Cigna Personifies Buffett's Tapeworm

Nationwide, the private health insurance industry is the chief enabler of the horrendous performance of our medical system in a global context and global competitiveness is what it is all about.

Evaluating the company on financial performance alone is absurd. The quality of the results is what matters and the news is not good.

M4A is not necessary for healthcare change, but it could succeed for different reasons and improve healthcare costs by 50% within 10 years, driving the private managed care industry out completely.

Healthcare is a tapeworm on the economic system. Warren Buffett, on CNBC 2/26/2018

Cigna (CI) is an ostensibly healthy company with a good outlook if you judge by its historical performance, as was recently argued here on SA in this article, where it is described as a health services powerhouse. So much for first impressions. Under the hood it is not as convincing. The reasons why Cigna in particular and the whole managed care business in general are overdue for cataclysmic change is because the industry is wedded to an obsolete paradigm of what healthcare even is.

Treatment of disease does not make health, a healthy immune system does. Medicare, Medicaid and the VA, as well as related provider networks are slowly starting to embrace a more results-based model rooted in lifestyle medicine, that is going to increasingly show up the commercial managed care business as ridiculously under-performing and it is unclear to me how they can manage their way out of the corner they are backed into - the role they have historically played.

M4A (Medicare for all) does not have a binary outcome. Even if the article is right that M4A is unlikely to be passed anytime soon, there is more to it than that. For, given the population dynamics, Medicare is a growing influence in healthcare and so is the VA, and they are beginning to focus on more evidence-based care protocols. In doing so, they will start to deliver more health for your buck, widening the gap with traditional, commercial health plans as we go along.

It should also be noted that M4A cannot work unless it engages in lifestyle medicine style protocols for all the most common diseases, but, if it does, we can have far better healthcare than we do today at possibly as little as 5% of GDP. This transformation could take 10-20 years, or longer, but it is inevitable, for the proof is in, and the evidence base is growing daily.

Some notes to the article I cited above are in order. The article provides a very good overview of Cigna as a company, but I feel compelled to take a more critical look on the basis of other developments that are in play, starting with Wendell Potter's book, Deadly Spin, which pretty much debunks the false narrative of the managed care industry as a whole and Cigna in particular.

Other considerations are the fundamental change in healthcare that is presently in an incubation stage, but which will only accelerate, as the obvious failings of our healthcare model become more exposed. Spending nigh-on 20% of GDP, or nearly twice as much on a per capita basis as other rich countries and being #37 on the list of global health outcomes is absurd. On a dollar for dollar basis, Mexico has a better healthcare system, spending $1,000 per capita and #61 in the world for health outcomes, versus our $10,000 per capita per year for a #37 position. Almost the entire developed world is doing better than the US. Neither would win the Olympics on the basis of absolute outcomes, but Mexico finishes ahead when it comes to efficiency and effectiveness per dollar. As one example - a tweet from Dr. Koushic Reddy about a recent New York Times article about the cost of several fairly routine surgeries that cost multiples in the US of what they cost in other countries. The text speaks for itself, and... Dr. Reddy follows it up with an interesting comment:

No wonder that medical tourism is a growing phenomenon worldwide!

Some Notes On Cigna, the Health Services Powerhouse

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The author cites kidney dialysis as a case in point, arguing that the entire dialysis industry would be unprofitable under a medicare model. What he ignores is that CKD, chronic kidney disease is the direct result of our bad diet (too much protein, particularly of animal origin). And the National Kidney Foundation is addressing the issue of diet head-on, but our medical system is out of line by failing to offer prevention, since they make their money from treatment: the focus remains on disease treatment over the health of the patient. The next argument in the article is that M4A will never pass. That point is moot too for as large agencies like VA, Medicaid and Medicare increasingly take leadership positions in the transition towards lifestyle medicine and evidence-based protocols as well as results-based compensation. Here is a recent scientific study of the massive impact this could have on the cost of cardiac care. Commercial health plans will have to adjust their standard of care, or else face unending lawsuits and they will see their revenue base shrink over time. It should be noted that state hospitals in NY and California, and of the nation's largest not-for profit health systems, Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly adopting a whole foods, plant-based diet as an integral part of their care. Simply put, the narrow focus on treating disease ignores what we know about the common cause, or, as Dr. Dean Ornish calls it the unified theory of (non-contagious) disease, which is inflammation and is caused by diet. Agreed there is more money in prescribing and selling the drugs to "treat" chronic disease, but it's a case of an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and the medical profession is slowly shifting towards prevention. The article does suggest that some are considering the sector uninvestable because of the uncertainty over M4A, it appears to me this is really a red herring issue, for the long-term change is coming regardless of how we pay for it. The story of the failed takeover of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is interesting, but the strategy of doubling down on traditional medical care will be a blunder in the longer terms, for the reasons cited above - the standard of care for a large portion of healthcare is slowly starting to change towards prevention, not treatment with methods that are provably ineffective. Disease treatment is where the money is, not on patient health in that view, but even doctors are balking, as evidenced by the popularity of ZDoggMD on YouTube, and the rapid progress of Lifestyle Medicine. It is very important that the healthcare cost inflation is driven by the unsound and obsolete medical paradigm by which we operate, including the reductionist drug approval process by which we are treating non-contagious disease the same as the infectious diseases of the past with disastrous results. Cigna claims to address lifestyle issues, but by all appearances, they are thoroughly conventional, and remain invested in the disease treatment model. Whereas Kaiser Permanente is playing somewhat of a cheerleading role in the medical community in this area, Cigna is not even paying attention to what is going on here, let alone trying to figure out their own strategic positioning. VA, Medicaid, and Medicare all have programs in this area, even if they are still modest in size. Several Hospital systems are beginning to follow the evidence, like the municipal system of New York City, the NY and CA state hospitals, and many more. For heart disease the American College of Cardiology has long been advocating this route. Here is a brilliant video of cardiologist Joel Kahn, MD presenting on the history of reversal of heart disease. How much of Cigna's billing for the last 10 years was for stents and bypass surgery, which cannot reverse heart disease, while diet can reverse heart disease? Except for acute cases, these procedures should be avoided. For diabetes, the American College of Endocrinology, as well as the American Diabetes Association are on board. Yet Cigna shows no signs of even addressing this world of changing standards of care, although the Dean Ornish Lifestyle Medicine program is probably sneaking in the back door, since Medicare does support it and will reimburse it since 2010. The real force for change to the model of for-profit healthcare is a slow shift underway at Medicaid and Medicare towards paying for results not for simply more treatment. Those organizations justify their existence by achieving better health for the money, not by more treatment. Eventually, this cannot be justified and will not stand up to scrutiny. Granted, a juicy heart patient is worth up to $5 mln in medical billings over a lifetime, but to the VA, or Medicare, Medicaid, who have to do more with less money and who must service patients for the rest of their lives, the realization that anywhere from $1,000 to maybe $25,000 spent once on achieving the lifestyle change can prevent all the liability of an active diabetic or heart patient on their rolls, by instead returning those patients to an active life.

The Polypharmacy Problem

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

As more and more concern arises over the fact that Americans take too many medications (people in their sixties average 15 prescription drugs per person per year), polypharmacy has become a widespread problem. Contrast that with the fact that many of the leaders in the area of Lifestyle Medicine are in the 70s, 80s and 90s, and head of multi-generational families where no-one takes any prescription drugs on a regular basis. I increasingly see many people in that age bracket who get weaned off those multiple medications in 3 weeks to 3 months by switching to a lifestyle medicine approach and adopting a whole foods, plant-based diet.

All at the same time, the insight is growing that inflammation is the pathway of essentially all chronic (non-contagious) disease. These conditions should be addressed with nutrition and other lifestyle changes, not medication or other medical interventions. Failing to recognize this and continuing the maladaptive medical protocols that fruitlessly treat these conditions with pills and procedures, when they are in fact reversible or preventable with diet, will eventually become malpractice. Examples are heart disease and type 2 diabetes (95% reversible), MS, most autoimmune diseases, and vastly improved prognoses, including some complete reversal of various cancers. Spending medical treatments for these non-contagious diseases make up 86% of healthcare spending and in the aggregate is probably 75% unnecessary, as some level of medical support may be indicated in acute situations.

The drug approval process, and the standard of care are out of step and part of the problem not the solution. Yet the FDA is the guardian of this upside-down reasoning, and the guarantor of last resort of bad medicine, for it protects malpractice. The examples are plentiful, with one of the more famous current cases being Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams reversing his diabetes with diet, not pills. He dropped his A1C from 17.1 at the time of his hospitalization, working with Dr. Esselstyn at the Cleveland Clinic, to below 7 within three months, including reversing his loss of sight in one eye. A year later, his 80-year-old mother did the same and within three months after taking up a whole foods plant-based diet was weaned off of insulin after ten years as well as getting off multiple other meds.

The Drug Approval Protocol Is The Problem, Not The Solution

When you ask the wrong question, you get the wrong answer. The focus of the drug approval process is firmly on a reductionist paradigm that was inherited from the genesis of modern medicine on the back of the germ theory of disease and its apparent effectiveness in dealing with infectious disease in the first half of the 20th century. While nobody was looking, we got drunk on celebrating "conquering" infectious disease, probably due more to better hygiene and clean water than any medical interventions. After that, we now had a hammer and everything looked like a nail and under the cloak of the effective treatment monopoly of the AMA, any approach except the medical one was relegated to "quackery," but eventually research brought us back to the original concept of medicine: Inflammation is the common cause of most chronic illness and the cause is diet, so medical treatment perpetuates the disease, allowing it to fester, and never reverses the disease process.

By focusing on the effectiveness of drugs on certain disease symptoms, the common cause of systemic illness was studiously overlooked. The approval process itself guarantees that this dysfunctional process remains in place. It will eventually need to be revised. Medical treatment is big only because we are investing in ineffective treatments, which are good for medical employment and pharmaceutical profits, but not for patients.

In my backgrounder blog, I took a look at the dysfunctional position of statin drugs, noting that the performance is bad enough that in most other industries it is a product category that would be considered an abysmal failure. Fully 50% of patients who should take statins "for life," give them up after six months. Compliance with Lifestyle Medicine programs to address the same issues is 80-90% after twelve months, without side effects, except for pleasant ones. And the outcome is often complete disease reversal, and at least greater improvements in prognoses than any drugs known to man. As Dr. Robert Ostfeld, head of the Preventive Cardiology Program at Montefiore likes to put it, no patient has ever come to thank him for a statin prescription, but he frequently gets patients in tears of joy for the significant improvements they experience even within the first two weeks on a #WFPB diet.

Conclusion

By conventional financial analysis Cigna does appear to be a powerhouse, but it fails to address significant change that is now underway. Some other large healthcare organizations are clearly many years ahead of them. There is simply no way that, at 20% of GDP, healthcare is not going to have to adapt to the new protocols rapidly, and the shift to prevention and disease reversal is gaining strength, yet Cigna (and many of their peers) are way behind in this area, which will represent drastic change for them. There is no saying if these changes will not take one or even two generations to accomplish, but the direction is clear and the transition is unavoidable.

It is not clear that for-profit healthcare has much of a role to play, no matter what it tries to do, for paying for results will collapse their compensation model and all they do is fighting a rear-guard action to maintain an obsolete medical model, where most of the money is in treating but not curing incurable diseases. In short, there is no saying how fast these developments will speed up, but it is clear that Cigna has feet of clay in this area of healthcare change. Like Haven Healthcare, Cigna appears to be stuck in an essentially conventional posture, and tweaking the system at best, not transforming it, as is evidently needed and starting to happen already in other quarters.

Personally, I would expect that the stock will therefore be a laggard in the long run. Comparisons with others who are leading the effort remain difficult, since e.g. Kaiser Permanente is not public, so we can do little else but study their websites and their press releases, unless we have personal acquaintance, as I do in some areas.

Additional disclosure: I am involved in the healthcare field both at the high end and the low end. At the DIY end through my participation in an organization called Plant Pure Communities, which I represent in the Bronx along with their Metro New York affiliate, Plant Powered Metro New York. I hold a certificate in plant-based nutrition from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutritionstudies. I am also involved in a high-tech area of healthcare - regenerative medicine - as a co-founder of BCM Industries, active in regenerating organ tissue as well as skin, cartilage and bone with the patient's own DNA. These technologies will both expand medical capabilities, as well as lower the costs of many difficult procedures, such as organ transplants - among other things eliminating the risk and cost of preventing rejection.