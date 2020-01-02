Comcast Looks To Peacock Service To Create Long-Term Value

Comcast (CMCSA) continues to defend its business model in the streaming age. The company has value because of its broadband unit (which is used to power subscriptions made by those who ditch linear subscriptions) and the upcoming Peacock streaming service is sure to attract attention.

I continue to hold Comcast shares and view them as a long-term buy, as well as something of a hedge against the streaming thesis. However, over-the-top strategies will be something the company will expand upon over the next several years. There's no doubt that Comcast will have to do two things simultaneously: defend linear and embrace OTT.

Peacock Service

I've talked about the Peacock service before, and expect to talk about it multiple times over the next year. Yes, it's that important.

A recent SA news item reported on Comcast's intention to execute a tiered pricing strategy. There's nothing necessarily revolutionary about tiered pricing, but Comcast stands to benefit by already having millions of customer relationships that can enter the low tier and then migrate upward to a more expensive value proposition.

The interesting thing here is that Comcast wants to participate in the non-linear world without destroying the multichannel video-programming distributor universe. If you subscribe to a cable bundle, you can get a limited ad-supported tier for free, according to the news item. There's also indication that competitors such as AT&T (T) and its DirecTV asset may be able to share with its own subscribers ad-supported Peacock gratis. If you are a complete cord-cutter, then you could pay $5 per month for some ads or $10 per month for no ads. If commercials aren't an issue, a total ad-backed model will be available.

The actual source article at CNBC goes into more detail. Of particular interest to me is that, as of the current reported plan, a subscriber will get more content proportional to the price. If you just pay for the service by watching advertising in-between on-demand viewings, you'll get less content than the premium $10-per-month model. Makes sense. Also, a live-television component is said to be part of the strategy mix. Details are sparse, but the example given is a news broadcast from NBC.

Companies like Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX) certainly have many competitive advantages, and Disney obviously is no stranger to experimenting with bundles/live subscriptions and pricing tiers via Hulu and Disney/ESPN+. Comcast may turn out to be more competitive than what might be the perception at first glance given the company's scale and consumer data. These items can be leveraged for marketing advantage.

As intimated, Comcast can basically play both sides of the trade... go for streaming scale outside of its ecosystem as well as in, with the latter being a way of keeping consumers from unplugging that proverbial cord about which we keep hearing. Tailoring the same basic service to consumers who may view the current disruptive media age differently (i.e., on the fence about streaming, looking for excuses to keep the multichannel video-programming bundle, et cetera) is a smart thing to do.

Of course, changing content availability is likewise smart, as it defines value. Perhaps, as an example, one of the Peacock services won't show any Saturday Night Live programs; the middle one might have some, but not all; the premium-priced option might have all of them, music performances included (probably not on the latter because of licensing costs, but you never know if the company decides to make the investment, large though it may be). Throttling content choice might become a new method for maximizing streaming profits.

Saturday Night is actually a good case study because it shows how a streaming service, especially one like Peacock, could use large libraries of owned product to have the best of all worlds. Comcast could still syndicate portions of Saturday Night to other streaming services (right now, Hulu licenses many seasons, including the recent ones, sans music performances in some cases) while keeping the most titles on its own product. This would help to generate more revenue opportunities for the company per branded piece of content. Whether it's ER or Law & Order, Comcast could keep it all for its own service while selling to competitors incomplete portfolios of a series. This goes against the exclusivity model, and certainly, exclusivity is an important asset to which capital should be allocated. The main point is there are options, and an investor has to assume that most options will eventually be subject to experiment.

Acquisition Potential

Comcast will certainly continue to make acquisitions, especially smaller ones, to bolster its content/platform ambitions. I want to mention very briefly a potential one that just hit the news (as of this writing).

This SA item mentions Comcast's interest in purchasing Xumo. As of now, it hasn't finalized a deal, but the concept behind the buy is telling. Comcast is sort of replicating Disney's strategy with BAMTech. Xumo will help the cable giant be more proficient on the technical side of the streaming equation, and it will have an asset that not only will benefit the company in-house but will generate money from outside clients as well. The mention of using content to create digital channels also strikes me as valuable, given the market for older content on such digi-networks. This would help Comcast create multiple services that exploit more of the company's library, without the need for additional original-content investment (or significant investment amounts, at least). It's simply another piece of the puzzle.

Conclusion/Valuation

Let's start with a chart of the stock:

Data by YCharts

The shares might be considered a bit pricey in a short-term sense. Obviously, the above chart shows that buying now is buying at a higher price, both in terms of absolute value and P/E. Also, the dividend, at less than 2%, isn't going to impress anybody (although for a media concern, it isn't too bad, either).

With Comcast, there is more to the story than just the dividend. We're buying hopefully for cash flow growth. According to last year's annual report (page 69 of the financial statements section), cash from operations grew from $19.7 billion in 2016 to $24.3 billion in 2018. Capital spending remained relatively stable, coming in between $9.1 billion and $9.8 billion during those years. Of course, Comcast does have $100 billion in debt obligations, according to the latest earnings report. That's a scary number, but the company is betting that the Sky acquisition will help it to create value in the future by marrying a big platform with big content, including the streaming channels. Hopefully, the company can perhaps look to pare some of the debt with future asset monetization. Share repurchase activity in Q3 was down radically, obviously, and as it should be.

Back to the P/E: it still is lower than the sector median. If a shareholder thinks long term on the stock, then it should end up being a good buy even at current levels. Buying ahead of the Peacock service's arrival in the marketplace will most likely be a solid bet. Exposure to Comcast also offers diversification in a media portfolio tracking the streaming age. I will continue to hold shares in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.