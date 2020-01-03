Sugar is a staple agricultural commodity that is an ingredient in a host of food products. At the same time, the sweet commodity is the primary input in the production of ethanol in Brazil, the world's leading producer and exporter of sugarcane. In the US, the world's leading corn producer and exporter, the grain is the ingredient in the biofuel.

Sugar can be a highly volatile commodity that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. Since the 1970s, the price has traded as low as 2.29 cents and as high as 66 cents per pound. In 2019, ICE sugar futures traded in a narrow range between 10.68 and 13.67 cents per pound. The price of sugar posted a double-digit percentage gain for the final quarter of 2019. Sugar was also over 11.50% higher compared to its closing price on December 31, 2018.

The most direct route for a risk position in the sweet commodity is via the sugar futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (NYSEARCA:CANE) replicates the price action in three of most the actively traded sugar futures contracts.

Sugar ends 2019 on a positive note

The sugar futures market headed into a new decade at close to the highest price level of 2019.

As the weekly chart highlights, at 13.42 cents per pound on December 31, the price of the sweet commodity futures was only 0.25 cents below the high of the year. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were in overbought territory. Both crossed lower on the first trading session of 2020 as the price of sugar corrected towards the 13 cents level.

In a sign that the sugar market could be entering a period where prices move higher in 2020, open interest has moved higher over the past fourteen months. The total number of open long and short positions in the sugar futures market rose from 774,759 contracts in early October 2018 after sugar probed below 10 cents per pound and reached a low of 9.83 cents to 989,858 contracts as of December 30. Increasing open interest and rising price tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Demand continues to rise

The requirements for all agricultural products continues to increase as it is a function of population growth in the world. At the turn of this century, there were approximately six billion people in the world. In two decades, the rise in the addressable market for sugar has been significant.

As the chart shows, 7.621 billion people at the end of the second decade of the century reflect an over 27% increase in the global population.

While many people around the world are cutting down on sugar consumption for health reasons, the growing number of people in the world is more than compensating for some loss of demand. Sugar remains an essential ingredient in many food products consumers require each day.

At the same time, the supply side of the fundamental equation for sugar is an adventure each year. The weather conditions in Brazil and other leading producing nations determine the availability and price of the sweet commodity. Moreover, sugar demand is also a function of energy prices as Brazil processes sugarcane into ethanol for domestic consumption. Rising oil and gasoline prices are supportive of the price of sugar.

The real is near the lows

Since Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of sugarcane, the local cost of production of the agricultural product is a function of the currency relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real. In 2011, the Brazilian currency peaked at $0.65095 when the price of nearby ICE sugar futures reached a high of 36.08 per pound.

The chart shows that the real versus the dollar currency pair dropped to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015. While it has yet to violate that low, at $0.24770 on January 2, the value of the Brazilian currency remains close to the bottom. On January 2, the real was 61.95% below the 2011 high. When it comes to the price of sugar, with the nearby futures contract at 13.13 cents per pound on January 2, the price was 63.61% below the 2011 high. Therefore, in Brazilian terms, even though the price of sugar was almost 62% lower than the 2011 in dollar terms, it was only 1.66% lower in Brazilian real terms.

As we head into 2020, energy prices and the weather conditions in Brazil will determine the path of least resistance for sugar futures prices. Additionally, the currency relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real could also have a significant impact on the price action in the sugar futures arena. Anyone with a risk position in the sugar market should be watching the level of the real-dollar currency pair over the coming weeks and months.

Levels to watch in 2020

Sugar and coffee futures have a lot in common. Aside from their complementary consumption as sugar is the sweetener of choice for many coffee consumers, both are soft commodities. Moreover, Brazil is the leading producer and exporter of both agricultural products. In Q4, the price of sugar moved from 11.83 at the end of September to 13.42 per pound on December 31, a rise of 13.4%. Over the same period, nearby coffee futures appreciated from $1.0065 to $1.2970 as of December 31, or 28.86%. If sugar follows coffee over the coming weeks and months, we could see a sweet year of gains in the sugar futures market in 2020.

The long-term quarterly sugar futures chart shows that support going into the new decade stands at 10.68 cents, the 2019 low, and 9.83 cents per pound the 2018 bottom. On the upside, the first targets are the October 2018 peak of 14.24 cents and a high of 15.49 cents from late 2017. Above there, the critical level of technical resistance stands at 23.90 cents per pound from 2016.

The quarterly chart shows that price momentum crossed to the upside in oversold territory and relative strength at just below a neutral reading mean that sugar can have room to run higher.

CANE is the sugar ETF product

World sugar futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange are the most direct route for a risk position in the sweet soft commodity. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product provides an alternative for market participants looking to position in the sugar market without venturing into the leveraged and volatile sugar arena. CANE tends to underperform the price action in the sugar futures market on the upside and underperform on the downside as it holds a portfolio of sugar futures contracts. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

CANE has net assets of $12.11 million, trades an average of 34,680 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.00%.

The price of nearby March sugar futures fell from 13.67 cents on December 13 to a low of 13.22 cents per pound on December 16, a decline of 3.29%. The price then rose to a peak of 13.60 cents on December 27 or 2.87%.

Over the same period, CANE declined from $7.08 to $6.91 per share or 2.4% as the ETF suffered a smaller loss than the March futures. The ETF then rallied to a high of $7.08 per share or 2.46% as it underperformed on the upside.

If sugar is going to follow coffee's lead over the coming weeks and months, we could see the price head for the first level of technical resistance at 14.24 cents per pound. The long-term technical picture for the sugar futures market going into 2020 is telling us that sugar's price could get sweeter going into the new decade. All the best for a sweet and profitable 2020!