Cisco's Rebound May Only Be Starting

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) didn't have the greatest 2019, with the shares rising by around 11.2% over the past 52 weeks. However, some traders are now betting Cisco increases 10% by the expiration date on March 20. One reason someone may be betting that the stock rises is that the equity's valuation has fallen to the lower end of its historical range. Secondly, the US/China trade war has hit Cisco hard, with the company's sales in China steeply impacted, as noted in previous quarterly conference calls; however, now that conflict appears to be de-escalating.

Trade War Impact

The company noted in its fiscal first-quarter conference call that its business in China fell 26%. Additionally, in the fiscal fourth-quarter conference call, the company noted that in light of the trade discussion, it had been told not to bid for business on state-owned enterprises. Perhaps the response from China was due to the friction from the overall trade war. It may have also been a result of the pressure the US put on Huawei over that period. Regardless, any signs of a thawing of relations between the US and China could be a positive surprise for Cisco should the company be allowed to compete in the Chinese market again.

As a result of these trade tensions, the stock's one-year forward earnings multiple has dropped to around 14 times fiscal 2021 earnings estimates of $3.40 per share. Historically, the stock has traded in a range between 12 and 16.75. Now the equity finds itself towards the lower half of the historical range.

Betting Shares Rise

It could be one reason why a trader appears to have bought the March $45 and $52.5 calls. According to the data from Trade Alert, the open interest for both of these contracts increased by roughly 5,500 contracts each. The $45 call data also shows the contracts traded on the ASK and is a sign they were bought. The $45 calls traded for about $3.55 per contract. For the buyer of these calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise above $48.55 by the expiration date.

The $52.5 calls traded on the ASK for around $0.40 per contract. For a trader to earn a profit on these calls, the stock would need to rise to approximately $52.90 by the expiration date, a gain of about 10%.

Bullish Chart

The chart is also optimistic and suggests the stock continues to rise. The stock has successfully filled a gap created following the company's November earnings results. But the stock appears to have formed two bullish technical patterns. The first technical pattern seems to be a pennant pattern; it suggests that the stock rises above resistance at $48.15 and continues to move higher towards $50.25.

The second pattern which may have formed is a cup and handle. It would also suggest that the stock continues to rise towards the next level of resistance at $50.25.

However, if the stock is unable to break out and rise above $48.15, then the shares could fall to around $45.60.

The trends for Cisco's stock have been very weak over the past year, and rightful so given the weakness in its China business. Additionally, the risks for Cisco remain high, especially if the US and China are unable to sign a phase one trade agreement. But at least for now, there appear to be some signs of hope for the stock, and that rebound continues.

