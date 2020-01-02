Don't Fight The Fed In 2020

One of the biggest mistakes that an investor can make is to ignore the well-known adage, “Don’t fight the Fed.” Embracing a bearish posture toward equities when central bank policy is “loose” and liquidity is plentiful is in most cases akin to financial suicide. With that in mind, in this report we’ll examine some evidence which conclusively shows the Fed and other central banks are fully committed to stimulative monetary policies entering 2020. This in turn supports a bullish outlook for equities in the coming months.

In what was arguably the largest factor for 2019, the Federal Reserve made a remarkable pivot in early 2019 which ultimately paved the way for the stock market’s positive trajectory for the rest of the year. The Fed’s incremental interest rate increases starting in late 2015 and continuing until late 2018 became a burden for the financial market in 2018. With the market sensing that the Fed was becoming too restrictive with its policy, rate-sensitive securities were heavily dumped in the second half of 2018, culminating in the vicious 20% decline in the major indices late in the year.

Duly chastened by Mr. Market, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged the central bank’s policy blunder and pledged to stop raising interest rates. The Fed took the further step of lowering its benchmark rate three times in 2019. Subsequently, the effective federal funds rate dropped from a high of 2.40% in late 2018 to 1.55% by the end of 2019, a 35% decrease.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The implication of the Fed’s so-called “pivot” wasn’t lost on Wall Street, which immediately began buying beaten-down stocks at the start of 2019 and didn’t let up for most of the year. Indeed, while 2019 definitely had its share of challenges, it was extremely kind to equity investors. As measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPX), the broad market gained nearly 30% for the year, which was similar to the percentage drop in the Fed funds rate.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, volatility as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was well below 20.00 for most of the year. Whenever the VIX is under 20.00 it has historically translated to an ideal volatility environment for holding equities over an extended period. What’s more, the VIX spent several months below the 16.00 level, which is indicative of an extremely low-volatility environment. Except for a brief holding pattern the market experienced over the summer, investors had really nothing to complain about for the most of the year. And the bullish market condition which prevailed for much of 2019 was at least partly because of the Fed’s accommodative monetary policy.

Source: BigCharts

Not only did the Fed lower its benchmark rate throughout 2019, it also prematurely ended its balance sheet runoff. It also began buying Treasury bills, which the Fed says will continue through at least the second quarter of 2020. After years of so-called “quantitative tightening,” the Fed’s recent actions will expand its balance sheet once again. Commenting on this phenomenon, Ed Yardeni recently observed:

The Fed is expanding its balance sheet sizably, possibly by up to $300 billion or more assuming $60 billion a month through March as a ballpark figure. The Fed’s balance sheet totaled $4.0 trillion during the [Dec. 4] week, including $2.3 trillion in U.S. Treasury securities, of which $420 billion are Treasuries maturing in one year or less.”

The Fed isn’t the only central bank to be committed to an expansionist monetary policy. Other major banks, including the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the European Central Bank (ECB), have also embraced stimulative policies. In his latest blog, Yardeni also drew attention to the connection between the S&P 500 and the rising trend in assets purchased collectively by the Fed, the BOJ and the ECB. The graph shown below illustrates this positive correlation. It also reaffirms the aforementioned adage about not fighting the Fed. As long as the blue line in the following graph (i.e. assets owned by central banks) is rising, there is no compelling reason to be bearish on equities.

Source: Yadeni Research

Bear markets typically begin when the Fed pulls away the proverbial punch bowl. With the Fed funds rate widely expected to remain unchanged for most of 2020, and with the Fed continuing to buy assets through at least the first half of the year, investors have no reason to fear the onset of a bear market anytime soon. Instead, the Fed’s commitment to an accommodative monetary stance will likely reward investors in the coming year, much as it did in the previous one.

In light of the developments of the past year, investors should by now have learned the lesson that fighting the Fed is a futile endeavor. With that lesson firmly in mind, investors should maintain a bullish intermediate-term outlook heading into 2020. Above all, participants must avoid the temptation to turn bearish when Fed policy is actively supporting the financial market, as is now the case.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I’ve adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.15 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.