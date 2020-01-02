Apellis: Potential Headache For Alexion

There is high probability that Apellis Pharmaceuticals becomes buyout target for 2020.

APL-2 has the potential to become a blockbuster in upcoming years.

PNH Phase-3 data is likely to be good.

The drug which represents a new generation is approaching to final line.

We have witnessed a number of weak results, attempts for "positive" data misinterpretations and manipulations with TAM in this area which generally make it quite hard to determine real clinical benefit and take time to predict commercial success for the companies involved in the development of new treatment methods for rare autoimmune disorders.

Therefore, I was looking for a company that can change the current conditions and offer a product with transparent data, better efficiency and safety. Especially efficacy and safety together are quite difficult when one has to deal with the complement system.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: APLS) is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Waltham, Massachusetts and focused on the development of drugs inhibiting overactivation of complement system.

In this article I will try to explain why I'm bullish on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and why I expect positive data from Phase-3 PNH clinical trial. Also, I would like to share my thoughts regarding the future potential of the lead drug candidate of the company - APL-2.

APL-2 is a new and more promising way to inhibit overactivation of complement system

APL-2 is the lead drug candidate of Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

APL-2 is PEGylated cyclic peptide inhibitor of C3. It is important, because PEGylation improves safety and efficacy of the inhibitor itself. Moreover, PEGylation also reduces or eliminates protein immunogenicity, which is very important for the long-term efficacy. I do not want to waste your time on more detailed information about the benefits of PEGylation over unmasked delivery, but for those who are interested, please click here.

There are more than 20 types of complement proteins. Complement proteins interact with each other and induce inflammatory responses to defeat pathogens. This process is called complement cascade activation. The complement cascade is being activated through 3 major pathways: classical pathway, alternative pathway and MB-lectin pathway.

Why C3 inhibition is more important than downstream signaling pathways regulations?

C3 (Complement component 3) is a protein which is a key part of complement system. It plays a crucial role in complement cascade activation and is an upstream regulator.

Here is a quick view of mentioned pathways and enzymatic activity:

APL-2 binds to C3 protein and blocks the cleavage of C3 into C3a and C3b by C3 convertase and inhibits overactivation of complement system.

It's important to look at pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of APL-2 confirming C3 inhibition, long absorption and half-life:

And brief summary on safety:

APL-2 is investigated for 5 major indications: Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), Geographic Atrophy (GA), Cold agglutinin disease (CAD), autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), and Complement-dependent Nephropathies (CDN).

Pegasus Phase 3 trial data (for PNH) is expected in January 2020 and this is very important catalyst for the company.

This trial will evaluate the efficacy of APL-2 in comparison with Alexion's (ALXN) Soliris.

The primary endpoint of this study is the change in hemoglobin level from baseline after 16 weeks.

Secondary endpoints include: transfusion avoidance, LDH, reticulocytes, FACIT (Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy).

Also an important point is that APL-2 is administered subcutaneously, while currently approved drugs are for IV administration.

Why PEGASUS results have high success probability?

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a life-threatening blood disease characterized by the disruption of red blood cells (hemolysis) and defection of their production (abnormal formation of blood cells in the bone marrow).

PNH leads to anemia and increases the risk of thrombosis.

Due to the absence of two complement-regulating proteins on the cell membranes, these red blood cells are attacked by the complement system, which leads to their premature death (intravascular and extravascular hemolysis).

Currently approved medications for PNH addresses only intravascular hemolysis through C5 inhibition (Soliris, Ultomiris).

The important point is that APL-2 inhibits overactivation of C3 and through this mechanism of action it addresses both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis:

For a long time extravascular hemolysis remained an unaddressed back door for RBC. It's easy to measure intravascular hemolysis while extravascular hemolysis could take time to detect.

Let's have a look at the previous studies of APL-2 in PNH patients. There were 2 major trials of APL-2 for PNH patients: PADDOCK (Treatment with APL-2 in eculizumab-naïve patients with PNH) and PHAROAH.

The interim data from PADDOCK is very indicative, as it reflects the results in eculizumab-naïve patients:

December 2, 2018 Treatment with APL-2 in eculizumab-naïve patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) resulted in broad control of hemolysis and normalization of mean hemoglobin to 12.2 g/dL by day 85, an increase of 4.2 g/dL from baseline

Previously transfusion-dependent patients did not require any transfusions during maintenance treatment with APL-2

Rapid and durable normalization Lactate Dehydrogenase, Reticulocyte Count and Total Bilirubin was achieved PADDOCK is an open-label, dose-escalation trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and efficacy of multiple doses of APL-2, in patients with PNH, a rare and serious condition affecting the bone marrow. Data to be presented demonstrates: Hemoglobin: Broad control of hemolysis, both intravascular and extravascular, led to significant and sustained increases in hemoglobin in the absence of transfusions. The baseline Hb was 8.0 g/dL (n=19) which increased to 10.8 g/dL (n=19) and 12.2 g/dL (n=15) at Days 29 and 85, respectively. In the 12 months prior to screening, subjects received an average of 8.7 units pRBCs (range 0-28). Transfusion independence was achieved while on APL-2 maintenance therapy with the exception of one patient with severe aplastic anemia at Day 364 Hemolysis Control: Systemic inhibition of C3 with APL-2 controls both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis in PNH patients as demonstrated by rapid and durable normalization of LDH, total bilirubin, and reticulocytes, all markers of hemolysis

Here are additional details shared by Apellis Pharmaceuticals at British Society for Haematology Annual Scientific Meeting in March 2019:

It is obvious that APL-2 shows efficacy even in eculizumab (Soliris) naïve patients.

Now let's look through the interim data from PHAROAH trial (add-on therapy in PNH):

In addition to mean hemoglobin increase, no need for additional transfusions was observed.

Based on all above and validated MOA of APL-2 we can conclude that Phase-3 PEGASUS trial is likely to achieve all primary and secondary endpoints.

From the other point, it's easily observed that APL-2 previous data is superior to Soliris and Ultomiris in terms of better efficacy and safety.

Here is very indicative data of Ultomiris and Soliris for the comparison:

It's likely that if Phase-3 results confirm previous efficacy, APL-2 can become a real headache for Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Net revenue for Soliris and Ultomiris in the third quarter was $1.08 billion (Soliris: $990.5 million / Ultomiris:$89.9 million). This represents more than 85% of the company's total revenue.

Briefly about other potential indications for APL-2

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trying to move quickly in some key areas in order to strengthen the future market potential of its lead candidate.

Geographic Atrophy

Some patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) develop geographic atrophy (GA). The disease progresses over years and leads to blindness. Currently there is no approved treatment for this disease. Estimated prevalence of geographic atrophy (GA) in US is about 1 million.

In October 2018 Apellis made a pause in two relevant geographic atrophy Phase-3 studies (OAKS and DERBY). Both studies are designed to compare the efficacy of intravitreal APL-2 therapy with sham (placebo) injections in patients with geographic atrophy (GA). I should emphasize that the decision to pause the trial was taken by the company itself due to concerns regarding inflammation observed in several patients:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company" or "Apellis") announced today that it has voluntarily implemented a temporary pause in dosing in its Phase III geographic atrophy program due to observed cases of non-infectious inflammation in patients treated from a single manufacturing lot of APL-2 intravitreal drug product. A total of eight patients, four in the Phase III GA program and four in the Company's ongoing Phase II wet AMD study, were treated with this manufacturing lot and all developed non-infectious inflammation. Inflammation in seven of the eight patients has completely resolved and the other is expected to resolve. Dosing in the Phase II wet AMD is continuing with a different APL-2 intravitreal manufacturing lot.

In March 2019 company resumed dosing after finding out the reasons associated with the manufacturing process. The company expects to reach full enrollment by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Let's have a look at previous Phase-2 Filly trial results:

During FILLY study ALS-2 could slow lesion growth in GA patients.

Why is GA lesion growth an important measurement?

There is no validated primary outcome for efficacy in GA. Moreover, standard clinical visual function tests do not provide solid anatomic-functional correlation in GA patients.

On the other hand, an increase in the size of the lesion correlates with changes in the retinal sensitivity in patients with GA in and accepted by the FDA as primary outcome measure for the studies in GA patients.

What we should expect from OAKS and DERBY Phase 3 trials? I think it would be too much optimistic to expect ground-breaking results in GA trials. However, slowing the disease progression could have a great impact to the patients which currently have no approved treatment option.

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)

AIHA is autoimmune disorder characterized by destruction of red blood cells (RBCs) by own antibodies. There are different statistics and estimates regarding prevalence of AIHA. The estimates of prevalence of AIHA starts from 9:100,000 up to 17:100,000.

These numbers represent the estimated number of AIHA patients in the United States only ranging from 29,000 to 55,000.

Apellis indicated more conservative numbers in the corporate presentation:

APL-2 is being evaluated for two most common types of AIHA: Cold Agglutinin Disease and Warm Antibody AIHA. The company shared positive update on Phase 2 PLAUDIT during EHA congress in June 2019. For those who are interested in details please click here. Apellis plans to initiate Phase 3 trials in 2020.

Complement Dependent Nephropathies / Glomerulopathies

APL-2 is currently at Phase 2 for broad types of Glomerulopathies (IgA Nephropathy, Lupus Nephritis, Membranous Nephropathy, C3 Glomerulonephritis and Dense Deposit Disease).

First data for C3 Glomerulopathy cohort was presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2019.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals also has an interesting early stage asset APL-9 which has similar MOA with APL-2 but lower weight and shorter half-life. The company plans to initiate clinical trials to evaluate APL-9 for the prevention of immune system activation after the administration of AAV gene therapies.

Risk

There is always the probability that the results of Phase 3 do not support previous findings.

Due to the confirmed MOA and well designed clinical trials, I personally do not expect such a result, but in any case, this chance always exists.

Here are the cumulative success rates in respective disease areas:

Statistical likelihood of success of Phase 3 (the statistical average for hematology and autoimmune diseases) is 68.6%.

I would like to emphasize that these are cumulative rates for all clinical stage drugs between 2006 and 2015. I am personally optimistic and do not consider the general statistics applicable to APL-2 in this case.

There could be risk associated with higher competition from Alexion Pharmaceuticals which acquired Achillion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACHN) recently. Achillion's ACH-4471 (danicopan) is an oral factor D inhibitor which is at Phase 2 for PNH. But there are several missing points for such a competition:

1) ACHN-4471 is at Phase 2 with the study completion in December, 2020. Even in the best case, it will take 3-4 years to bring it to the final stage.

2) Based on the mechanism of action of the drug (factor D inhibition modulates only Alternative Pathway regulation), I assume that ACH-4471 cannot directly compete with APL-2, however it can be administered as an addition to Soliris or Ultomiris if Phase 2 results confirm efficacy.

On the other hand I would not consider classical С5 inhibitors as direct competitors of Apellis in view of the above mentioned advantages of APL-2 over C5 downstream inhibitors. Though they can create generally more competitive conditions in the market, where Alexion Pharmaceuticals was dominant for a long time.

Financials

According to the recent SEC filings Apellis Pharmaceuticals ended the third quarter 2019 with $434 million cash.

Company's current quarterly cash burn rate is around $43 million, so Apellis Pharmaceuticals is well funded for at least the next 24-36 month period (even if we exclude additional derivative development funding).

Conclusion

APL-2 represents a new approach and shows superior efficacy and safety in comparison with already approved drugs in PNH. I personally think that Phase 3 data will confirm robust efficacy. APL-2 bears a blockbuster potential. If Phase 3 data confirms previous findings and the FDA later approves it Apellis may continue to expand the indications for APL-2 covering a broad range of autoimmune disorders including but not limited with AIHA, aHUS, AIHA and gMG.

I would like to emphasize that Soliris and Ultomiris create more than 85% of revenues of Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Alexion projects 2019 revenues in the range between $4.86-$4.89 billion. So, these two products (they address almost the same patient population and have similar MOA) create more than $4 billion in annual revenue.

If the FDA approves APL-2 in future, Apellis can easily reach peak sales in the amount of 25% of current Soliris / Ultomiris market, which makes more than 1 billion annual sales. And this expectation is pretty conservative.

As of December 27, 2020, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $1.8 billion.

Based on all the above, I think that Apellis Pharmaceuticals carries a very attractive risk/reward opportunity and its current market capitalization is attractive for an acquisition.

