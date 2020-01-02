Reassessing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

The stock seems to be picking up increasingly positive analyst support and has some potential catalysts in 2020.

Today, we revisit Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE). This was a one-time member of The Busted IPO model portfolio. We closed out our position in early July of last year after holding the stock for 16 months and banking an approximate 60% profit on the position.

It turned out to be fortuitous timing as the shares have fallen some 60% since then. Recently, the company has gotten some positive analyst mentions and has some upcoming potential catalysts on the horizon. We revisit this 'Tier 4' developmental concern in the paragraphs below to start off 2020.

Company Overview:

Zynerba is focused on developing a transdermally-delivered cannabinoid therapeutic for patients affected by rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The company's pipeline centers around Zygel, the first and only pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulated permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system. The company came public in 2015 and, as can be seen from the chart above, has been a very volatile equity since. Zynerba currently has a market cap of $140 million and trades right near the $6.00 a share level.

Recent News & Pipeline:

In late August, the company inked a deal for an at-the-market sale of up to $75 million of its common stock. In mid-September, the company disclosed data from a Phase 2 study around topical gel Zygel (ZYN002) in children and adolescents with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, a group of rare pediatric epilepsy syndromes, including Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut. The results were positive, but shares fell hard as there was a potentially adverse safety signal in the results.

It should be noted management is on record that it believes safety concerns are overblown.

As can be seen above, the company has several ongoing trials. The most important of which is called CONNECT-FX. This is a pivotal, multi-national, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Zygel in treating common behavioral symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome or FXS in three through 17-year old patients with FXS.

The company was currently enrolling individuals in this pivotal trial at the time of its third quarter conference call. Top-line data from this key study will be out sometime in the first half of this year. If results are positive, the company plans to file an NDA for this indication by year-end 2020.

FXS is a rare genetic developmental disability. It is the leading known cause of both inherited intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder. There are no current approved compounds to treat FXS, and the disease affects some 70,000 individuals in the United States.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since early November, Needham ($18 price target), Ladenburg Thalmann ($26 price target) and Canaccord Genuity ($18 price target) have all reiterated Buy ratings on Zynerba. This Tuesday, Roth Capital initiated the shares as a New Buy with a $12 price target. Roth's analyst stated 'the company's four key programs are approaching either clinical readouts or FDA meetings in first half 2020, and believes expectations are low, creating a compelling risk/reward for investors.' Zynerba's cash and cash equivalent position as of the end of the third quarter was $77.5 million. Management believes 'that the cash and cash equivalent position is sufficient to fund operations and capital requirements beyond the expected NDA submission and potential approval of Zygel in FXS and into the second half of 2021.'

Verdict:

This company has potentially a big year ahead of it. The most critical milestone will be results from the CONNECT-X trial, but the company will have a couple of other readouts as well this year. Zynerba is well funded through these key milestones and is picking up some increasingly positive analyst support in recent months as well.

That said, Zynerba has had a series of trial failures since coming public which can be seen here. There has also been no insider buying in this name in the back half of 2019 despite the big drop in the stock. Albeit, there has been no insider selling in ZYNE either.

I think Zynerba probably deserves no more than a small 'watch item' position at this time. Success in FXS would certainly trigger a substantial rally in this name. I would prefer to take a position in ZYNE via buy-write orders to mitigate some downside risk. Option premiums are lucrative but do not always provide the liquidity one would like to see in such a volatile stock. However, if one can remain patient while probably placing this sort of order more than once before it gets filled, I think that is the way to go on Zynerba at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZYNE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.