billion so the above chart continues to suggest the market would prefer that Liberty Global repaid debt versus repurchasing shares. The large buyback was met with lower stock prices with Liberty Global trading far below the share repurchases at $27.

Investors have major concerns over the value of converged video, broadband and communications assets. The main business is essentially Virgin Media with flat revenues due fixed mobile and prepaid mobile losses matched with gains in postpaid mobile gains.

Source: Liberty Global Q3'19 presentation

The company as a whole saw operation cash flows decline 4.1% in Q3, but the more important operation free cash flows soared. Liberty Global reduced P&E spending in order to juice OFCFs by 63% (ex-Switzerland) to $553 million in the last quarter.

At the end of the day, Liberty global forecasts FCF of $550 million to $600 million for the year. The UPC Switzerland business adds another $150 million for a total of $700 million to $750 million.

With or without the deal with Sunrise, Liberty Global has $7.4 billion worth of cash and annual FCFs to repurchase shares. The company could easily match the recent $2.7 billion tender offer and now repurchase another 20% of outstanding shares with the current market value at only $14.0 billion.

Anybody following the traditional net payout yield model would load up on the shares here. The only cautionary tale is that the model doesn't always work with companies having large debt levels.

Liberty Global is down substantially in a period of large buybacks and a similar stock in the US has followed the same pattern. One can argue CenturyLink (CTL) has rebounded following a shift to cut the dividend, avoid share buybacks and focus on repaying debt.

The stock trades at about 20x FCF estimates, but Liberty Global has billions in assets not represented in the quarterly financials. The VodafoneZiggo JV is accounted for in the adjusted FCF estimate, but the revenues and operating cash flows are not consolidated in the quarterly financials.

Source: Liberty Global Q2'19 10-Q

In addition, the company has about $2 billion of deferred tax assets. Even when accounting for a couple billion worth of assets not counted in free cash flows, Liberty Global is trading at about 15x FCFs. The European converged communications segment offers limited growth with analysts forecasting the company seeing revenues decline over 1% next year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the case for owning Liberty Global and following the company into the stock after the share repurchases doesn't hold. The company has only see improved FCFs from cutting capex while the valuation doesn't add up at $22, much less $27.

Traditional net payout yield investors would blindly buy the stock here due to the yield topping 26%, but the valuation just doesn't add up here. My view suggests staying on the sidelines until more details surface on how the stock rebounds from here with over $25 billion of debt on the balance sheet.

