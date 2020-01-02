Anhui Conch Cement: Low Cost Leader With Growth Opportunities In Aggregates And Southeast Asia

Anhui Conch Cement has the highest profit margins among its national and regional peers due to its low cost advantage.

Elevator Pitch

Investing in the low cost leader in a commodity business tends to be rewarding, and Hong Kong-listed Mainland China cement producer Anhui Conch Cement (OTCPK:AHCHY) (OTCPK:AHCHF) [914:HK] is one good example. Based on my estimates, Anhui Conch Cement has delivered five-year and 10-year total shareholder return (share price appreciation and dividends) CAGRs of approximately 16% and 14% respectively.

Anhui Conch Cement trades at 8.3 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E which represents a discount to its historical seven-year average forward P/E of approximately 10 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.7%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Anhui Conch Cement. I like Anhui Conch Cement for being the low cost leader among its national and regional peers in the Chinese cement industry. The company also has medium to long term growth drivers with respect to its aggregates business and overseas expansion plans, particularly in Southeast Asia. Nevertheless, Anhui Conch Cement's strong share price performance (+54% in 2019) is largely due to rising cement prices resulting from favorable demand-supply dynamics. Although Anhui Conch Cement is an attractive long term investment candidate as the second largest cement producer in China, it is difficult to be certain about cement price movements in the short term (and the sustainability of the company's strong share price momentum), as cement demand and supply in the near term is heavily influenced by Chinese government policies.

Readers are advised to trade in Anhui Conch Cement shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 914:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $40 million and market capitalization is above $40 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 1997, state-owned enterprise (Anhui provincial government is ultimate controlling shareholder) Anhui Conch Cement is the second largest cement producer in China, after market leader China National Building Material Company Limited (OTC:CBUMF) (OTCPK:CBUMY) [3323:HK]. Anhui Conch Cement's production capacity of clinker, cement, aggregates and commercial concrete amounted to 252 million tonnes, 355 million tonnes, 40.7 million tonnes and 1.2 million cubic meters respectively as of end-June 2019.

Anhui Conch Cement generated approximately 34.5%, 30.5%, 20.0% and 13.6% of its 1H2019 revenue from Central China (Anhui, Jiangxi and Hunan etc), Eastern China (Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian and Shandong etc), Western China (Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Gansu and Shaanxi etc) and Southern China (Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan etc) respectively. Overseas markets such as Indonesia and Myanmar contributed the remaining 1.4% of the company's 1H2019 top line.

Low Cost Advantage

Anhui Conch Cement has the highest profit margins among its national and regional peers such as China National Building Material, China Resources Cement (OTCPK:CARCY) (OTC:CJRCF) [1313:HK], Huaxin Cement [600801:CH] and Jiangxi Wannianqing Cement [000789:CH], as per the charts below.

Anhui Conch Cement Peer Comparison With Respect To Profitability

Source: Author

Anhui Conch Cement's superior profitability vis-a-vis peers is mainly attributable to its low cost advantage.

Firstly, Anhui Conch Cement is known for its "T" shape development strategy, where the company establishes clinker production bases in the regions with abundant limestone resources alongside the Yangtze River, and sets up grinding mill stations (or acquires small cement plants for conversion to grinding mill stations), silo terminals and sales outlets in the mid-stream and down-stream areas of the Yangtze River and the coastal line where cement demand is strong but limestone resources are lacking. Utilizing the Yangtze River for transportation, Anhui Conch Cement benefits from both low production and distribution costs in the region.

Anhui Conch Cement's "T" Shape Development Strategy

Source: Research Report by students of Fudan University School of Management

Secondly, Anhui Conch Cement's status as the second largest cement producer in China gives it a scale advantage when it comes to lowering production costs. Coal and electricity account for approximately more than half of cement production cost, and Anhui Conch Cement's size gives it greater bargaining power negotiating with coal enterprises and power producers.

Thirdly, Anhui Conch Cement is a pioneer in China with respect to the utilization of power saving technologies. For example, the company established a joint venture (Anhui Conch Kawasaki Engineering Co., Ltd.) with Japan's Kawasaki Plant Systems, Ltd. in 2006, meant to design, procure and produce waste heat recovery power generation systems for cement plants.

Lastly, Anhui Conch Cement's selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percentage of revenue is the lowest among peers. This is likely due to better cost control and positive operating leverage (fixed costs spread over a larger revenue base).

SG&A As A Percentage Of Revenue

Source: Author

Favorable Demand-Supply Dynamics In The Near Term

Anhui Conch Cement's share price was up +54% (excluding dividends) in 2019, versus a +12% increase for the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index. The company's share price out-performance was largely attributable to favorable demand-supply dynamics which are expected to persist in the near-term.

According to research by online portal Global Cement, national Chinese cement prices hit a multi-year high (since 2011) in late November 2019. Global Cement attributed the high cement prices in China to the Chinese government "stimulating demand for cement via infrastructure growth while restricting production at the same time." Notably, cement supply restricted by tighter environmental regulations and controls to curb air pollution in China have kept cement inventory levels low as per the charts below.

China Cement Inventory Level

Source: China Galaxy International Research Report dated December 15, 2019

Looking ahead, sell-side broker DBS Vickers is forecasting that China national cement prices will increase +1% YoY in 2020, as a +1.3% growth in cement demand (growth in infrastructure and urbanization construction more than offsetting a slowdown in the property segment) offsets a +1.2% increase in cement supply.

Nevertheless, Chinese government policies will have significant influence over cement demand and supply in the near term. If the Chinese government slows down the pace of infrastructure growth and relaxes environmental regulations and controls going forward, demand-supply dynamics in the Chinese cement sector might turn unfavorable.

Medium To Long Term Growth Drivers In Southeast Asia And Aggregates Business

While overseas markets only accounted for 1.4% of Anhui Conch Cement's 1H2019 revenue, they could be a key growth driver for the company in the medium to long term.

Anhui Conch Cement started venturing outside of its home market China in 2011, when it invested more than $2 billion in a couple of Indonesian cement plants. Today, Anhui Conch Cement is the third largest cement producer in Indonesia with respect to domestic production capacity.

The company's current overseas production capacity is approximately 20 million tonnes, less than half of its targeted 50 million tonnes. Anhui Conch Cement's current overseas operations are focused in Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, and it has plans to expand to parts of East Asia and Africa in the longer term. Aligned with its "T" shape development strategy in China, Anhui Conch Cement targets areas in Southeast Asia where limestone resources are abundant and transportation networks are developed. It takes between half a year to one year to obtain the relevant approvals and permits to operate in overseas markets such as Southeast Asia.

With Anhui Conch Cement guiding for future capital expenditures to be split evenly between domestic and international expansion, the company hopes to expand its overseas production capacity to 25-30 million tonnes by end-2020. In the medium to long term, Anhui Conch Cement hopes to generate a fifth of its revenue from overseas markets. The company will consider both organic and inorganic growth strategies for its international expansion.

Anhui Conch Cement's production capacity of aggregates is small at 40.7 million tonnes as of end-June 2019, compared with 252 million tonnes and 355 million tonnes for clinker and cement. But there could be room for further growth.

Aggregates, a key component of composite materials like concrete and asphalt concrete, are a by-product of limestone stripping. As China tightens environmental regulations and controls concerning limestone quarries and considering the high initial capital investment for limestone quarries, an increasing number of smaller players are exiting the aggregates market. Also, the Chinese government prefers that limestone quarries be managed by larger and more efficient companies with the relevant expertise and experience, which gives state-owned enterprise Anhui Conch Cement an edge in bidding for new mines as well.

Looking ahead, Anhui Conch Cement aims to increase the production capacity of aggregates from 40.7 million tonnes as of end-June 2019 to 55 million tonnes by end-2019 and reach 100 million tonnes in the medium term.

Valuation

Anhui Conch Cement trades at 8.4 times trailing twelve months P/E and 8.3 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E based on its share price of HK$56.80 as of December 31, 2019. The stock's consensus forward next twelve months P/E represents a discount to its historical seven-year average forward P/E of approximately 10 times.

Anhui Conch Cement offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.7% and 3.8% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Anhui Conch Cement are a slow down in the pace of infrastructure growth in China depressing cement demand and the relaxation of environmental regulations and controls leading to an increase in cement supply.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.