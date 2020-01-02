Buffett Style Free Cash Flow Analysis Of AT&T

On Dec. 13, 2019, Seeking Alpha News Editor Yoel Minkoff reported the following: AT&T launches consumer 5G in 10 cities. AT&T (NYSE:T) has switched on its 5G service in 10 markets, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Pittsburgh as it begins selling the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy Note10+ to take advantage of the new network.

For those unfamiliar with 5G, here's a wonderful explanation of what it is from the tech website searchnetworking.techtarget.com.

“Fifth-generation wireless (5G) is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. With 5G, data transmitted over wireless broadband connections could travel at rates as high as 20 Gbps by some estimates - exceeding wireline network speeds - as well as offer latency of 1 ms or lower for uses that require real-time feedback. 5G will also enable a sharp increase in the amount of data transmitted over wireless systems due to more available bandwidth and advanced antenna technology. 5G networks and services will be deployed in stages over the next several years to accommodate the increasing reliance on mobile and internet-enabled devices. Overall, 5G is expected to generate a variety of new applications, uses and business cases as the technology is rolled out.”

Many investors have been waiting patiently for 5G to be rolled out as the technology promises to be a huge jump forward in how fast the Internet can operate. In this article, I will not discuss AT&T’s 5G rollout or how each of the company’s divisions are doing, as you can read dozens of such articles on Seeking Alpha, both pro and con. What I will simply do is a quantitative analysis of AT&T's results on Main Street and then relate them to what an investor should do on Wall Street, using zero emotion. I will be doing so using my Friedrich Algorithm, which does a complete analysis of a company’s balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement over a 10-year period and generates what we call a final “Main Street” price, or what we believe the company is worth on Main Street per share. We then compare the market price or “Wall Street” price to it and try to find either an oversold or bargain situation where the Wall Street price is significantly lower than its Main Street price and can thus be considered a “Bargain.” We do this for some 20,000 companies from 35 countries. Thus, without further ado let us begin our analysis of AT&T.

Main Street vs. Wall Street

In analyzing AT&T, we will present some unique ratios that our Friedrich Investing System uses and will present a real-time quantitative analysis that will demonstrate the power of free cash flow in the investment process. In doing so, we also will teach everyone how to analyze one's portfolio holdings on Main Street vs. Wall Street. At the same time, we will explain how the methodology involved in this analysis came about.

Main Street is where AT&T operates and Wall Street is where its shares trade. The AT&T shares that one can purchase on Wall Street are in the public domain, and the company has little control over how each share will trade. AT&T is required to release its earnings reports each quarter, and from time to time, it also provides press releases to its shareholders (and the general public) giving updates on how its operations are doing on Main Street.

Main Street is where AT&T invests in its own operations and sells to its customers. How well the CEO of AT&T and its management do in selling those products or services determines how profitable the company will be. Wall Street then reacts based on the success or failure of management to meet its goals. Main Street and Wall Street are thus interlinked, but because anyone with a computer (or even just a smart phone), an Internet connection, and a brokerage account can buy or sell any stock at any time, expertise is not a requirement in order to invest on Wall Street.

This results in Wall Street being a very dangerous place to operate as many investors tend to invest through emotion or tend to follow the herd in and out of stocks. During bull markets, investors feel like they can do no wrong as "the rising tide lifts all boats." But when a bear market suddenly shows up, these same investors tend to panic and like lemmings stampede over the cliff. Thus, we have the classic case of "greed vs. panic."

An Emotion Free Alternative

Having noticed this problem some 35 years ago, I spent the last three decades building an algorithm called Friedrich. Our algorithm was designed to assist all investors (both pro and novice alike) and give them the ability to quickly compare a company's Main Street operations to its Wall Street valuation (Overbought or Oversold condition). The algorithm can do this on an individual company basis or assist users in analyzing an entire index like the S&P 500, an ETF, mutual fund, or individual portfolio with the use of our Portfolio Analyzer.

Many years ago, while reading Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) 1986 letter to shareholders, I discovered a ratio, which Mr. Buffett entitled "Owner Earnings," or what we may consider to be Mr. Buffett's version of "Free Cash Flow." To my amazement, in that little footnote, Mr. Buffett explains how to use it and basically states that it is one of the key ratios that he and Charlie Munger used in analyzing stocks. In that article, he defined the term "owner earnings" as the cash that is generated by the company's business operations.

"[Owner earnings] represent [A] reported earnings plus [B] depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges… less [C] the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume."

I have used this free cash flow ratio for decades, using data from the Value Line Investment Survey, whose founder was Arnold Bernhard. Mr. Bernhard was a big fan of free cash flow and probably introduced it sooner than Mr. Buffett did. I know this as I was able to calculate the FCF ratio using old Value Line's sheets for my 60-year backtest of the DJIA from 1950 to 2009.

In the backtest that I mentioned above, I demonstrated that if one can purchase a company whose shares are selling for 15 times or less its Price to Free Cash Flow Ratio, that the probability of success will dramatically increase in most cases. I have renamed the ratio the Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio in honor of both men. The following is how that ratio is calculated.

How We Calculate the Ratios

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor / [(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

The above are the ratios I use when analyzing a stock on Wall Street, and below are the ratios I use when analyzing a stock on Main Street.

FROIC

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/(Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

What the FROIC ratio does is tell us how much forward free cash flow the company is generating on Main Street relative to how much total capital it has employed. So, if a company invests $100 in total capital on Main Street and generates $20 in forward free cash flow, it, therefore, has a FROIC of 20%, which we consider excellent. This is just one of the key ratios (66 in total) that we use to identify how a company is performing on Main Street, as it's our belief that if a company is making a killing on Main Street that this news will eventually show up on Wall Street's radar.

So, let us begin our analysis and at the same time try to teach everyone how to do a similar analysis on one's own portfolio. In analyzing AT&T's Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF ratio, we must first analyze AT&T’s Sherlock Debt Divisor. Here's a detailed definition of what that ratio is:

Sherlock Debt Divisor

A major concern that I have these days in analyzing companies is the amount of debt each takes on relative to its operations and whether management is abusing this situation by taking on more debt than it requires. Debt, when used wisely, allows for what is called leverage, and leverage can be extremely beneficial within certain parameters. On the other side of the coin, the use of debt can also be excessive and put a company's future in jeopardy. So, what I have done to determine if a company's debt policy is beneficial or abusive is to create the Sherlock Debt Divisor.

What the Divisor does is punish companies that use debt unwisely and rewards those who successfully use debt as leverage. How do I do this? Well, I take a company's working capital and subtract its long-term debt. If a company has a lot more working capital than long-term debt, I reward it and punish those whose long-term debt exceeds its working capital. So, if this result is higher than the current stock market price, then leverage is being used, and the more leveraged a company is, the worse the results of this ratio will be and the less attractive its stock will be as an investment.

Thus, having successfully defined the Sherlock Debt Divisor, we need the following four bits of financial data in order to calculate it for AT&T. TTM for those who don't know is "trailing 12 months" or as close to real-time data as we can get, based on when each company reports. The current analysis is taken from the AT&T’s September 30, 2019 filing with the SEC.

Market Price Per Share = $39.05

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $50,695,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $68,126,000,000

Working Capital = $-17,431,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $153,568,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 7,356,000,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/ (Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $39.05 - ((-17,431,000,000 - $153,568,000,000)/ 7,356,000,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $39.05 - ($-23.246) = $62.30

Since AT&T has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we, therefore, must punish it and use the new $62.30 as our new numerator in all our calculations.

Wall Street Analysis of AT&T

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $62.30

Net Income per diluted share = $16,367,000,000/7,356,000,000 = $2.22

Depreciation per diluted share = $38,371,000,000/7,356,000,000 = $5.216

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-19,746,000,000/7,356,000,000 = $-2.68

$2.22 + $5.216 - ($2.68) = $4.76

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $62.30/$4.76 = 13.08

Now, if one goes to our Friedrich Legend (on what is considered a good or bad result), you will notice that our result of 13.08 is considered excellent.

We last ran our data file for AT&T on Dec. 30, 2019, and our algorithm produced a recommendation to our subscribers that AT&T is “oversold” as our Friedrich Data File and Chart below show. There you also will find the last 10 years of AT&T's Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow results.

Source: Friedrich Database

Main Street Analysis of AT&T

Now that we have shown in detail how to calculate our Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio, let us move on and explain to everyone how to calculate our FROIC ratio.

This is how we calculate it:

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/(Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net Income per diluted share = $16,367,000,000/7,356,000,000 = $2.22

Depreciation per diluted share = $38,371,000,000/7,356,000,000 = $5.216

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-19,746,000,000/7,356,000,000 = $-2.68

$2.22 + $5.216 - ($2.68) = $4.76

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = 7%

[(($2.22 + $5.216) (107%)) - ($2.68) = $5.28

Long-Term Debt = $153,568,000,000

Shareholders Equity = $183,049,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 7,356,000,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

$5.28/$45.76 = 11.538%

FROIC = 12%

Now, if one goes to my Friedrich Legend again (on what is considered a good or bad result), you will notice that our result of 12% is considered good and tells us that AT&T on Main Street produces $12 in forward free cash flow for every $100 it invests in total capital employed.

On Main Street, AT&T is doing well, while on Wall Street it considered attractive.

One Final Consideration

Going forward, you will notice that for the Main Street price in our chart above has erupted for AT&T, going from $38.59 in 2016 to $75.41 currently. And thus its current Wall Street price of $39.05 is almost half its Main Street Price. The only fly in the ointment however is its "Badwill to Price" coming in at 100%, which is three times greater than what we consider bad.

Badwill is a ratio that I created that concentrates on a company's Goodwill + Intangible assets and shows potential manipulation or, in rare cases, fraud by management.

Here is the official definition:

BADWILL = is a way in which Friedrich catches manipulators. When companies do a lot of mergers and acquisitions, they tend to book a lot of Goodwill.

BADWILL = (Goodwill + Intangible Assets)/ Diluted Shares Outstanding.

When the Badwill to Price is 33% or greater than the stocks market price, we generally consider it to be a bad thing.

Now most entertainment companies historically have a higher than average Badwill, due to the fact that each tends to carry a large inventory of intangible assets, but 100% is excessive anyway you look at it. AT&T’s management is working hard to reduce its Badwill to Price, for in 2018 it had hit 162%. The Badwill Ratio that you can find near the bottom of our Datafile shows AT&T’s Badwill Per Share to be $39.16, which is way down from $47.75 in 2018, so management is working hard to reduce this problem. The company pays out a strong dividend and is clearly a strong value play in what can be considered an overbought market environment. 5G is not something that will show up on the bottom line anytime soon, but has the potential to help AT&T’s growth rate over the next five years.

In conclusion, it's my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor toolbox in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below.

