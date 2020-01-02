Mark Carney's Wrong About Stranded Fossil Fuel Assets

This is not so true, at least not yet, for it misunderstands how fossil fuel companies are valued.

The Bank of England's Mark Carney is stating that this means fossil fuel companies are going to drop, substantially, in value.

That climate change is happening and that things are going to change are both true.

Mark Carney of The BoE and stranded assets

Mark Carney, the outgoing Governor of the Bank of England, tells us that fossil fuel companies are going to suffer from a catastrophic collapse in value as a result of climate change. Or rather, what we're going to do about climate change. This is not in fact true, or at least not as true in the timescale being talked about, as he's saying it is.

Sure, obviously, if we all stop using fossil fuels then fossil fuel companies won't have any value. They'll suffer the fate of the proverbial buggy whip makers - at best, becoming a residual of the current industry performing for the hobby market.

The idea being that all those reserves of coal, oil and gas that we currently value them upon will be worthless, so therefore so will the companies be. Well, yes, this will eventually happen, of course it will. It's just not going to happen in anything like the timescale that's being talked of. Simply because we don't value fossil fuel companies by their reserves.

They're valued instead on a multiple of their profits - just like any other company. Further, we discount such profits at the market interest rate (note, this is different from the interest rate) which is the very problem that we've got with climate change in the first place, the discount rate we use.

Thus this idea that energy companies share prices are about to fall off a cliff simply isn't true.

Mark Carney's Statement

This was on a radio show so it's not an official thing from the Bank of England. But it's in accord with what rather a lot of people are saying:

Speaking to the Today program, he re-iterated his warning that unless firms woke up to what he called the climate crisis, many of their assets would become worthless. “If we were to burn all those oil and gas [reserves], there’s no way we would meet carbon budget,” he said. “Up to 80% of coal assets will be stranded, [and] up to half of developed oil reserves. “A question for every company, every financial institution, every asset manager, pension fund or insurer: what’s your plan? “Four to five years ago, only leading institutions had begun to think about these issues and could report on them. “Now $120tn worth of balance sheets of banks and asset managers are wanting this disclosure [of investments in fossil fuels]. But it’s not moving fast enough.”

This is consistent with the usual cries about stranded assets and how pension funds need to sell out of fossil fuel companies now.

The thought - and it's not a terrible one either - being that we're simply not going to burn all those fossil fuels we've already found therefore they don't have value. This is certainly true of coal and could be of oil.

But we don't value on assets and reserves

The problem with the idea is that we don't currently value energy firms on their reserves. Thus a change in the value of the reserves doesn't change the valuation of the company.

OK, that's too stringent a statement. Rather, reserves are a marginal issue in corporate valuations. This is true of all mining and extraction firms too. We value them on the net current value of their future profit stream. This is only marginally connected to reserves.

Hmm, again, perhaps too stringent. The reserves that will be dug up next year have a large influence on this year's share price. The reserves that will be available to dig up in 20 years' time have near no influence. Thus the idea that reserves currently planned for use in 20, or 40, years' time have no value changes the current value of the company somewhere between a tiny bit and not at all.

The basic climate change problem.

Leave aside that science for a bit and think just of the economics. The Stern Review majors in this explanation and it's a good and true one too. We discount the future. Things that happen in the future have less weight with us than things happening now. This is obvious and logical too.

For example, a dollar in 12 months is worth less than a dollar today. There's uncertainty over whether we'll get that future one. We enjoy spending a dollar now more than waiting for one. The difference between these two valuations is the interest rate. Because that's what we'll get if we wait the year to spend the dollar, right?

The entire climate change problem is, in these terms, that we use too high an interest rate to discount that future. Market interest rates are in the 5 to 7% range. No, that's not the bank interest rate, nor the Fed one, but the interest rate we can derive from looking at the stock market. How much do we discount future revenues over current ones? That's our market interest rate and by observation it is in that range.

An easy way to check this is to look at the price earnings ratio which is not exactly but nearly the inverse of the discount rate. One way (not the correct way but useful for this argument) of looking at a stock on a p/e of 20 is that we're valuing the 21st year of earnings at nothing. The correct way is to think that we're valuing the 10th year at something less than the first year, the 25th year at a lot less and so on. How much less each year is that discount rate, also that market interest rate.

The argument from Nick Stern is that this rate is too high for proper and moral estimations of the far future - here being defined as time periods over about 25 years. Because it makes things that happen more than 25 years away near valueless in our calculations of what to do now. He's probably right too on that moral basis.

But he's not right on that market basis. Or perhaps he is, because he's pointing to the manner in which the market discounts future revenue streams at that high rate. And what does that mean to asset values off into the future? It makes them very low, very low indeed. Exactly the thing he's complaining about in fact. We use a high interest rate, a high discount rate if you prefer, to measure the distant future.

But that then means that the far and distant future - that 25 years away - isn't being included in our current valuations, doesn't it? Again, that's the very thing being complained of, the very thing that causes the climate change problem.

Climate calculations of reserves

The point being that if we agree with all of the calculations about climate change - those discount rates - we must also believe that it's not going to make much difference in the short to medium term to the valuations of fossil fuel companies. Simply because the results come from exactly the same issue, the discount rates we use to measure future value. They're quite high, so something that happens in 20 years' time has little to no effect on current valuations.

Sure, something that happens in 5 years' time has a large effect - but the difference between the 20 years and now is 15 years, right?

Clearly, we could take seriously all these pledges of being carbon neutral as a society by 2030 and all that but they're just not going to happen, nowhere close.

My view

Yes, clearly, if we all do stop using fossil fuels then reserves of fossil fuels will decline in value. But the very analysis which leads to our economic problem, those discount rates, is exactly what tells us that it's not an immediate problem at all.

The investor view

We do need to keep an eye on this. There is going to be a point, sometime over the next however many decades, where the age of oil will be over. But we don't need to believe that there's going to be some sudden collapse in - say - oil company stock prices. Simply because they don't currently reflect their reserves 20 years out so therefore what happens to their reserves in 20 years doesn't change the price now.

Which leads to two thoughts for us as investors. Firstly, don't panic about fossil company prices. Secondly, if everyone else does then buy in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.