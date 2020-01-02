Coupa: Not A Bargain

The current valuation is more of a reflection of yet to be earned free cash flow.

Coupa (COUP) remains expensive at 24x FY'20 sales. The focus is on new payment products to drive growth. While the improvement in sales efficiency is attractive, the latest color on the macro environment isn't too attractive. Coupa remains expensive at the current valuation, and investors should continue to wait for a correction.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Coupa reported strong results last quarter. Revenue grew 51%, subscription revenue grew 49% while deferred revenue grew by 48%. Management is guiding for 46% growth in FY’20. A significant portion of Coupa's growth has come from strategic acquisitions. Going forward, the strong pursuit of market share will continue to drive growth. Given the big TAM ($37 billion) of the business spend management space, I remain bullish on the demand for Coupa's solutions in the near term.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

The focus on Coupa Pay during the last conference call suggests the next leg of growth will come from payments. Management cited interesting market gaps that Coupa can fill though the tone suggests there is still a lot of work to be done.

Heading into 2021, management is upbeat about the potential to gain more market share. Coupa's lack of profitability is still a big concern. The growth of its high margin subscription business has helped improve margins, however with the company still in the growth phase of its business lifecycle, management is after grabbing as much market share as possible.

With growth guidance going off into the 20s range I'm not too confident heading into 2021. Management is guiding for breakeven to slightly positive FCF. This is largely a function of stock-based compensation, though growth in accounts receivable and deferred revenue have buffered changes in operating capital. Regardless, we are yet to see a positive income contribution to operating cash flow.

Coupa has cash and cash equivalents of $842m and a debt of $772m. The current portion of its debt stands at $182m which means it can meet its short term obligation. I remain neutral on Coupa's business and financials given its lack of profitability.

Macro/Competition (Rating: Neutral)

According to Gartner Coupa is a leader in the accounts payable application space. This has been strengthened by its strategic acquisitions over the years.

Management's tone wasn't too positive during the last earnings call when fielding questions about its competitive positioning and strengths with regards to macro events.

Regardless, I remain bullish on Coupa's competitive positioning as it doesn't have many big competitors. Most of the players in the quadrant above are smaller names. As a result, I'm not worried about Coupa's ability to gain more market share or raise pricing.

Valuation (Rating: Bearish)

The SaaS market has attracted a lot of speculators in recent quarters. The sector currently trades a lofty valuation of 31x P/E (TTM). There have been multiple corrections in recent quarters and the affected stocks have been hard to defend given their lack of profitability.

At a 25x P/S (TTM), Coupa is overvalued given that its forward revenue growth expectation in FY'21 is just 28%.

Coupa trades at a premium to the average price to sales (TTM) of its peers and its forward revenue growth projection is below the average of its peers. As a result, investors should pick some profit or trim their exposure.

Conclusion

I find Coupa's niche strength in the spend management space compelling. The narrative to expand into international markets is compelling. This will be the dominating theme near term and Coupa's valuation will continue to be upheld by growth speculators. Regardless, I believe a huge chunk of the near term growth momentum has been priced in. Therefore, investors should continue to wait for a pullback. Source: Author

