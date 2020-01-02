Aspen Group: Making Higher Education Affordable

There is a risk that the company's vision may not be turned into reality, as is the case with all high growth prospects.

The fact that higher education has become a major financial burden for many families longer makes the headlines. It has become a sad fact of life. Not only is the cost of tuition and other fees out of control, questions are being raised if the investment itself is worth the time and money. The total amount of outstanding student loans reached an all time high in 2019, at $1.41 trillion, according to the credit reporting agency Experian. That is a 6% increase from 2018 and a huge 33% spike since 2014, when total debt was $1.06 trillion. Total student loan debt today exceeds total credit card debt. Depending, of course, on the major and the profession that the student chooses for his or her career, the ROI on the total cost of a college education may be very low. And the payback period may actually be decades into the future. The McCourt school of Public Policy at Georgetown University ranks 4500 colleges and universities by return on investment. The study A First Try at ROI: Ranking 4500 Colleges may be accessed via this link. The results are not pretty.

My focus today will be on Aspen Group (ASPU), an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

Background

The Aspen University of today was started in 2011 when a visionary of higher education, Chairman of Aspen Group, and author of Let's Change Higher Education Forever: A Debt Free Solution for a System Gone Wrong, Michael Mathews, was appointed CEO of Aspen University. In 2012. Aspen Group became publicly traded and in 2017 it became listed on NASDAQ.

On December 1, 2017, Aspen Group completed its acquisition of United States University, thus enabling it to expand its programs to include the MS in Nursing as well as the Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) degree. the most recent data indicates that Aspen University generates 61% of total revenues while United States University accounts for the remaining 39%. Over time, it is expected that this ratio will narrow.

I submit that there are two invaluable ingredients necessary in order to achieve success in a competitive environment such as higher education. A vision to disrupt, at least a portion, of a broken system and a management team that can put the vision into reality. In my opinion, Aspen Group fits that bill.

While Aspen does offer a number of undergraduate and graduate programs, I will focus on their various nursing programs as those account for 83% of the school's student body and, hopefully, future growth curve. Aspen offers all nursing related degrees except the initial two year associates degree. That insures the Company that their student have gone through the initial phase of their education and are serious, ready, able, and willing to further their education and, therefore, their career path. Why would such a student opt for Aspen instead of a public or private university, or even a competing on line university?

On average, Aspen offers their nursing curriculum at about 50% of the cost of a public or private university. As an example, the nurse practitioner program at the United States University comes at a cost of $27,000, a cost that compares very favorably to the usual cost of bout $50,000 at a private or public institution. Aspen also competes with other on line institutions. Atlanta based Chamberlain University is part of Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE). It offers a complete program of nursing degrees at 21 campus locations.

In discussing the competitive environment with CEO Michael Mathews, I became convinced that Aspen will be able to succeed in competing with their competition not only on cost but on several other factors as well. The company offers a unique, interest free, monthly payment plan. 66% or over 7000 of their students do participate in this monthly payment plan which averages from $250.00 to $300.00 depending on the degree that is being pursued. Other factors that set Aspen apart are a 97% student satisfaction rate; an 84% BSN graduation rate vs a national average of 60%, and the fact that 84% of their students are able to graduate without financial aid.

There are a number of tailwinds that will drive the future growth of Aspen's nursing education's programs:

Aging population. 20% of Americans will be over 65 by 2030.

Aging nursing workforce. Today, 50% are over 40 years old.

Hospitals require higher degreed nurses to receive the prestigious Magnet Recognition Designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center which increases patient demand and improves reimbursements. The recognition requires that 80% of nursing staff have a BSN degree or higher. On average, 40% of nurses only have a 2 year Associates degree.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of RN's is projected to grow 15% through 2026, faster than all other occupations.

When I asked Mr. Mathews what the major headwinds were, he did not think there were any. Even when I suggested the highly unlikely "Free Tuition for All" scenario, he argued that even then the company would succeed, given that there would be a waiting line of years to gain access to such free programs.

On December 12, Aspen announced its intention to sell 430,000 shares of its common stock in a public offering. The intention was to use the proceeds to reduce its high cost of long term debt. As a result of the announcement, the Company's shares declined 7% to $7.05. Consequently, on December 13, the company announced that it would not proceed with the offering. In my discussion with Mr. Mathews, he commented that he was "not going to give the company's shares away, especially since it was not critical that the sale was completed".

Therefore, I would suggest that one possible, one time ,headwind would be the eventual offering of the 430,000 shares given favorable market conditions.

Potential Risks

The major risk that one must be willing to assume before making an investment in Aspen is that the vision can not be turned into reality as the company continues to grow and expand. Certainly, there is a difference of managing two campuses instead of four, eight, twelve, or more. While I have every confidence that today's senior management team has both the vision and the expertise to take the Company to the next level, will it have the necessary depth to manage a vastly larger company as the expansion plans are turned into effect? I believe that senior management, to date , has shown that it certainly has the potential to achieve greater heights. I shall continue to keep a keen eye on the Company's quarterly and annual results to make sure that we do not encounter any events in the Company's performance that would weaken that confidence.

Recent Results

On December 10, the Company reported record revenues of $12.1 million for the second quarter of FY 2020, a 49% increase year over year. Declining marketing expenses of 11% helped improve gross margins by 1300 basis points or 63%. Net loss declined to $0.6 million as all three business units, i.e. Aspen University on-line and Pre-Licensure, as well as United States University all delivered net income due to improved operating efficiencies and lower enrollment costs.

The all important bookings rose 92% to $31.3 million lifting revenue per enrollment by 35% to $14,125. As a result of the strong quarterly performance, Aspen now expects annual revenue growth to meet or exceed 41% for the current fiscal year. Other highlights include:

New student enrollments reached a record 2217.

Total student enrollment expanded by 35% to 10,178.

Total nursing student body increased from 6206 to 8904.

The weighted average cost of enrollment declined by 25% as a result of lower lead costs and higher conversion rates.

In the very upbeat earnings call on December 10, Mr. Mathews discussed how the company was able to achieve the results of the previous quarter. The company's proprietary EDTech platform produces highly qualified leads. This enables their enrollment advisers to reach out to prospective students with the highest probability of enrollment. For instance, enrollment growth as Aspen University was highlighted by the Doctoral unit with a 43% increase as well as the pre-licensure BSN units which increased 58% on a sequential basis.

The low cost of enrollment of $873.00 has contributed to the Company's results. As an example, the doctoral unit delivers $13.00 in revenue for every marketing dollar spent. United States University generates $21.00. However, the Q2 cost of enrollment at the pre-licensure campus fell to $336.00 translating into a profit of $89.00 for every marketing dollar spent.

The company's current two campuses will double next year as Aspen is in the final stages of lease negotiations in Tampa and Austin. It is projected that two new campuses per year will be open after that over the next several years. When asked if more that two new campuses per year may be opened, Mr. Mathews responded that in order to retain the highest quality of education, two campuses per year, one in the spring and one in the fall would be the most efficient way to grow.

Company projects significant positive EBITDA by fall of 2021 or sooner. Liquidity resources of $11.9 million including $5 million from an unused revolver is sufficient to execute the current growth strategy. Current growth strategy is likely to be organic unless an exciting M&A opportunity were to arise.

Final Thoughts

I believe that Aspen is in the early stages of significant growth. This $146 million market cap appears to be firing on all cylinders with the top line leadership of Michael Mathews as well as recently appointed Frank Cotroneo who as the company's CFO assumes responsibility to keep the Company's finances under tight control.

Growth of 25-30% annually is my minimum expectation over the next several years. Aside from the two campuses to be opened nest year, the company will have a total of of 12 campuses up and running by 2024 accommodating 18,000 students. Top institutional holders include William Blair Investment Management LLC at 1,243.000 shares and Leon Cooperman who owns 1,000.000 shares or about 5% of the 19,000.000 shares outstanding. Leon Cooperman also is an investor in the Company's long term debt. Company insiders own about 12% of the outstanding shares.

Aspen Group affords investors the opportunity to invest in the early stages of the company's probable major growth path.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ASPU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.