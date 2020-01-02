Airports Of Thailand: Political Risks Outweigh Long Term Growth Potential

The minimum guarantee for the new duty-free shop operator concession for Don Mueang Airport in December 2019 was below expectations, while the duty-free pick-up counter operator concession bidding could be called off.

There is a possibility of a 10% levy being imposed on AOT’s Departure Passenger Service Charge or PSC revenues, which brings political risks for the company into the spotlight.

Elevator Pitch

Thailand-listed airport operator Airports of Thailand Public Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:AIPUY) (OTCPK:AIPUF) [AOT:TB] or AOT currently trades at 37.8 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE September) P/E which is at a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 31 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.5%.

This is an update of my initiation article published on AOT on January 17, 2017. AOT's share price has increased by +89% (excluding dividends) from Bt39.30 as of January 13, 2017 (par value of the company's share was changed from Bt10 per share to Bt1 per share with effect from February 9, 2017) to Bt74.25 as of December 30, 2019.

I downgrade my rating for AOT from "Bullish" to "Neutral". While I like AOT for its long term growth potential with respect to new non-aeronautical revenue streams and capacity expansion plans for Suvarnabhumi Airport, I am concerned about the political risks associated with the stock, considering the possibility of a 10% levy being imposed on AOT’s Departure Passenger Service Charge or PSC revenues.

Readers are advised to trade in AOT shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker AOT:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $50 million and market capitalization is more than $35 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Political Risks Associated With Being A State-Owned Enterprise

In Asia, a significant number of listed companies are either state-owned enterprises or family-owned businesses, and this is not necessarily good or bad. Investing in family-owned businesses has the benefit of alignment of interests, assuming the owners have a track record of treating minority shareholders fairly. On the other hand, state-owned enterprises usually have a lower likelihood of aggressive earnings management or accounting fraud, and there is an implicit guarantee of bailout by the government especially if these enterprises are deemed to be "too big to fail".

In the case of AOT, Thailand's Ministry of Finance is the company's largest shareholder with a 70% equity stake. While AOT's status as a state-owned enterprise allows it to manage six major airports in Thailand (airports are key national infrastructure unlikely to be run by foreign parties), it also implies that there are political risks associated with the stock when it comes to striking a fine balance between shareholders' interest and the needs of the country.

Mr Saksayam Chidchob was appointed as Thailand's Transport Minister in July 2019 and it was reported in early December 2019 that Mr Saksayam Chidchob had asked the Acting Director General of Department of Airports to study the possibility of imposing a 10% levy on AOT’s Departure Passenger Service Charge or PSC revenues. This is expected to help fund the expansion of the 29 regional airports managed by the Department of Airports or DOA. In FY2019, AOT generated 42.6% of its revenues or Bt26.7 billion from PSC. Assuming the maximum 10% levy is adopted, AOT's revenue could decline by -4%, while net profit could decrease by a higher 7%-8% due to the effects of operating leverage.

This latest development brings political risks for AOT into the spotlight.

On the flip side, there is a possibility that the negative impact of the levy on PSC could be mitigated by either an increase in PSC rates or the transfer of certain airports managed by DOA to AOT. However, Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam had earlier mentioned in November 2019 that there are no plans to raise PSC rates or transfer any of DOA's airports to AOT. Also, note that more than a third of DOA's 29 regional airports were unprofitable, so the potential transfer of certain of regional airports to AOT could be a drag on the company's profits.

Outcome Of Recent Duty-Free Shop Operator Concession Bidding Below Expectations

Adding to AOT's woes, the outcome of the recent duty-free shop operator concession was below expectations.

Earlier, the duty-free shop operator concession bidding for Don Mueang Airport in December 2019, and the duty-free pick-up counter operator bidding for Don Mueang Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport in January 2020, were expected to be positive re-rating catalysts for the stock in the form of higher non-aeronautical income for AOT going forward. This was not to be the case.

On December 24, 2019, it was reported that King Power Duty Free Co, the sole bidder, was awarded a 10.5-year (Oct 1, 2022 to March 31, 2033) duty-free shop operator concession at Don Mueang Airport. Notably, the Bt1.5 billion minimum guarantee for the first year of the concession was below expectations, as most sell-side analysts were expecting a minimum guarantee in the Bt2-3 billion range. On hindsight, it was perhaps to be expected that the minimum guarantee will fall short of expectations, given that only two companies, King Power Duty Free Co and The Mall Group (eventually chose not to participate in the bidding), took the tender documents for the duty-free shop operator concession bidding for Don Mueang Airport.

On the positive side of things, the revenue sharing rate for the new duty-free shop operator concession bidding for Don Mueang Airport is 20%, which is higher than 15% for the current concession. Also, assuming that the revenue from the duty-free shops at Don Mueang Airport is healthy, the minimum guarantee figure might not matter after all since concession income for AOT is the higher of revenue sharing and minimum guarantee.

However, another disappointment is that the duty-free pick-up counter operator concession (Oct 1, 2022 to Dec 31, 2032) bidding for Don Mueang Airport originally scheduled for January 2020 could be called off, as there is only a single bidder. This suggests that the final terms of the duty-free pick-up counter operator concession for Don Mueang Airport could be less than favorable. The duty-free pick-up counter operator concession (September 28, 2020 to December 31, 2030) bidding for Suvarnabhumi Airport will continue as planned in January 2020, as two companies, King Power Development and Bangkok Airways, have bought the tender documents.

Positive On Company Exploring New Non-Aeronautical Revenue Streams

AOT has historically been reliant on duty-free concession income to drive its non-aeronautical business. But the company is exploring new non-aeronautical revenue streams which could potentially increase revenue contribution from non-aeronautical businesses from 44% in FY2019 to 50% or even higher in the medium to long term.

Firstly, AOT plans to establish a pre-export product quality certification center for agricultural products, or Certify Hub, at Suvarnabhumi airport, which is expected to double its cargo handling services income going forward. Currently, most agricultural products from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam or CLMV countries are sent to Singapore for certification before they are exported to other countries. AOT could potentially grab a share of this business with its new Certify Hub. A Bangkok Post article published on July 24, 2019 highlighted that "potential customers in CLMV countries have expressed strong interest in switching from Singapore to Thailand where they will be offered a premium version of the export goods-certifying service."

Secondly, AOT announced plans in June 2019 to start a new property management business by developing plots of land close to its Suvarnabhumi airport (referred to as "Airport City") under a public-private partnership scheme. AOT's Chief Financial Officer disclosed that there has been interest from Alibaba (BABA) to build a warehouse at Airport City. Airport City is expected to cost Bt11 billion and cover approximately 2.6 million square meters of space. The Airport City project could take four to five years to be completed, unlike Certify Hub which should be in operations by this year.

Thirdly, AOT is optimizing its passenger service strategy with the aim of becoming a "Digital Airport" with new products and services such as the "AoT Airports" mobile app. Reviews for the "AoT Airports" mobile app have been mixed, with a 3.3 stars rating on the App Store and a 3.6 stars rating on the Play store. But this represents the first step for AOT in trying to monetize the passenger traffic at its six airports in Thailand, a key tourism destination in Asia and the world. There could be potential for e-commerce or advertising revenues generated from the mobile app and other digital platforms that AOT rolls out.

Capacity Expansion Plans For Suvarnabhumi Airport Are A Long Term Positive Despite Near Term Weakness

AOT's FY2019 YoY revenue growth rate of +3.7% was significantly slower than revenue growth rates of +7.7% and +10.3% for FY2017 and FY2018 respectively. The appreciation of the Thai baht, U.S.-China trade tensions and weak global economic growth were among the multiple factors contributing to a lackluster +2.4% air traffic volume growth for AOT's airports in FY2019.

Putting the company's short term weakness aside, there is significant growth potential for AOT taking into account the capacity expansion plans for its existing airports. As per the table below, most of AOT's airports are operating at above their designed capacity.

Capacity And Actual Utilization Rates Of AOT's Airports

Source: AOT's FY2019 Results Presentation

Specifically, Suvarnabhumi Airport (referred to as BKK in the table above), which has a designed capacity of 45 million passengers per year, could see its capacity increase to 60 million and 100 million by 2020 and 2023 respectively. A new satellite terminal scheduled to commence operations in end-2020 will increase Suvarnabhumi Airport's current capacity by 15 million passengers per year.

More significantly, AOT's board of directors approved the Bt42 billion northern expansion plan (expand capacity in the northern area of the airport) for Suvarnabhumi Airport in end-November 2019. If the authorities approve the plan, the expanded Suvarnabhumi Airport in 2023 could handle an additional 40 million passengers per year.

AOT has a strong balance sheet to fund any airport expansion plans, with a net cash balance of Bt60 billion (cash and short-term investments net of debt) as of end-September 2019.

Valuation

AOT trades at 37.8 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE September) P/E and 26.9 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of Bt74.25 as of December 30, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 is at a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 31 times.

AOT offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.5% and 2.1% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for AOT are political risks relating to decisions made by the authorities or regulators that do not benefit AOT and its shareholders, lower-than-expected tourist arrivals in Thailand, and a delay in airport capacity expansion plans.

