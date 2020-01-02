Boeing: Headline Risks To Persist In 2020

Source: Pixabay

2019 was an interesting year for me. I became a dad to a handsome young boy, I travelled quite a bit, and my portfolio did better than I had expected. In general, most of the stocks I bought throughout the year performed really well. Some of the best-performers in my portfolio were Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Facebook (FB), Stitch Fix (SFIX), Herbalife (HLF) and Shopify (SHOP).

Not all stocks I bought or shorted did well. Some of my biggest losers were my small investment in Zoom Video (ZM), Slack (WORK), and Boeing (BA). I will continue to hold – and even add – to some of the laggards in 2019 like Slack and Zoom. Also, I will continue to hold my short on Peloton (PTON) and Snap (SNAP). Also, I will continue to hold on to Tesla (TSLA) and Bitcoin (BTC). I will write about these investments later this month.

The Biggest Disappointment

Boeing was one of the stocks I bought in January and I wrote about it in April. That was shortly after the Ethiopian Airlines crash. In the article, I reiterated my bullish case for the company and argued that investors were overreacting. I also continued championing the company, and in July, I decided to make Boeing the first purchase of the Casey Portfolio.

In general, Boeing has been an underperformer. In 2019, while the main indices have jumped by double digits, Boeing’s stock has barely moved.

Boeing has not been the worst-performer in my portfolio. In fact, I have lost some money investing in companies like Zoom and Slack. Still, as I wrote in the respective articles, these were minor speculative holdings in my portfolio. Boeing, on the other hand, was one of my top ten holdings.

From Bad to Worse

As mentioned, I first bought Boeing in January. There were several reasons I did that. First, I believed that stocks would do relatively well in 2019. This was mostly because the Fed had just signalled that it would cut rates. This was one of the reasons why stocks underperformed and I believed that Boeing would be a key beneficiary in a low rate environment. Second, I was optimistic about a trade deal between the US and China. Third, I believed that Boeing was one of the most undervalued components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI).

To a large extent, some of my projections for the year have worked out. The Fed has doled three rate cuts and the US and China have reached the first phase – whatever that is – of the trade deal. My biggest mistake was to underestimate the Being 737-Max crisis.

Shortly after the Ethiopian crash, Boeing responded by reassuring investors about how fast it would resolve the issue. As late as November, the company continued reassuring investors that the plane would restart flying in January. They were wrong, as the FCA reminded them. Meanwhile, the company has decided to halt production of 737-Max. This was a significant move because of the size of the Max orders.

Boeing has suffered enormously financially. This was expected. In the most-recent earnings, the company’s quarterly results dipped by more than 20%. Its EPS of $0.66 missed the consensus estimates by 66 cents. In the previous quarter, the company’s revenue of $15.75 billion dropped by an annualized rate of 35%. In the near term, the future does not look bright either. This is because the company will continue paying the 12,000 employees during the temporary halt.

Headline Risks

2020 will not be a very different year for Boeing. It will continue having some significant headline risks. There is a risk that the FAA, which has been under scrutiny, will continue delaying the 737-Max recertification. There is also a risk that the company will receive significant negative verdicts from the ongoing congressional and criminal investigations. For investors, there is a likelihood that the company will lower its dividends.

As with other members of the military industrial complex, there will be the headline risk on the company. Donald Trump has been a good president for these companies. The chart below shows how the stock prices of the biggest defence contractors have risen in the Trump era. In 2020, the market will react on how the Democratic primary goes. Some of the leading contenders like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, while Joe Biden has remained on the sidelines on the issue. These issues will be important because the defense segment is responsible for more than a fifth of the company’s total revenue.

What Next for 2020?

Last week, I decided to trim my personal holding of the company. I have also acquired some shares in Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). While Airbus has its problems, it has minimal headline risks and evidence shows that its order book is growing at a faster rate than that of Boeing. Airbus exposure to the risks mentioned above is relatively minimal.

I have retained the original shares I bought in The Casey Portfolio. This is simply because there are two differences between the two portfolios. I tend to be more flexible with my portfolio. This means I often exit positions that I have to allocate to more safe companies. Casey Portfolio is different because of its horizon. As I explained, I expect to transfer the portfolio to my son when he turns 18. In the next 18 years, I expect Boeing’s stock to be much higher than where it is today.

2020 will be a difficult year for Boeing. The best-case scenario is if 737 gains its recertification. In addition, the market will react positively if the company can demonstrate that it can grow its order book. Recent evidence shows that it is struggling as shown below.

Final Thoughts

As investors, we all make mistakes. It is in these mistakes that most of us learn the biggest lessons. In 2019, Boeing was one of the companies that I recommended and bought earlier on. Sadly, it was still one of my worst performers for the year. As we move into 2020, I recommend that holders who don’t have an eighteen-year horizon to trim their holdings and invest in Airbus instead.

