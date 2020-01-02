Himax: Nothing To Look At

At one time, Himax (HIMX) was considered to be one of the best semiconductor plays on the market. The company was at the forefront of artificial reality revolution, as in 2013 it was supplying its display-drivers to Google's (GOOG)(GOOGL) Google Glass project. In 2015, in an effort to tackle virtual reality market Himax provided its own LCOS micro display modules to Facebook's (FB) Oculus Rift. The company even partnered with Qualcomm (QCOM) in 2018 and developed its own 3D sensing solution for mid-tier smartphone manufacturers. However, all of those efforts didn't help Himax to achieve any significant results and after years of disappointing financial performance, Himax's hopes for a better future are almost gone. Currently, the company's margins are deteriorating, the revenue is spiraling down and the management is desperate to improve the overall situation, as the stock is down 25% YTD. I believe that Himax has no real value even at the current price and its stock should be avoided, as there are a lot of other opportunities on the market that have a better chance to create shareholder value.

Last month, Himax reported disappointing earnings results, as revenues were down 3% to $164 million Y/Y and the company lost money. Its net loss for the three-month period was $6.9 million. Unfortunately, the company continues to lose market share in all its major businesses and I don't see any chance for a recovery sometime soon.

Himax continues to say that it's the leader of the display driver IC business (Source: Q3 presentation, slide 11), but in reality the company is only the third largest player in the field with the market share of only 8%. Novatek and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) both own 20% and 29% of DDIC market share, respectively. In addition, disappointing sales of LCD screens and mobile phones around the globe in the last couple of quarters negatively impacted Himax. However, real problems inside the company started a while ago. The company's revenue and unit sales have been flat or in decline in the last five years. The chart below shows that it's highly likely that the company will report a net loss for the whole fiscal year later in February during its Q4 conference call.

Himax is not the only DDIC and LCOS manufacturer that is in a crisis. When I decided to analyze the whole industry, I found out that the whole sector is in a mess at the moment. Due to the ruthless competitive environment, margins continue to be thin and the majority of manufacturers are experiencing turbulent times. My comparable table below clearly shows that not only Himax, but also companies like Synaptics (SYNA), MagnaChip (MX), Ambarella (AMBA) and Lumentum (LITE) have been performing poorly recently. All of them have negative net margins and returns on assets, while only a few of them have a positive operating margin.

None of the companies from my comparison table make any profits and as a result, they do not have a price-to-earnings multiple. In addition, the industry's EV/EBITDA median of 31x is higher in comparison to S&P Global EV/EBITDA ratio of 21x, which makes me believe that not only Himax but the whole sector is overvalued.

There are a bunch of risks associated with Himax, which make me believe that the best thing investors can do is avoid this stock. First of all, Himax cut dividends by 57% last year and this year it will not return any cash to its shareholders due to its poor financial and business performance. In addition, Himax in the last couple of years spent more than $100 million on the purchase of its new WLO facility that is able to manufacture the company's 3D sensing solutions. The problem is that DDIC business will continue to bring nearly the majority of the company's revenues, while WLO business needs some time to take off. As a result, Himax is now cash strapped, as it has more debt than cash on its balance sheet, while WLO business is not able to become the biggest driver of growth for the company in the foreseeable future.

In addition, institutional investors are running away from Himax, as 60% of the company's shares are owned by retail investors and only 9% are owned by institutions (Source: Q3 presentation, Page 5).

I also don't like the fact that the management doesn't have a clear understanding of how the overall business will perform in Q4. Indecisiveness of the senior management along with vague statements brings a lot of uncertainty about the future of the company. It's obvious that semiconductors sector is a cyclical business that is currently in the bear market due to low demand. However, I'm wondering whether Himax will be able to withstand the pressure or will it be forced to close down before things turn out for the better for the whole industry.

Takeaway

Himax has been a great company with lots of potential back in 2016, when I first started to cover it. However, after the majority of its partnership deals started to crumble and it was obvious that Himax will lose its market value, I decided to slowly cut my position in a company for a small profit. It turned out to be a smart decision to make, as we could see that Himax continues to depreciate in value and trades less than $3 per share. Considering its current poor state of affairs, I believe that investors should avoid Himax stock and focus on other, better opportunities that the market currently offers.

