Siemens: Reminder For The Upcoming Safe Dividend

Introduction

My readers know that my focus is on long-term investments. Short-term political or macroeconomic headwinds may therefore have an impact on the portfolio, but should not scare long-term investors too much (a major advantage of this investment approach). The fact that the trade conflict that has been swelling in recent years can have precisely such negative effects on the share price development could be clearly seen on the Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY;OTCPK:SMAWF) chart. Conversely, however, recent months have also shown that such developments can be quickly reversed by the market. Since mid-2019, for example, the Siemens share has rallied extensively:

If one takes the lows in the great economic recession as a starting point, Siemens has still performed extremely well compared to its major American competitor General Electric (GE):

Accordingly and from a purely performance driven perspective, Siemens could absolutely justify its existence in a broadly diversified retirement portfolio. But there is another reason why bond investors in particular should take a closer look at Siemens right now, and that reason is dividends. But investors must be careful with Siemens, because the dividend date is unusually early for European companies.

Reminder: Safe dividend ahead

Siemens shares are always traded ex dividend one day after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. It is paid out to shareholders a few days later. The Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020 of Siemens AG will take place on February 5, 2020. Accordingly, ex-dividend day is February 6. Payment is scheduled for February 10. Investors who still want to secure a dividend payment from Siemens in 2020 and have not yet invested in the company must complete their due diligence quickly. In order to provide some assistance here, I would like to take a closer look at the dividend situation and give some details to investors.

Under the Siemens Financial Framework, the company's intention is to propose a dividend whose distribution volume is within a dividend payout range of 40 percent to 60 percent of Net income attributable to shareholders of Siemens AG, which may be adjusted for this purpose to exclude selected exceptional non-cash effects. Based on Net income attributable to Shareholders of Siemens AG of EUR 5.2 billion for fiscal 2019, the dividend payout percentage is 61 percent. Looking at the development since 2009, the following picture emerges:

First of all, it is striking that the payout ratio is historically high. It is even slightly above the target corridor. Investors should not forget, however, that Siemens, as an industrial company, was primarily affected by macroeconomic headwinds. In addition, the company is still suffering from developments in the energy business (GE investors can also tell you a thing or two about this). In the industrial sectors in which Siemens operates, one can therefore almost speak of a year of recession. Under such a premise, the current payout ratio is therefore no longer quite so threatening. Furthermore, Siemens expects a 2020 basic EPS from net income in the range from EUR 6.30 to EUR 7.00 compared to EUR 6.41 in fiscal 2019. Accordingly, Siemens could even keep the 2020 dividend stable next year without further exceeding the planned payout range. Looking at the dividend yield of the last 10 years, the current yield is in the average range:

While I weight a return of close to 4 percent as a very strong buying reason, 3.3 percent is still good, but I can understand if investors stay on the sidelines in the context of the still tense macroeconomic situation. Nevertheless, these investors should take into account Siemen's very reasonable capital allocation. The balance between investment in growth and shareholder participation is quite fair and shows that the company has the financial means to address both aspects:

(Source: Capital allocation)

Long-term investors will also benefit from the continued share buyback program. Although the amount of available capital is decreasing, it must still be remembered that Siemens is currently operating in a difficult environment.

(Source: Share buyback continued)

An interesting side aspect regarding the position of Siemens is the following situation: In September, Siemens has issued bonds with a total value of EUR 3.5 billion. Siemens noticed a very high demand. At around EUR 15 billion, demand was more than four times the issue volume. And here is the thing:

On issuance, the two-year tranche of €1 billion had a yield of a negative 0.315 percent. Never before has a corporate bond with a lower yield been offered on the primary market. On issuance, the five-year tranche of €500 million offered a yield of a negative 0.207 percent. The ten-year bond of €1 billion offered a yield of 0.179 percent, while the fifteen-year tranche, which also totaled €1 billion, had a yield on issuance of 0.550 percent.

This shows that Siemens is acting from an extremely strong position and has excellent financial conditions. In fact, for fiscal year 2019, Siemens had an industrial net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.6, compared to 0.4 in the fiscal year 2018.

Conclusion

Dividend payments alone should never be the sole reason to invest in a company. Above all, investors should not forget that the payment of dividends also means a loss of corporate substance (dividends are therefore not a gift from heaven). However, those who see dividend payments as a regular cash flow with which to finance a livelihood or make other investments are dependent on a broadly diversified portfolio with many reliable dividend payers. I also regard Siemens as such a company. While the payout ratio signals that future dividend increases are uncertain, the dividend yield is still over 3 percent.

