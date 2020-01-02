The 11.0% Distribution Yield Of Suburban Propane Partners Is Safer Than You Think

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last five years. During this period, the stock has plunged 50% whereas S&P has rallied 58%. Consequently, while S&P is at an all-time high, Suburban is hovering around its 10-year lows. However, income-oriented investors should note that the depressed stock price of Suburban has resulted in an exceptional 11.0% distribution yield. While such high yields usually signal the risk of an imminent distribution cut, the yield of Suburban is much safer than most investors think.

Suburban is a master limited partnership that serves the energy needs of approximately one million customers. It has about 700 locations in 41 states in the U.S. and thus it is the third largest propane gas marketer in the country.

Weather

As Suburban generates 85% of its total revenues from propane, its results are extremely sensitive to the weather during winter, which determines the demand for propane. The price of propane is also highly volatile but the company manages to pass most of the price changes to its customers. Therefore, the primary factor that renders the earnings of the MLP volatile is the weather. This risk factor helps explain, at least in part, the high yield of the stock.

In fiscal 2019, which ended on 9/30/2019, the earnings per share of Suburban fell 10%, from $1.24 to $1.11, due to the unusually warm weather that prevailed in the most critical heating months. The average temperatures during the peak demand months of December and January rose 4% and 10%, respectively, over prior year’s months. The average price of propane plunged 32% compared to the prior year but it did not affect significantly the earnings of Suburban, as the lower sale prices were offset by the cheaper supply prices.

The impact of the weather on the earnings of Suburban was prominent in 2016 and 2017, when an unusually warm weather in the heating months caused the earnings of the company to plunge. Consequently, the distribution coverage ratio fell to unsustainable levels (0.61 in 2016 and 0.73 in 2017) and thus the company was forced to cut its distribution by 32% in late 2017.

Nevertheless, thanks to the minimal capital expenses required in this business, Suburban has usually enjoyed strong free cash flows. Moreover, thanks to more normal weather in the last two years, the free cash flows of the company have exceeded its distribution by a wide margin and thus they have markedly increased its distribution coverage ratio.

Source: Investor Presentation

This means that the distribution of Suburban is covered with a meaningful margin of safety right now.

Debt

Apart from the weather, the other factor that has increased the perceived risk of the stock is the high debt load of the company. Suburban has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $1.5 billion, which is 9% greater than the $1.37 billion market cap of the stock, and a leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) of 4.34. In addition, its current liabilities ($216.1 million) exceed its current assets ($123.4 million) while its interest expense consumes 51% of its operating income. The weak balance sheet renders the company vulnerable to an unexpected headwind, such as abnormally unfavorable weather.

However, Suburban has moved in the right direction in the last three years. It has reduced its leverage ratio from 5.28 in 2016 to 4.34 now. If its management continues the deleverage process in the upcoming years by using the excess cash flows to pay off debt, it will render the distribution even safer.

Growth prospects

The demand for propane is expected to grow 17% between 2017 and 2025. Moreover, Suburban operates in a highly fragmented market, in which it has a market share of just 5%. As a result, the company has plenty of room to grow by acquiring small distributors. In fiscal 2019, the company invested more than $20 million for the acquisition of three small propane businesses. Nevertheless, as the market share of Suburban has remained approximately 5% for several years, investors should not expect much growth from acquisitions. The major growth driver will be the increasing demand for propane but Suburban will remain highly sensitive to the weather conditions in the critical heating months.

Final thoughts

When a stock offers an abnormally high distribution yield, it usually signals that there is an imminent distribution cut around the corner. However, this is not the case for Suburban, which is offering an 11.0% distribution yield. The company has already cut its distribution and currently has a strong coverage ratio of 1.27. Even better, this coverage ratio corresponds to somewhat unfavorable weather conditions and hence the distribution has a wide margin of safety in the absence of extremely warm weather during the heating months. Even if extremely unfavorable weather forces Suburban to slash its distribution by another 32%, like two years ago, Suburban will still be offering an attractive 7.5% yield. Income-oriented investors should thus take advantage of the attractive yield of Suburban, particularly if the stock falls further on news of warmer than expected weather.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.