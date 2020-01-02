Better Cameras Mean Better Opportunities For Alps Alpine

Alps still looks capable of double-digit annualized returns on the strength of its camera actuator business and a recovery in autos (followed by content growth), as well as merger synergies.

Prospects for Alps Alpine's camera actuator business have improved significantly, with phone OEMs looking to leverage more advanced camera features as a way to stand out in the market.

Not only has the 2019-2020 smartphone cycle gone better than expected for component suppliers like Japan’s Alps Alpine (OTCPK:APELY) (6770.TO), the outlook for the next couple of years has improved meaningfully, with more OEMs guiding to meaningful upgrades in their camera offerings. With OEMs realizing that cameras are an important point of differentiation with consumers, Alps Alpine looks set to benefit from improving sales of more sophisticated camera actuators while the auto business bottoms out.

That stronger camera actuator outlook has done wonders for the stock, sending the shares up almost a third since my last update on the company. I thought the shares were undervalued then, but I underestimated how quickly sentiment would shift on the fall introduction of Apple’s (AAPL) new lineup (among other OEMs). While the shares may not be quite so undervalued now, the improved actuator outlook does drive value and the shares still offer attractive annual return prospects from here.

Actuators Set To Drive Near-Term Growth

Alps’ camera actuator business has long been an important driver for the company, as it enjoys strong share in high-margin optical image stabilization (or OIS) actuators for higher-end smartphones. While the last generation of phones saw relatively unimpressive trends for actuators (OEMs weren’t using them for third cameras and were pushing back on pricing), the situation has improved significantly. Not only are volume and pricing coming in better than expected for this current generation, the outlook for the next couple of fiscal years has meaningfully improved as well.

The biggest driver appears to be OEMs realizing that camera quality and features does drive differentiation with consumers, and so it pays to “invest” in higher-performance cameras features. Apple, for instance, spends more than 3x as much (in bill of materials terms) on cameras in the iPhone 11 Pro Max than it did in the iPhone 6s Plus. That means more cameras, higher diameter lenses, increasing adoption of compound-eye and other new camera types, and greater use of optical zoom. All of that, in turn, translates into higher demand for more advanced (and more lucrative) actuators for Alps (and rivals like MinebeaMitsumi (OTCPK:MNBEY) and TDK (OTCPK:TTDKY) as well).

Led by actuators, consumer electrical component sales have risen 38% qoq and 20% qoq in the last two quarters, helping to offset softer trends in the auto business. Consumer components (again, driven largely by actuators) should generate around half of the company’s profits for this current fiscal year, despite making up less than a quarter of revenue, and should be the primary growth driver over the next couple of years.

Auto Still Struggling

Although car audio and infotainment is delivering some growth for Alps Alpine, the company is definitely hurting in its auto electrical components business from the global downturn in auto demand. The core of the business consists of switches and sensors used in a range of components like door modules, instrument panels, and so on, and it’s largely just a production volume-driven business at this point, meaning that the global weakness in passenger vehicle build rates saps the momentum of this business.

Alps isn’t looking to stand pat, though. Management has invested meaningful effort and capital into new sensing technologies, including capacitive sensing technologies that allow for touch controls through a variety of materials (leather, cloth, etc.) and magnetic sensing technologies. The company is also intending to play a significant role in auto connectivity through short-range wireless and ADAS-enabling technologies, including telematics control units and high-precision location detection components.

While Alps’ auto business should make up a larger portion of the company’s overall sales mix around 2024/2025, there are plenty of uncertainties around that timeline. Model launches can be delayed, and/or smaller than expected, and while model wins with these components tend to be sticky, this is an intensely competitive space and it’s unclear that the margins on new business will be substantially better, though there should be some content growth opportunity (more sensors per car, etc.).

The Outlook

In addition to driving greater use of larger, more sophisticated actuators and content growth in new auto sensing and connectivity products, Alps has to execute on merger synergies with Alpine. Alpine should help alleviate production bottlenecks at Alps, as well as significant improve software design and development (at the time of the deal, Alpine had almost three times as many software engineers). Alps is also counting on significant “back office” savings and improvements from joint procurement, and this is all important if the company is going to hit my 100-150bp operating margin improvement target over the next two to four years.

Although a weaker auto market mitigates some of the near-term benefit, I have increased my revenue growth expectations on the improved outlook for the actuator business. Longer term, though, I’m still expecting low-to-mid single-digit growth from Alps, with management needing to show that it can transform the auto business into a “build volume plus” opportunity. Returning to mid-single-digit FCF margins should happen as the Alpine synergies are realized and as the auto sector pulls out of this cyclical low. Longer term, I believe Alps can generate low double-digit FCF growth on an annualized basis, with mid-teens growth over the next five years.

The Bottom Line

Given the free cash flow growth potential in the business, I believe Alps Alpine can still generate double-digit annualized returns from here, making it very much still a worthwhile name to consider even after this strong rebound. Smartphone design changes from year to year remain a risk, as do content wins with auto OEMs, but I believe Alps Alpine has strong technology that isn’t yet fully reflected in the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.