Changing My Tune On Chuy's

Tex-Mex purveyor Chuy’s (CHUY) is a stock I’ve been bullish and bearish on at different times in the past. The stock has moved around a lot in the short time the company has been public, creating opportunities for longs and shorts. Of late, shares have come off their highs, and are near the middle of the range seen in the past two years. However, I think some caution is warranted after the most recent earnings report and subsequent developments, as it appears growth may be slowing, but the valuation hasn’t yet accounted for this.

Decelerating growth is becoming a problem

Chuy’s has been producing ever slower growth rates for some time, as we can see below. Revenue growth has fallen steadily over the years and while the company is still growing, its comparable sales and new store openings have slowed materially. Below, we have revenue in millions of dollars, and the black line is the year-over-year change in revenue, with a clear downward slope.

Chuy’s is now up to 104 stores as of the end of Q3, having completed its stated store development for this year. These slower growth rates on a percentage basis in terms of new stores are driving ever lower top-line growth rates, like Chuy’s used to rely heavily upon new store revenue to drive growth. It is increasingly relying upon comparable sales, which haven’t been as good in recent years, so growth has slowed.

For instance, in Q3, total revenue was up 7.8% year-over-year as nearly the entirety of the gain was due to additional operating weeks from new stores. Non-comparable store revenue declined – as it typically does before it becomes part of the comparable base – which essentially offset the 2.6% gain in comparable sales Chuy’s reported. While the gain in comparable sales sounds nice, it was due to a 4.5% increase in average check, partially offset by a 1.9% decrease in traffic. I’ve always maintained the most vital metric for a restaurant is traffic, as it is a direct measure of demand, and Chuy’s has been weak for a long time. I’ve overlooked this at times in the past, but given slowing store growth rates, as well as the margin situation we’ll look at in a bit, I’m afraid I cannot continue to do so.

Analysts have Chuy’s producing 7% revenue growth for 2019, about the same in 2020, and somewhat less than that for 2021. I can see these as reasonable targets given a handful of new stores each year, as well as some measure of comparable sales growth. However, the point I want to make is that revenue growth will continue to decelerate, as this is not the Chuy’s of old with annual double-digit revenue increases.

Also, the company is closing underperforming stores, shuttering four recently. For a chain with just over 100 stores, that’s a meaningful reduction in the store count. This will be a revenue headwind in 2020 and if more stores underperform, it could extend further out.

Unfortunately, slowing revenue growth isn’t the only problem Chuy’s has at the moment. It is also struggling with its profitability, as we can see below with gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins.

Chuy’s has struggled in recent quarters with things like labor costs and the increasing prices of certain ingredients. This is certainly not unique to Chuy’s, as just about every restaurant chain has faced similar challenges. However, in the context of declining revenue growth rates, the above is a bit alarming. Operating profits were decent a couple of years ago at 8% of revenue, but were just half that in 2018.

Operating income has risen so far this year as lower pre-opening expenses and labor costs have more than offset rising SG&A expenses and marketing expenditures. Still, Chuy’s margins are very thin and I don’t see any major catalysts for improvement. The company will remain beholden to ingredient costs – which it cannot control – and labor costs, as it has been in the past. The outlook for margins in my view is flat to slightly higher over the foreseeable future given that margins are so thin today, that improvement should be relatively easy.

A too-steep valuation

It’s not that I think Chuy’s is going to see some massive deterioration in its fundamentals, but I do think the current price is too high for what you get. The company’s new store development continues to slow and is now into the low- or mid-single-digits as a percentage of the existing store base. In addition, it just closed four stores, making the battle a bit more uphill than it already was.

Margins continue to languish, although there has been some improvement in the first three quarters of 2019. Still, Chuy’s margins are at very low levels and well below the best restaurant chains, which tend to produce mid-teens profitability.

Analysts have Chuy’s earning about a dollar per share this year, per updated guidance from the Q3 report. Next year, EPS growth is slated to be 10% while the following year should be near 12%. I find these to be a bit odd considering we know revenue growth will slow for the reasons stated above, and we also know that margins are weak, although they have improved somewhat this year.

The above implies, then, that either margins have only just begun a significant march higher and/or that comparable sales will be in the mid-single-digits for the foreseeable future. Neither of those are things I’m willing to bet on given how the company’s stores have been performing, so estimates look a bit too high at this point.

In addition, even assuming those estimates are hit, shares are already trading for 24 times next year’s EPS. That should be reserved for only the best growth stocks in the restaurant sector, and Chuy’s just isn’t one of those. Its revenue growth is slowing all the time, and margins are poor. Thus, I’m moving to a more neutral stance on Chuy’s with a slightly bearish tilt. I think there is some downside potential to EPS estimates and thus, the PE ratio investors are willing to pay.

