M&A In 2020

Mergers and acquisitions

2019 was the fourth biggest year on record for global M&A, with activity particularly strong in the US. Big deals were particularly common in pharmaceuticals. Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) consummated acquisition of Celgene resulted in a contingent value right (BMY.RT) which could still be a good opportunity today. AbbVie’s (ABBV) acquisition of Allergan (AGN) has yet to be completed and still offers an attractive arbitrage spread.

Leveraged buyouts

Private equity was a bright spot over this past year – deals hit a post-crisis high of almost half a trillion dollars in 2019. The year was in a sweet spot for firms such as KKR (KKR) – large inflows of capital to invest alongside cheap and available debt for financing LBOs.

Special-purpose acquisition companies

Another bright spot was SPAC deals. It was the biggest year ever for SPACs; raising $14 billion, they surpassed 2007’s $12 billion haul. They announced a record $25 billion of deals with $19 billion raised that still awaits deal announcements. SPACs have a seedy history, but have gone upscale in recent years, attracting a rising caliber of deal sponsors. Rare in past years, 2019 deals included some high-quality targets. Trinity Merger Corp. bought Broadmark (BRMK), along with Franchise Group (FRG) one of my two favorite dividend payers for 2020. Trinity IPOed in May 2018 at $10 per unit, consisting of an equity and a warrant (BRMK.WS).

The entire cost basis was covered by cash in their trust account, so there was no fundamental downside. They successfully closed their acquisition last month. I liked the deal and decided to stay invested. What happened? Since then, the equity has had a 17% total return and offers a steady monthly dividend that is likely to grow over time. The warrant has paid out $1.60 and has traded up to $0.38. In total, IPO participants made a 48% total return so far during a period when the S&P 500 (SPY) return was less than half that much, all while risking no permanent impairment of capital until the deal closed last month. Today, Broadmark remains an attractive opportunity for dividend growth investors.

China

China was a weak spot. Outbound M&A from China hit a decade low. The trade war hurt cross-border deals as did heightened Committee on Foreign Investment in the US/CFIUS scrutiny. Chinese acquisitions of US companies were down 80% year over year. One of the few outstanding deals between a Chinese buyer and American target is the China Oceanwide acquisition of Genworth (GNW) and it has been 1,165 days since it was announced (making it one of the longest definitive deals to neither close nor break).

Tech Antitrust

It will be a tough environment for big tech companies to make audacious moves while under intense antitrust scrutiny. Probably not the year for Amazon (AMZN) to buy eBay (EBAY). Facebook (FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Netflix (NFLX) will probably keep their heads down. Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) acquisition of Fitbit (FIT) could be hit with delays; it will probably be used as a way for the FTC and the EU to look into the buyer’s competitive practices far beyond the specific transaction.

Liz Warren

If Liz Warren rises in the polls, it could further stifle such deals. She has rolled out a plan to weaponize antitrust reviews against big companies in ways that go far beyond traditional antitrust law and its basis in economics. That risk appears to be abating. Over the past quarter, she has dropped steadily in the PredictIt prediction market.

Her fundraising efforts have dried up as she has sunk in the polls. If more moderate candidates continue to pull ahead, it could settle some M&A concerns.

US

What next? The US is far from my favorite country market (for a long time that has been Russia) but in terms of M&A, it benefits from stability, the rule of law, and its sheer size. The current prominence of US-based M&A should accrue to the benefit of US deal advisors including my favorite M&A advisor, Goldman Sachs (GS).

Banks

One sector that is particularly ripe for consolidation is banking. The aggregate value of bank M&A more than doubled in 2019 compared with the previous year. The average deal price was about 156% of tangible common equity, down from 171% the year before. The northeast US was a particularly active region. As many of the most promising deal targets are relatively small and illiquid, I have a basket that I’ve accumulated over time including Malvern (MLVF), my hometown bank Bankwell (BWFG) and others.

Activism

Shareholder activism is likely to continue as a major force driving potential targets to sell. For one example, VIEX owns 7% of Red Robin (RRGB) and is pushing the company’s board and management to reconsider their rejection of the $40 per share offer from Franchise Group (FRG). It was an expensive mistake for the target to hire a new CEO, but that unforced error is now a sunk cost. It does not change the fact that there is a willing buyer and RRGB shareholders eager to take the offered control premium. FRG is not going away and neither is VIEX.

In fact, VIEX has indicated that they want to buy over 10% of RRGB shares, which will increase their influence over this process in a way that could enrich all fellow shareholders. It is too bad that management has wasted (our!) money on pricey lawyers that put in place a poison pill, but that just buys them some time. Such a deal would perfectly fit in FRG’s strategy. They could sell the company-operated locations to franchisees, cut costs, and improve operations. It would be a win for both sets of shareholders.

Returns

Like all value investors, I want to underpay for every dollar of intrinsic value that I buy. Ultimately, I also want to see how I am going to get my capital back. Sometimes that will come in the form of a substantial dividend – such as in the case of BRMK and FRG – and other times it will come in the form of a sale – such as in the case of MLVF and BWFG (I hope/expect). Other times, such as with RRGB, managements and boards pick their own enrichment over their duties to shareholders. That is when shareholders have to stand up for themselves and insist that our representatives do the right thing and maximize shareholder value. Each of those routes are part of my 2020 strategy for getting a return on my capital as well as a strong return on my capital.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY.RT, AGN, KKR, BRMK, BRMK.WS, MLVF, BWFG, RRGB, FRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

