Fluidigm: Shareholders Are Feeling The Cash Burn

Acquisition by a larger competitor may be the only hope for shareholders to see a return on their shares from here.

The company continues to burn through cash and a day of reckoning may come in the next five years.

Fluidigm (FLDM) shares dropped significantly after the company reported disappointing Q3 results. The company reported declining sales in the U.S. market and they continue to report negative operating cash flows.

The major culprit in the disappointing results was the microfluidics business, which has been struggling for some time now. The microfluidics business has experienced an almost 18% decrease in revenue year to date, and that is in comparison to 2018 numbers that were down nearly 24% from just two years prior.

Slide from Fluidigm Q3 2019 earning

During the Q3 earnings call, the company indicated that a major Chinese customer reduced their purchases of microfluidic consumables after adopting a competing technology. The company hopes that a new suite of products and increase focus on sales will help reverse the trend in the coming months; however, Fluidigm is competing with companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) that have more resources at their disposal.

Pressure to Innovate

The biotech instrumentation market is rapidly evolving and companies must constantly innovate to keep up with competitors. A large portion of Fluidigm's employee stock options are currently out of the money while competitor's like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina (ILMN) continue to see their share price appreciate. Without stock options that might hold future value, Fluidigm will be at a significant disadvantage when trying to attract and retain key talent needed to generate the next generation of products.

Total R&D spend is also a serious disadvantage for Fluidigm. The company's R&D spend has leveled out at $30MM per year while competitors spend 20 to 30 times that much.

In fact, many of Fluidigm's products depend on intellectual property licensed from competitors. For example, the company's PCR products depend on a cross-licensing agreement with Applied Biosystems, a Thermo Fisher Scientific subsidiary.

Fluidigm employees 103 people in R&D, which seems too small to support all of their different product offerings. The company might be better served to focus on their differentiated offings in their mass cytometry business.

A Bright Spot for Growth

The mass cytometry business is rapidly growing, in contrast to the decaying microfluidics business. Mass cytometry has posted a 28% increase in revenue for the year through Q3, which is on top of 75% growth from 2016 to 2018. The growth is being driven by both products and services.

Slide from Fluidigm Q3 earnings presentation

In addition to having differentiated technology, the mass cytometry business also drives higher consumables per unit than the microfluidics platforms.

Slide from Fluidigm Q3 earnings presentation

The growth may start to lag in future quarters as the company starts to saturate the install base for high end research institute and academic markets. The company stated that they were seeing slowing sales in the second-tier institutions as uncertainy in budgets increases and sales are now taking more than a year to close in many cases.

Is dilution the solution?

Fluidigm shareholders have seen significant dilution in the last three years, ballooning from just over 29 million shares outstanding at the end of 2016 up to 69.5 million shares at the end of Q3 in 2019. Most of the dilution is the result of convertible debt that was issued to fund the purchase of DVS Sciences, which brought the CyTOF mass cytometer product line into the fold. The acquisition was valued at $207.5 million at the time, $117.2MM cash and 1,759,007 shares of Fluidigm.

Many bond holders have elected to exercise their conversion rights early through a series of transactions.

Debt Redeemed Shares Issued Effective Share Price Aug 2017 $28.8MM 9.1 million $3.16 Dec 2018 $59.1MM 9.4 million $6.29 Jan/Feb 2019 $138.1MM 17.9 million $7.72 Mar 2019* $11.9MM 1.5 million $7.93

*Fluidigm exercised redemption option

In aggregate, these transactions account for a total of approximately 37.9 million shares of the dilution. The conversions have significantly improved Fluidigm's balance sheet, eliminating over $122MM in liabilities.

From Fluidigm Q3 10-Q

Fluidigms stock price has since receded well below the conversion price for the majority of the newly issued shares. The reduced share price has proven costly recently when the remaining convertible debt terms were renegotiated. Fluidigm issued $50MM in senior, unsecured convertible bonds in November, with an annual yield of 5.25% that is significantly higher than the 2.75% they had been paying on the 2014 issuance. The initial conversion rate for the new debt is 344.8276 shares per $1,000 in debt ($2.90/share), equating to 17,241,380 in additional shares potentially hitting the market by 2024.

The balance sheet is is decent shape for the time being, but a liquidity crisis could be on the horizon if Fluidigm shares drift below the conversion price and they are required to pay $50MM in principle plus interest on the debt at maturity. The risk will only grow with time, as the company continues to burn through ~$25MM in cash per year. Indeed, the company provided guidance for an additional $6MM to $8MM in cash outflow for Q4 2019 on top of the $29.7MM in cash outflow during the first three quarters of 2019.

A Path Forward

Fluidigm is taking steps to reign in expenses in an effort to improve cash flow. For example,the company is working to consolidate their U.S.-based assay and reagent manufacturing processes to an existing company facility in Canada. The biggest concern for investors is that there is too much overhead to justify what might turn out to be niche products. The company posted $113MM of revenue in 2018, but operating expenses were $109.8MM. The company has attractive gross margins of around 54%, so the business could thrive as part of a larger company that can spread out fixed expenses over a larger sales base.

Slide from Fluidigm Q3 earnings presentation

Properly valuing a company that is not cash flow positive is always a bit of a challenge. At 2 times 2018 revenue less the outstanding convertible debt, shares would trade at only $2.50. If an acquirer were to pay 3x 2018 revenue, shares would be worth around $3.91 assuming the convertible debt would be exchanged for shares.

2018 Revenue multiple 2x 3x Acquisition Price $225,928,000 $338,892,000 Outstanding debt $52,600,000 $0 Shares outstanding 69,470,000 86,711,380 price per share $2.50 $3.91

A purchase price of $350MM is well within the realm of possibility considering Thermo Fisher Scientific routinely makes larger purchases and Illumina offered $1.2 billion for Pacific Biosciences (PACB). However, a closing price of $3.39 on December 30 leaves very little margin for error considering the risk factors involved.

Conclusions

Fluidigm has a quality product offering with attractive gross margins. Unfortunately, the company is burning through cash too quickly and they might not have enough time to grow to a sustainable size. The company should be a prime takeover target for competitors, but I cannot justify investing in a company that has yet to turn cash flow positive.

