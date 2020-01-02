EQT: Buy In With Loads Of Patience

Buying the stock might make sense, but investors should be ready to wait for the turnaround as this might not come anytime soon.

Most people are too fretful, they worry too much. Success means being very patient, but aggressive when it’s time. -Charlie Munger

EQT (NYSE:EQT) lost three-fourths of its share price in five years. The stock is now in its decade-long low. Some investors would say it's time to buy in cheap to the largest natural gas producer in the United States. While some believe there is still a high possibility for this stock to dip further. The financials look gloomy. EQT reported negative earnings of $361 Million in Q3 2019 and a total loss of $2.2 Billion in 2018. Let us break down the other factors that may affect the share price.

Figure 1. EQT 2019 Share Price

Supply and demand

EQT is not the only one in the losing streak but the natural gas industry as a whole. This is mainly attributable to the slumping of gas prices due to oversupply. The United States is the top natural gas producer in the world since 2011 and production has only risen since then. Domestic demand, however, has not picked up as much as the supply causing the price to fluctuate sharply. Nonetheless, the recent opening of the export market could put an end to this destructive cycle. One trillion cubic feet of natural gas was exported to several countries in 2018 from only a few small trucks transporting natural gas to Mexico and Canada in 2013. Being the top producer, the United States will benefit from the growing global demand for cleaner energy. That is, if the renewable energy sector doesn't accelerate at a faster pace.

Management overhaul

Toby Rice was named the new CEO of EQT in July this year after a proxy battle. He brought new executives along with him including a new general counsel, a chief information officer, and a chief human resources officer. EQT also hired a new vice president of operations planning, of drilling, and of digital technology, among others. The company is undergoing an extensive restructuring, and the new management is expected to boost cost efficiency. Toby Rice is the founder of Rice Energy, an oil and gas driller, which was sold to EQT in late 2017. EQT controls the largest and lowest-cost resource base in the United States as a result of the acquisition.

Insider purchase of EQT

Insider trades are useful indicators, especially during rough periods for the company. It shows how bearish or bullish insiders are about the company's future prospects. Insider sales are known to precede disastrous events. Extensive buying, on the other hand, suggests insiders believe that company shares are undervalued at the current market price. Insiders have been buying EQT shares the past 12 months with minimal selling. One of the largest single transaction is that of David Smith’s worth $320,000 for $19.06 a share.

Figure 2. EQT Insider Trade

Source: Nasdaq

Long-term investors could gain from EQT's current cheap valuation. Buying the stock is recommended, but investors should be ready to wait for the turnaround as this might not come anytime soon. EQT's cost leadership will play to its favor even if gas prices remain at low levels. The company is forecasted to generate $3 Billion in free cash flow by 2023, which it could use to pay off debt and enhance earnings, execute new strategies, or reward shareholders with dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.