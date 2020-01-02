Micron Technology Still A Risky Equity Despite Low P/E

Image Source: Micron Technology Inc – First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Based on our discounted free cash flow forecasting process, where we model out the expected future financial performance of publicly-traded companies across dozens of industries, we view shares of Micron Technology Inc (MU) as fairly valued, despite a low price-to-earnings ratio (according to YahooFinance, Micron is trading at 10 times 2021 expected consensus earnings, about 5 times the high estimate for the year). Despite this seemingly low multiple, we value MU at $52 per share, which is about in line where shares of MU are trading at as of this writing. The semiconductor firm primarily produces dynamic random access memory (‘DRAM’) and NAND flash memory.

Our Valuation Assessment

In the graphic below, from our 16-page Stock Report covering Micron Technology, we highlight our base case assumptions used to arrive at a fair value estimate of $52 per share. Please note that the intrinsic value of Micron Technology’s equity is the discounted sum of its forecasted free cash flows (defined as net operating cash flows less capital expenditures) into perpetuity, plus/minus its net cash/debt position.

Image Shown: Our valuation assumptions of Micron Technology.

Despite the low P/E ratio, we're just not seeing an opportunity or mispricing. We're also not fans of the industry Micron Technology operates in either, particularly as it relates to shareholder value creation, for these reasons:

Firms in the computer and peripherals industry primarily make storage solutions, while others may offer custom-designed computer/mobile interface solutions or other ancillary computer/mobile products. The industry is characterized by rapid technological change, which has not only increased the adoption of technologies for use in a variety of devices but also has put significant pricing/gross-margin pressure on industry constituents. Competition is fierce, threats of over-supply are continuous, and the prospects for generating long-term competitive advantages are negligible. We don’t like the structure of the group.

Going forward, we caution that should exogenous headwinds build further, Micron Technology’s return on expected capital (excluding goodwill) could tank below its estimated weighted-average cost of capital. That means the firm would be destroying shareholder value instead of creating it. On the other hand, should Micron Technology’s performance rebound, its forecasted return on invested capital (excluding goodwill) would be decently above its estimated weighted-average cost of capital, allowing for modest shareholder value creation.

Image Shown: Micron Technology is at risk of destroying shareholder value should the environment for DRAM and NAND producers weaken further.

Quarterly Review and Market Outlook

On December 18, Micron Technology posted its first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings (period ended November 28, 2019) and the firm beat consensus estimates on both the top- and bottom-line. Management issued out guidance that indicated the sky was not falling in the DRAM and NAND space, which was positively received by the market.

Last quarter, Micron Technology generated $5.1 billion in GAAP revenue (down from $7.9 billion in the same period last fiscal year) and GAAP gross margins of 26.6% (down from 58.3% in the same period last fiscal year). Going forward, the company expects to generate $4.5 billion - $4.8 billion in non-GAAP revenue and 27% non-GAAP gross margins in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

What makes this outlook particularly important is that Micron Technology sees its gross margins stabilizing, and furthermore, management indicated the medium-term outlook for the company was improving. Here’s what the firm's management team had to say about the outlook for the global DRAM market and what that means for Micron Technology during the company's latest quarterly conference call with investors:

In DRAM, there has been a strong recovery in the second half of calendar 2019, and our view of calendar 2019 industry bit demand growth has increased to approximately 20%. This stronger than expected demand has resulted in pockets of shortages for us. We continue to exercise price discipline and walk away from price requests that do not meet our objectives. While these actions may impact short-term revenue, improving our business mix will enhance our long-term profitability. We are encouraged by recent DRAM pricing trends and are optimistic about improving supply demand balance throughout calendar 2020… We expect industry bit supply growth for calendar 2020 to be somewhat less than the demand as industry bit supply growth decelerates due to industry [capital expenditure] reductions. We continue to target our long-term bit supply growth CAGR to be close to the industry's long-term bit demand growth CAGR of mid-to-high teens. In calendar 2019, our bit supply growth will be less than the industry supply growth of mid-teens, and in 2020 our bit supply growth is expected to be slightly above industry bit supply growth.

Micron Technology noted part of the recent strength in DRAM demand may have been due to inventory stockpiling in China. Additionally, management cautioned that there may be short-term headwinds from the PC market due to shortages of central processing units (‘CPU’). We caution that industry-wide DRAM supply growth remains strong, even if capital expenditure reductions are offering some relief on that front. Strong DRAM supply growth can swiftly put DRAM prices at risk should demand growth weaken.

That being said, Micron Technology appears optimistic that the outlook for the DRAM market is improving as demand growth is expected to outstrip supply growth by a marginal or modest amount in calendar year 2020. Pivoting now, here's what management had to say about the NAND market:

Turning to NAND, our industry bit demand growth expectation is in the mid-40% range in calendar 2019, and high 20s to low 30s percent range in calendar 2020. We expect calendar 2020 industry bit supply to be lower than industry bit demand as a result of industry [capital expenditure] reductions, and consequently, we expect the industry environment to improve through calendar 2020. Micron's NAND bit supply growth in calendar 2019 is likely to be slightly below industry bit demand growth and in calendar 2020 will be meaningfully below that of the industry. However, we expect our NAND bit shipment growth in calendar 2020 to be close to industry bit demand growth as we ship our inventory during the first generation of our [replacement gate] transition. As we go through the transition to replacement gate, we expect our multi-year supply growth CAGR to be in line with the industry's demand CAGR of approximately 30%.

Just as with the DRAM market, Micron Technology is expecting favorable supply-demand dynamics in calendar year 2020 for the NAND market which behooves its medium-term outlook.

Geopolitical Considerations

Another key consideration concerns the embattled Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., a Chinese technology firm that the US has placed major restrictions on. Micron Technology has been supplying some products to the firm “that are not subject to Export Administration Regulations and Entity List restrictions” last quarter. Micron Technology received licenses from the US federal government recently that may enable the firm to increase its sales to Huawei, but management made sure to note that any upside relating to receiving those licenses will take a few quarters to begin materializing at a minimum.

Huawei makes anything from 5G telecommunications infrastructure to mobile phones but has been accused by the US federal government of effectively functioning as an arm of the Chinese central government. How the US-China trade war plays out (with an eye towards the recent “Phase One” partial trade truce) will be key here.

Concluding Thoughts

Micron Technology’s outlook is stabilizing and we appreciate that, but shares of MU are about fairly valued, in our view, offering little opportunity from where we stand. Further, there are plenty of near-term headwinds (such as the US position towards Huawei and the CPU shortage as it relates to PCs) which could derail its recent strength. We are staying firmly away from Micron Technology, despite what could be considered an attractive P/E ratio.

