Scholastic Completes Mrs. Nelson's Book Fair Buy

SCHL's stock appears overvalued even with generous DCF assumptions, so my bias is BEARISH.

The deal was likely the result of the not-too-distant future retirement of the firm's founders.

Quick Take

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) has announced the acquisition of Mrs. Nelson's Book Fair Company for an undisclosed amount.

Mrs. Nelson's has developed a brand of premium school book fair services for schools in the United States.

SCHL is acquiring assets on an opportunistic basis but the stock appears overvalued so my bias is BEARISH at its current level.

Target Company & Market

Pomona, California-based Mrs. Nelson's was founded to provide a range of school book fair services and products to assist schools in fostering reading while raising funds for their operations.The company operates primarily in Southern and Central California. Management is headed by President and founder Judy Nelson.

Mrs. Nelson's’s primary offerings include:

Book fairs

Book ordering

Bindery services

The company, which also operated a toy shop, was founded in 1985.

According to a 2019 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for children's book publishing will reach $1.9 billion in 2019, a 0.8% growth rate from 2018.

The industry has contracted at an average annual rate of -0.7% from 2014 to 2019, primarily attributed to high competition among booksellers.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Scholastic Corporation didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management also did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of November 30, 2019 Scholastic Corporation had cash and equivalents of $278 million and total liabilities of $770 million of which only $2.6 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended November 30, 2019 was a negative ($16.4 million).

In the past 12 months, Scholastic Corporation’s stock price has dropped 8.3% vs. the U.S. Media industry’s rise of 32.6% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ rise of 29.1%, as the SCHL chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates in four of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,330,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,160,000,000 Price / Sales 0.81 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.70 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 15.30 Earnings Per Share $0.49 Total Debt To Equity 8.52% Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$3,830,000 Revenue Growth Rate -0.20%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $26.12 versus the current price of $38.16, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

SCHL acquired Mrs. Nelson's to expand its coverage in the Southern California region, where Mrs. Nelson’s is based and geographically focused.

As Alan Boyko, President Scholastic stated in the deal announcement,

Combined with our own commitment to schools, teachers, parents and students, this acquisition will reflect the best that each legacy firm has to offer, providing our customers expanded options for an outstanding book fair experience with the best books and stories, rewards with Scholastic Dollars™, eWallet and on-line shopping options, and a dedicated book fairs expert to provide support every step of the way.

The deal was announced in conjunction with SCHL’s quarterly earnings call and the stock rose sharply in response, but has since dropped back, giving up all of its gains.

While the acquisition itself won’t likely move the stock needle in the near term, SCHL probably acquired Mrs. Nelson’s on an opportunistic basis, as the founders were nearing retirement age and sought a good home for the firm while monetizing the equity they built.

SCHL’s stock price is another matter as the firm needs to restart growth and deliver higher earnings to justify its valuation.

The DCF indicates the stock is seriously overvalued at its current price level, even with generous assumptions, so my bias is BEARISH.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.