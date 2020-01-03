Lumber Going Into 2020

The success of a futures contract depends on liquidity. Volume is a critical component of success. Additionally, open interest, or the total number of open long and short positions, must be at a critical mass to make a futures contract useful for consumers, producers, and speculators. A lack of liquidity makes the differential between bids and offers wide, which inhibits hedging and speculative activity. Moreover, illiquid markets tend to hit price vacuums, where sellers find it impossible to execute sales in a falling market, or buyers cannot make purchases when the price is rising.

There are many liquid and successful futures markets in the world of commodities, but lumber is not one of them. As of Tuesday, December 31, the total open interest in the lumber futures market stood at only 3,277 contracts. On an average session, fewer than 500 contracts change hands. As a comparison, one of the most liquid futures markets is the crude oil contracts on the NYMEX. Crude oil open interest on the same day was over 2.146 million contracts, with average daily volume around the one-million contract level.

Lumber is a critical industrial commodity when it comes to construction. While I do not trade lumber futures ever, I watch them like a hawk. Fortunately, some products correlate well with the price of lumber. The iShares Global Timber and Forestry ETF product (WOOD) tends to move higher and lower with the price of lumber futures and is far more liquid.

The end of the winter season could lift the price of wood

As a requirement for construction, there is some seasonality in the lumber futures market.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, three of the four price spikes to the upside in the lumber futures market since the early 1990s occurred during the first half of the year. The cold winter months tend to be a downtime for construction projects and the demand for wood. Therefore, the new year is a time to start thinking about lumber if economic conditions support growth.

Lots of volatility in this market

The liquidity of the lumber futures arena creates volatility as it exacerbates price moves to the up and downside. The most recent example came in 2018. Before late 2017, the highest price lumber futures ever reached was $493.50 per 1,000 board feet.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that after a brief pullback from a new high of $500 in late 2017, lumber took off on the upside, reaching a new record peak of $659 in May 2018. The parabolic move to the upside and carnage that followed taking the price under $300 per 1,000 board feet by October 2018, caused weekly historical volatility to surge to over 62%. In 2019, wide prices took the price variance measure even higher to almost 66%.

Low rates point higher

As we head into 2020, the prospects are looking good for the housing market. The Fed hiked short-term rates by a full percentage point in response to robust economic growth. At the same time, the central bank's balance sheet normalization program put upward pressure on interest rates further out along the yield curve.

In 2019, the Fed reversed course, ended quantitative tightening, and reduced the Fed Funds rate by a total of 75 basis points. Even though the US economy continues to grow at a moderate pace and unemployment is at the lowest level since the 1960s, the Fed has told markets it is not likely to tamper with monetary policy in 2020.

The reduction in interest rates sent 30-Year fixed-rate mortgages below the 3.5% level, which could light a fuse on demand for new homes. Since lumber is a primary ingredient in new home construction, the prospects for the price of lumber for 2020 are looking bullish.

Risk-off potential during an election year

The primary reason that the US central bank will not change interest rates in 2020 is because of the Presidential election. The Fed is an apolitical body and will resist making any move that could influence what could be the most contentious election in US history in November.

While the low level of interest rates is bullish for the price of lumber, the potential for periods of risk-off behavior in markets could cause new home buyers to pause. If the stocks market, which is at an all-time high, were to suffer a correction, it could cause demand for homes to decline, and downdrafts in the lumber market. At the $400 per 1,000 board feet level, the critical levels of medium-term support and resistance stand at $286.10 and $453.90, the low and the high from 2019.

As we head into the new decade, I am cautiously bullish on the prospects for the lumber market as the low level of interest rate and robust Us economy are likely to entice buyers of new homes.

WOOD is an ETF that moves with the price of lumber futures

The iShares Global Timber and Forestry ETF product tends to move higher and lower with the price of lumber futures and is a better choice for those looking for the price of wood to appreciate. The top holdings of WOOD include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

WOOD has net assets of $268.56 million, trades an average of 27,598 shares each day, and charges holders an expense ratio of 0.46%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that the WOOD ETF hit bottom in early 2016 after lumber futures traded to a low of $214.40 in late 2015. The ETF peaked in June 2018, one month after lumber hit its record high of $659 per 1,000 board feet. At $66.87 on January 2, WOOD pays shareholders a 2.98% dividend, which more than covers the expense ratio of medium to long-term holders of the ETF.

The price of lumber could rise during the first half of 2020, and WOOD is likely to follow it higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.