Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Has A Portfolio Of Quality Stocks That Should Lead To Long-Term Growth

Most stocks in SCHD's top-10 holdings are stocks with moats, and will likely continue to perform well in the long-term.

ETF Overview

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) invests in large-cap U.S. dividend stocks. The fund tracks the Dow Jones U.S. dividend 100 Index and selects stocks that has paid 10 consecutive years of dividends. In addition, only stocks with strong profitability that covers their dividend will be selected. The fund has a good exposure to growth and cyclical sectors and should result in fund price appreciation in the long-term. SCHD also pays a 3%-yielding dividend. Therefore, the fund is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon that seeks both capital appreciation and dividend growth. However, stocks in SCHD's portfolio are currently fairly valued against their historical averages. Therefore, conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A portfolio that is tilted towards growth and cyclical sectors

SCHD has a portfolio of stocks in different sectors. The fund caps each sector to 25% of its total portfolio. This reduces the chance of over-weighting one particular sector. Unlike many other dividend ETFs that have high exposures to defensive sectors, the fund has higher exposure to cyclical and growth sectors. In fact, cyclical and growth sectors represent about 63% of SCHD's portfolio. These sectors include information technology (18.25% of the portfolio), industrials (16.47%), consumer discretionary (10.45%), financials (9.58%), energy (6.67%), and materials (1.86%). We think this should lead to fund price appreciation in the long-term.

Source: Schwab Website

Its top 10-stocks are moaty stocks with competitive advantages over its peers

We have organized in the following table the top-10 stocks in SCHD's portfolio. As can be seen from the table, these stocks are large-cap stocks and these stocks represent about 44% of SCHD's portfolio. SCHD caps each stock at 4.5% of its portfolio and re-balances every quarter. Therefore, we expect some of these stocks that are above 4.5% of its portfolio to be re-balanced in the next re-balancing date. SCHD's top-10 stocks are quality moaty stocks. In fact, all of the top-10 stocks received wide or narrow moat status by Morningstar. In order to be included in SCHD's portfolio, stocks must have consistently paid 10 years of dividend and have strong profitability to support their dividends. The result is a portfolio that have competitive advantage over their peers. Therefore, we expect many of these companies to continue to thrive.

Ticker Name Weight (%) Moat Status INTC INTEL CORP 4.63 Wide HD HOME DEPOT 4.56 Wide PFE PFIZER 4.52 Wide BMY BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB 4.52 Wide KO COCA COLA 4.51 Wide XOM EXXON MOBIL 4.46 Narrow PG PROCTER + GAMBLE 4.45 Wide VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 4.43 Narrow PEP PEPSICO 4.41 Wide TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 3.65 Wide TOTAL 44.14

Source: Created by author

SCHD is fairly valued

Below is a table that shows the forward P/E ratios and 5-year P/E ratios of the top-10 stocks in SCHD's portfolio. These top 10 stocks represent about 44% of its portfolio. As can be seen from the table, the average forward P/E ratio of 18.40x is slightly above its 5-year average of 18.07x. Therefore, we believe SCHD's shares are currently fairly valued.

Ticker Name Weight (%) Forward P/E 5-Year P/E INTC INTEL CORP 4.63 12.42 12.54 HD HOME DEPOT 4.56 20.92 20.77 PFE PFIZER 4.52 13.64 13.46 BMY BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB 4.52 11.29 19.66 KO COCA COLA 4.51 24.57 21.7 XOM EXXON MOBIL 4.46 17.73 19.4 PG PROCTER + GAMBLE 4.45 25.64 20.91 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 4.43 12.42 12.18 PEP PEPSICO 4.41 22.83 20.68 TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 3.65 23.75 19.92 TOTAL OR WEIGHTED AVERAGE 44.14 18.40 18.07

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Stocks in SCHD's portfolio may still face a dividend cut

While SCHD screens stocks that have consistently paid their dividend in the past 10 years and whether they have enough earnings to cover their dividends, these are backward looking information. In other words, it is still possible that these stocks may reduce their dividends. While we think the probability is low (as most companies have economic moat), there is still this possibility especially during harsh economic conditions.

Investor Takeaway

We like SCHD's portfolio of quality dividend stocks. Most stocks in its top-10 holdings have either narrow or wide moats. The stocks also offer investors with a 3%-yielding dividend. Therefore, we believe this stock is a nice good holding for investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, the fund appears to be fairly valued right now. Therefore, conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback.

