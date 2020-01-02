Atento Deserves Your Attention

Atento is Cheap with Catalysts

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) is significantly undervalued and has multiple catalysts which may kickstart strong returns for years to come. The most significant near term catalyst is the resolution of the Bain PIK agreement. In addition, the company may renew its share buyback in January and the recent transformation plan introduced by new management should support margins and free cash flow going forward demonstrated by Q4 results to be reported in March.

The company currently trades at ~4.2x 2019E EV/EBITDA. Each multiple point adds $2.60 to the recent share price of $2.80. Peers including Sykes Enterprises (SYKE), TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and CGI Group (GIB) trade north of 10x EV/EBITDA

EBITDA EV/EBITDA Ticker Share price Shares O/S Market Cap Net Debt 2019E 2020E 2019E 2020E ATTO 2.82 71.1 200.5 579.5 185.1 202.2 4.2 3.9 SYKE 37.34 41.4 1,547.0 337.0 166.8 182.4 11.3 10.3 TTEC 39.25 46.5 1,824.3 392.5 209.5 226.1 10.6 9.8 GIB 83.64 269.1 22,510.9 1,856.8 1,792.0 1,872.0 13.6 13.0

Source: YCharts

It's easy to see how if the company was valued closer to peer valuation, that there would be significant upside to the equity price.

Turning Lemons into Lemonade

The primary reasons why investors avoid ATTO are obvious. The company has had declining EBITDA margins, it has a large debt load and an uncertain ownership by it's majority shareholder, Bain. I think there is actually opportunity in each of "negatives" over the next few months and years that could lead to substantial repricing of the equity higher.

EBITDA Margins

Atento EBITDA margins (TTM) peaked in Q4 2015 at 13% and the stock has followed EBITDA margins down to when the troughed in Q3 2018. While, margins have begun to bounce, the stock price hasn't.

Data by YCharts

The reported numbers have been for a few years but they are getting better on a year over year basis. In Q3, EBITDA margins were up 80 bps year over year to 11.7% while still being down slightly 9 months to date at 10.3%. IFRS 16 actually boosts EBITDA with an offsetting increase in depreciation, financing expense and net debt so that helps EBITDA while the company’s transformation plan hurts EBITDA by $25-35m in 2019.

In the short term, the benefits of the transformation plan should start showing up more meaningfully in 2020 including in March when Q4'19 results are due. I expect EBITDA to be meaningfully higher than Q4'18 EBITDA of US$39m which will show a significant year over year improvement.

Over the long term, management has laid out a goal of 14-15% EBITDA margins by 2022 at the company's recent Investor Day on November 18. At the Investor Day, management laid out a number of ways it was achieving cost savings including reviewing all contracts. I think Telefonica (TEF) revenue could be a big source of increasing margins.

TEF accounted for 36%+ of revenue for 2019 (to end of Q3) so it's clearly a large customer. There is often fear that Atento could lose this business and thus hurt financial results. While I understand the concern, the TEF relationship has been protected by a Master Services Agreement which protects revenues throughout 2021 and for Spain and Brazil through 2023. While revenues may diminish over time, as of December 31, 2017, 32 companies within the Telefónica Group were a party to 132 arm’s­ length contracts with Atento which are negotiated individually. There is no question that Atento will have to compete for business but there is no reason why they can't be successful.

Further, when I analyzed TEF as a percentage of revenue by segment over the past 2 years, EBITDA margins are consistently lowest where TEF has the highest percentage of revenue. This lends credence to the view that the TEF revenue that many investors are afraid of losing is low margin business. If that revenue continues to decline it might actually result in higher profitability for Atento.

2016 2017 2018 Segment EBITDA Margin TF % of Revenue EBITDA Margin TF % of Revenue EBITDA Margin TF % of Revenue Brazil 14.8% 33.5% 13.2% 30.9% 9.5% 30.4% Americas 12.8% 44.8% 11.1% 42.2% 8.2% 43.0% EMEA 7.3% 67.5% 6.6% 64.2% 5.1% 61.3%

Source: ATTO 2018 20-F

The new management team seems persistent on making sure all contracts are performing. I'm not sure that level of review was happening with prior management. That is another reason the TEF business may be a source of margin expansion despite having revenue risk.

All in all, margins have already turned higher but the stock has not yet responded, providing an opportunity for investors today.

Large Debt Position / IFRS 16

When the company reported Q119 results in May 2019, they including long term operating leases into debt in accordance with IFRS 16. This increased net debt by $175m all else being equal, adding a turn of debt to its debt/EBITDA multiple. It's only anecdotal (I haven't looked for a study) but it seems like companies with a large portfolio of long term operating leases (retailers etc...) were hit pretty hard after reporting their Q1 results. This might be the impact of investors being scared away by headline debt number or quant funds reacting to the higher debt/EBITDA multiple because of the accounting change. An offsetting increase in EBITDA should have helped the comparison but the change was made prospectively and the company was also spending money on its transformation plan as noted above so leverage looks worse than it is, especially over the last 12 months.

Given the perceived elevated debt, management may have some levers to pull to reduce net debt by reducing working capital requirements. Management already indicated on the last conference call that higher one-off working capital related to the renegotiation of a specific contract in the third quarter already normalized in the fourth quarter by the time they reported in mid-November which should boost free cash flow. Q4 is also seasonally a strong FCF quarter so I expect that $40m in FCF for the quarter is not unreasonable.

DSOs were at 90 days at the end of Q319. Every 5 day improvement in DSOs improves the cash balance by over $20m, all else being equal. CGI last reported DSOs around 50 days. If Atento get half way there in the next 2 years to 70 days, that’s $80m+ in extra capital to reduce debt or even to repurchase shares. As a reminder, here are 71m shares outstanding (net of treasury shares), the public float is only ~23m shares and the shares are trading for less than $3 a piece.

I also think the large debt reported in May combined with the new CEO putting the share buyback plan on hold when he arrived in January, concerned investors about liquidity. The company had a share buyback plan in place before Mr. Lopez-Abadia arrived. His first public capital allocation decision coming in was to defer the share buyback. He explained on the Q119 conference call that capital he would be needed to turn around the business so it was better to wait before allocating capital to buybacks. This must have terrified some investors. They thought the stock was cheap and the company was confirming it with buybacks. Then the new guy comes in and cancels the buyback and then the debt balance is increased substantially by IFRS 16.

The stock went from around $4 to $2.20 until the company reported Q2 earnings on July 30 and announces it resumed the share buyback in late June. Mr. Lopez-Abadia was prudent while he figured out how much capital was needed but the damage to the investor psyche was done. The company ended up buying about 3m shares between reporting Q2 earnings and Q3 earnings. Seemingly a management team not overly fussed about liquidity.

Management indicated during the Investor Day that its plan is to return 30-35% of free cash flow to shareholders and in Q&A (3h37m into webcast) indicated the focus would be on share buybacks versus dividends and that they plan to get approval for a new buyback in January 2020.

Bain Ownership Uncertainty

By way of background, Atento was formerly a division of TEF and was sold to Bain Capital in 2012. The company was taken public by Bain in 2014 at $15/share and a further (sloppy) secondary was done in 2017. Bain still owns 68% of the company or 48.5m shares. I believe the PIK note sold by Bain (disclosed in an F-1/A filing) is the primary reason for the valuation discount but most casual observers are unaware of the agreement or its impact on potential investors.

Bain PIK Note / Derivatives skew incentives

Bain sold a PIK note to noteholders in May 2014, a few months ahead of ATTO's IPO. While it was structured like a bond, Bain effectively got paid to buy an out of the money put on their Atento investment. Another way to think of it is as a margin loan where there is no recourse to Bain. This note is coming due in May 2020. In total Bain borrowed ~$340m using its shares as collateral with the PIK accreting at 13% (this was learned through conversations with other shareholders and I cannot independently verify the PIK rate). Bain was also required to apply any proceeds from the IPO and any secondaries to the debt.

By my calculations, the effect of this note is that Bain does not participate in the equity returns of Atento if the stock is less than ~$8.00. I haven’t been able to verify the exact number but I think my math makes sense. Bain can satisfy its obligations under the note by simply handing over its holdings of Atento (48.5m shares) to the noteholders. This PIK note might also explain why Bain so aggressively issued equity in a secondary in November 2017 at $9.00 when the stock was trading north of $12 before the offering was announced.

Some investors I spoke to at the investor day believe that the risk to equity shareholders could be significant under the scenario that Bain settles the PIK with its ATTO shares. The noteholders could take “control”, decide the business prospects are poor and sell the position into the market, putting pressure on the stock. Some investors believe the company could also struggle to raise debt financing needed because a change of control may be triggered by the maturity of the PIK in May would trigger put protection on the Atento senior secured notes.

However, I believe this risk is overstated as the bond indenture outlines there needs to be a new 50% shareholder and a ratings downgrade to trigger a change of control that activates the put provision for the senior secured notes. My understanding is that one holder in particular owns half of the PIK so no shareholder would own over 50% if Bain hands over the keys. Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the Long-term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating for Atento Luxco 1 S.A. at 'BB'/Outlook Stable on December 6, 2019 perhaps in anticipation of a refinancing the notes early next year.

Bain entered into this derivative contract and maintained control of half the BOD while having a degree of economic disinterest given they had guaranteed minimum economics. Perhaps this is why a struggling management team stayed in place for 7 years at a Bain company.

There is a reasonable argument that when the stock was trading above where Bain participates in the economics, that interests between Bain and ATTO minority shareholders are aligned but Bain still has a put that minority shareholders don't. When the stock fell below the put level the BOD did start to take some action. They initiated a share buyback in July 2018 and they replaced the CEO in January 2019. Bain did eventually take corrective action and we will see the results of that management change over the next few years but the damage was done to the investor base.

I posit that the poor operating performance and the buyback cancellation help investors explain why the stock is trading so cheap. The work usually stops there but if they go further, some investors look at the PIK and get scared of a permanent impairment and I hope that the details of the bond indenture clarify that this risk is very small.

The feedback I get from investors is that if things are really as bad as the stock price suggests, won’t Bain cut and run? Won’t the SWFs blow out the shares at whatever price they will clear? Will Atento be able to roll the debt on the change of control (even though they will have many months of notice and the likelihood of a change of control and ratings downgrade is small)? This fear of potentially significant loss no matter how low the probability makes ATTO “too hard” for most institutional investors. Not to mention its an obscure name with a tiny market cap and very little institutional research coverage.

PIK Game Theory and Intrinsic Value

The game theory around the PIK note is interesting and depends entirely on the intrinsic value of the company. There a reasonable case for optimism. Management has a high end 15% EBITDA margin target for 2022. Based on revenues of around 1.7bn (assuming flat) in 2024, EBITDA would be $255m. I expect with working capital improvements and free cash flow, debt should easily be down to the goal of 2x EBITDA. Well at 10x EV/EBITDA, those shares are worth over 10x the current price. That doesn't even account for all of the additional free cash flow between now and then that could be used for share buybacks or dividends.

My variant perception on the PIK is that both Bain and the note holders want to own the equity post maturity of the PIK note in May, 2020. Bain and noteholders are sophisticated investors who have good advisors that know the private value of assets. It's possible Bain could buy out the note holders at a discount to the value of the PIK note and keep the shares or the current notes could be extended. This would remove the fear of shares coming to the market in May and the misplaced fears about a potential change of control.

Price discovery will have to wait until we get past the PIK, in my view. Being wrong could be catastrophic for short term performance so I understand why a lot of investment managers who can see the value here have a small or no position. It’s a difficult situation to analyze and to be positioned in ahead of this potential change of control.

We will see what the result of this negotiation of the Bain PIK note (between Bain and the SWFs) is by January 2020 at the latest (according to comments at the Investor Day). Hopefully, they won’t try to take the whole company private at a discounted price and use the information asymmetry and public shareholder bias for short term wins against long term shareholders.

We’ll have to count on our independent board members and large shareholders to protect us against that type of outcome.

Conclusion

The shares are as cheap as they are because a confluence of poor performance, changes in accounting policy and an unorthodox derivative issued by its largest shareholder. All of these factors could turn positive over the next few months and some, like margins, might have already turned.

The biggest catalyst for the share price will be the resolution of the PIK arrangement. While the PIK note matures in May 2020, we should know what is going to happen by the end of January. I think fundamental investors are waiting to be clear of this risk before initiating or adding to positions. I expect the stock to move up significantly if it becomes clear that a lot of equity is not coming to the market via the noteholders.

In January, the company should also authorize an additional share buyback perhaps depending on the resolution of the PIK. The company bought 3m shares between June 2019-Nov 2019 and I believe they will be aggressive anywhere close to the current share price or maybe even somewhat higher.

The most important long term catalyst is continued progress on improving EBITDA margins and free cash flow. We won't see Q4 results until March 2020 so there is quite a bit of time for the next confirmation that margins and free cash flow are improving. I expect Q4 free cash flow to be north of $40m and EBITDA to be up sequentially which will improve the trailing EBITDA to over $180m. On that basis, if ATTO can just keep its EV/EBITDA (TTM) multiple at ~4.5x, the share price would improve to over US$4 from under US$3 now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATTO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ATTO and may add to my position in the next 72 hours.