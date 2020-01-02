North American Energy Partners: Free Cash Flows And Deleveraging Hold The Key

Nuna’s contribution to the top and bottom line has been increasing over the last few quarters.

North American Energy Partners (NOA) provides mining and heavy construction services to the energy and industrial construction customers, primarily within Western Canada. The steady long-term contracts and productive asset acquisitions have been the company’s biggest strengths. As some of the contracts remain due in the medium-term, re-pricing at a favorable rate can inflate margin. I think the stock is apt for adding to your portfolio for its robust long-term drivers.

I also see positive signs are coming out of new drilling activity in some parts of Canada. An expected project win in Nuna (NOA owns 49% of Nuna) can also drive the top line in 2020. It plans to deleverage its balance sheet significantly over the next couple of years through a free cash flow turnaround and a reduction in capex. The stock is reasonably valued at the current level. So, I think, the investors might want to wait for a more favorable price level with a short-to-medium-term view.

The Long-Term Drivers

Over the years, NOA has built long-term relationships with major oil sands producers, including Syncrude and Suncor. In November 2018, it entered into a partnership to provide construction and mining services to oil sands customers with Mikisew Group of Companies. In the company’s heavy-equipment fleet, a significant shift occurred in Q4 2018 when it purchased over 300 units. The reinforced fleet includes the assets acquired through the ownership interest in the Nuna Group of Companies (or Nuna). Nuna is a premier mining contractor in northern Canada.

In the past year, the company’s anticipated backlog increased by 285% until Q3 2019. On September 30, 2019, the company expected ~$58.8 million, or 4% of the anticipated backlog, to be realized in Q4 2019. Long-term contracts typically lead to improved planning, reduced personnel and equipment costs, and improved scheduling of heavy equipment maintenance, which reduces downtime. The efficiencies associated with these contracts and significant backlog benefit the company’s margin.

Rig Count

By the end of Q3 2019, the rig count in Canada remained steady compared to Q2, while the U.S. rig count decreased. Year-over-year, however, the Canadian rig count has declined by 12% until now. Much of the weakness in the upstream exploration and production stemmed from the volatility in the crude oil price. On average, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price decreased by ~6% in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. Most of the energy producers are looking to rationalize the 2020 capex budget following the steep cut in 2019, which can push the oilfield services companies’ performance further in the red.

On the other hand, there have been some encouraging developments with regard to the Canadian rig count. Energy operators have added 26 more rigs during Q4 so far. Since a majority of the company’s business is concentrated in Western Canada, I think the Canadian energy market recovery will partially mitigate the current headwinds, and NOA’s Q4 performance will offer a balanced picture.

Q4 2019 and FY2020 Guidance

Recently, NOA has revised down the EBITDA guidance for FY2019 from the previous range of $175 million to $190 million to a range of $170 million to $180 million. Since it recorded $126 million EBITDA in 9M 2019, the projected EBITDA for Q4 2019 is $56.1 million (at the guidance mid-point). So, in Q4 2019, the company’s EBITDA is likely to increase compared to Q3. Also, in FY2019, it expects EPS to range between $1.65 and $1.85, which would be remarkably higher than FY2018.

In FY2020, the company expects EBITDA to grow by ~11% compared to the revised FY2019 estimate (at the guidance mid-point). It also expects FY2020 EPS to range between $1.90 and $2.30, which, at the guidance mid-point, reflects a 20% increase in earnings in FY2020. If the EBITDA reaches $215 million in FY2020 (high range of the guidance), the company is likely to generate $85 million free cash flow in 2020. Although the company expects to generate similar free cash flow in FY2021, I think it would be too early to forecast because of the volatility in the market.

Analyzing The Recent Performance

As the busier production season in Canada is about to take off during Q3, NOA is set to benefit from its ownership interest in Nuna. The Nuna Group of Companies has expanded the company’s end market in base metals, precious metals, and diamonds. From Q2 2019 to Q3 2019, the company’s total revenues decreased by 6%. Nuna accounted for 15% of the Q3 2019 revenues. Nuna’s contribution to the company’s revenues has increased in Q3 due to strong demand in Northern Canada. The company’s management is optimistic of a substantial contract win in for Nuna. There have been some design changes, which call for re-pricing. Overall, the management expects revenues to increase from Nuna in Q4.

What Can Affect The Gross Margin?

In Q3, the company’s gross margin deflated to 11% from 13% a quarter earlier. Adverse weather conditions in July and August, requiring higher clean-up costs, led to the lower margin. Besides, a larger proportion of the low-margin subcontractor work also pulled gross margin down in Q3. The company estimates that the rough weather condition reduced revenues by $20 million in Q3.

Year-over-year, the company’s revenues nearly doubled in Q3 due to new work at the Fort Hills and Aurora mines, as well as significant incremental work at the Millennium mine. However, investors may note the acquired fleet operating in For Hills require high maintenance costs, which increased the company’s operating and capital costs. I expect the factors to continue to pressurize margin in Q4 as well. Only if the new deals can fetch a higher price in an improved energy market scenario, it would lead to a higher margin for the company.

According to the data provided by tradingeconomics.com, the crude oil production in Canada decreased by 0.8% in August compared to July but was still higher compared to the January-low. So, crude oil production was less affected during the quarter, although exploration and new production activity reduced. As the rig count has started to exhibit strength, we can expect production to increase in Canada in Q4.

Cash Flows And Capex

In 9M 2019, NOA generated CAD 75.7 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was a mild improvement over the prior year. Despite a much higher revenue growth (90% up), working capital deteriorated due primarily to higher accounts receivable in 9M 2019. The company expects working capital to normalize in Q4 when it starts consuming parts inventory and closeout capital and external maintenance projects.

In FY2019, NOA expects the capital expenditures to be between CAD 155 million and CAD 165 million. In comparison, in FY2018, the company spent CAD 81 million in capex. With CAD 118 million already spent in 9M 2019, it has a budget to spend CAD 52 million in Q4 2019. The increased FY2019 capex reflects a huge fund necessary to refurbish the relatively poor condition of the acquired assets.

Dividend Yield

North American Construction Group, in August, doubled its annual cash dividend to CAD 0.16 from CAD 0.08 per share, which now translates into a dividend yield of 0.75%. The increase reflects management's confidence in cash flows and the increasing shareholder returns.

Leverage Is High

NOA had CAD 12.1 million in cash and cash equivalents balance on September 30, 2019. It had CAD 90.5 million of liquidity available from its revolving credit facility as of that date. The majority of debt repayment would be due in 2021 (CAD 209 million). Given the strong liquidity, the company does not have any near-term financial risks. However, with negative free cash flow, it remains to be seen how long it can continue to manage the outflow on dividend payments.

NOA’s debt-to-equity ratio (or leverage) stands at 2.2x. In comparison, Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) and Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) leverage ratios are 0.12x and 9x, respectively. Based on the 2020 outlook, the company expects leverage to fall at 1.7x. It plans to generate $85 million FCF in 2020. If it can improve FCF, the company will look to reduce debt by $150 million.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

North American Construction Group is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.1x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the company’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.9x, which reflects analysts’ estimates of a higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. From FY2015 to FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 4.5x. So, it is currently trading at a premium to its past four-year average.

The compression in the forward EV/EBITDA compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple is steeper than peers, which justifies the stock’s EV/EBITDA premium compared to the peers. The average EV/EBITDA multiple for peers (RES, SPN, HP) is 5.7x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated NOA a “buy” in December (includes “very bullish”), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell.” Sell-side analysts’ consensus target price is not available, though.

What’s The Take On NOA?

NOA’s construction and mining assets and trucking fleet acquisitions during Q4 2018 are still yielding positive results in 2019. Although Canadian energy market activity will not make sustained recovery shortly, we see positive signs are coming out of new drilling activity in that region. The gross margin improved in Q3. As some of the contracts remain due in the medium-term, re-pricing at a favorable rate can inflate margin.

The company’s leverage is higher compared to some of its peers. It plans to deleverage its balance sheet significantly over the next couple of years through a significant improvement in free cash flow and a reduction in capex. The project closeouts and more effective working capital management might help achieve it, but I think an improvement at the operating margin level will hold the key. Based on these factors, think the stock is apt for adding to your portfolio for its robust to long-term drivers. Investors, with a short-to-medium-term view, may want to wait for a more favorable price level before investing in the stock.

